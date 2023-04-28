Everything We Know About Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington has led an eclectic career in Hollywood, portraying a wide range of complex roles, from fictional characters to real-life figures like Malcolm X. To date, he has won two Academy Awards and is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors to have ever lived. In 2014, Washington took on a role that moviegoers did not expect in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer.
In The Equalizer, Washington plays Robert McCall, a man with a mysterious past who unleashes his deadly skills to protect a young girl from ultra-violent Russian mobsters. The glaring success of the first movie spawned a sequel in 2018, where McCall once again dished out some brutal justice after a friend of his is murdered in cold blood. But McCall may have met his greatest adversaries yet in The Equalizer 3.
What The Equalizer 3 Will Be About
Washington’s role as the retired CIA operative cast a new light on him when stepping into the famed character’s shoes in 2014. The movie is based on a hit series of the same name which originally starred Edward Woodward. When Antoine Fuqua decided to adapt the series for the big screen, he took a whole new path and really upped the brutal violence. The first two movies saw the tough as nails McCall square off with some extremely dangerous people. However, The Equalizer 3 seems to be his toughest revenge mission yet.
Now settled into a quiet solitude in Southern Italy, it seems that McCall has finally found peace. He has integrated himself in with the locals and made some close friends, but his serenity won’t last long. When he discovers that his friends are under the control of local crime bosses, McCall falls right back into protective mode and goes up against his biggest enemies yet, the Mafia.
Will There Be An Equalizer 4
With the huge success of fellow action series, John Wick, which released its fourth entry in 2023, it would be a wise move from the makers of The Equalizer to keep this franchise going past its third installment. However, the official trailer for The Equalizer 3 is marketing the movie as “the final chapter”. This doesn’t completely rule out other sequels though, as in Hollywood, franchises can be drawn out for decades. But with veteran actor Denzel Washington at the forefront of the movie, the chances are that he is ready to leave the character behind and move on to other projects. The announcement of the movie’s final chapter also leaves a question lingering in the air if Washington’s McCall will die in the picture.
New & Returning Cast For The Equalizer 3
Denzel Washington appears to be the only returning character in The Equalizer 3, and with his new life in Italy comes some new characters. The movie will also mark the first time Washington has starred opposite Dakota Fanning in a movie since Tony Scott’s highly praised revenge flick, Man On Fire. The Equalizer 3 shot on location in the Amalfi Coast, and a lot of the talent involved helm from the country of Italy. It is unclear as of yet who will play the lead villain in the movie, but the trailer sees McCall square off against some mean looking Mafiosos.
When Will The Equalizer 3 Release
The Equalizer 3 is set to hit movie theaters September 1st, 2023. The movie will be available in premium formats and IMAX. Antoine Fuqua has returned to direct the movie, and The Expendables 2 writer, Richard Wenk has penned the script. Check out the full, explosive red band trailer below.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!