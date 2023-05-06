The Equalizer 3 marks the final chapter in the series and will see the retired CIA operative, Robert McCall, go up against his toughest enemies yet – the Mafia. The Equalizer originally hit the small screen in 1985 and ran for a total of four seasons. In 2014, Antoine Fuqua took the reigns and rebooted the series for the big screen with Denzel Washington at the forefront.
Fuqua’s reboot served as a solid stand-alone entry that quickly became a box office smash hit. Its stomach-churning violence took the concept to whole new levels and quickly spawned a sequel in 2018. While The Equalizer 3 boasts some brutal kills in its trailer, the first two entries also showcase some bone-crunching kills that leave audiences in shock and awe. Here are the most brutal kills from The Equalizer movies ranked.
4. The Equalizer – McCall VS Russian Thugs
2014’s The Equalizer took its time in revealing what Robert McCall was capable of. The first act of the movie leaves audiences wondering who this man is and where he came from. But when he befriends a young girl who is under the mercy of Russian mobsters, McCall takes it upon himself to teach the criminals a lesson.
As he is surrounded by the thugs, McCall’s world slows down and his powerful senses take in the room. Everything that can be used as a weapon becomes McCall’s arsenal and he takes the mobsters out one by one. He drives a shot glass into a man’s eye, uses corkscrews as punching devices, and turns the mobster’s guns on themselves – killing every single one of them. This brutal scene set a precedent for the franchise going forward. The audience soon learned that McCall is a man with a dark past and a lethal set of skills – skills that he has no qualms using when it comes to protecting the innocent.
3. The Equalizer 2 – McCall vs Sexual Predators
After the events of 2014’s The Equalizer, Robert McCall is now working as a Lyft driver around Boston Massachusetts. However, he is still dishing out unflinching justice to wrongdoers who cross his path. After picking up a young woman who has clearly been drugged and assaulted, McCall goes back to the apartment he collected her from to lay down a vicious beating.
While McCall doesn’t kill any of the men in question, he leaves them with some life-changing injuries. McCall has the eye of a hawk and the incredible ability to use whatever is on hand as a weapon. As he takes on the group of young men, he slices one across the head with a credit card before snapping his arm in half. He quickly moves on to the rest of the gang, breaking bones and cracking necks. In terms of what McCall is capable of, these guys get off lightly – but they will forever remember the beatdown they got as McCall walks off into the night.
2. The Equalizer 2 – Car Battle
The Equalizer 2 saw Denzel Washington really step up his game in the action department. When McCall picks up a customer, what first appears to be an innocent businessman looking for a lift, quickly turns into a deadly fight for survival. When the assailant pulls out a knife, McCall slams his foot down and throws the knife-wielding assailant all around the car. After having his arm snapped by McCall, the thug pulls out a gun. McCall goes on to prove no matter what uncompromising situation he is thrust into, he can always get himself out of it. He slams the car to a halt and skillfully intertwines himself with the thug. He then disarms him and uses his own gun against him, shooting him point-blank in the head.
1. The Equalizer – A Bloody Showdown at the Department Store
By the time the final showdown in the movie surfaces, Russian mobster Teddy enlists a team of mercenaries to finish the job on McCall. When his colleagues are held at gunpoint by the team of killers, McCall shows up to save the day. He uses the vast array of tools from the department store to fashion his own weapons. After driving a makeshift spear through one of their necks, he hangs another up in the air with a bag of sand and some barbed wire.
After a brutal fight with the heavy-set brute of the group, a surviving McCall takes out the last remaining mobster once and for all. Paired against a machine gun-wielding Teddy, McCall fires off shots from a nail gun and immobilizes him. As the two look each other in the eyes, Teddy asks “who are you?” McCall answers with a nail to the heart – killing Teddy in an instant.
The Equalizer 3 will hit movie theaters on September 1, 2023, and it’s looking to be just as brutal as its predecessors.
