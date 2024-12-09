English filmmaker Ridley Scott, or officially Sir Ridley Scott, is one of cinema’s greatest filmmakers. The octogenarian filmmaker is known for his works in historical drama, crime, and science fiction. As such, Scott has worked with some of Hollywood’s best actors and actresses throughout his career. Although he made his feature directorial debut in 1977, Ridley Scott’s professional filmmaking debut was in 1965.
With a career spanning over half a century, Scott has directed 29 feature-length films as of 2024. Although Gladiator II is currently in theaters, with earnings of over $220 million, it is already positioned as one of Ridley Scott’s highest-grossing films. Gladiator II will be exempted from the list until the completion of its theatrical run. With several other of his movies being box-office hits, here are Ridley Scott’s top 10 highest-grossing films.
10. Kingdom of Heaven — $218.1 Million
The 2005 epic historical drama Kingdom of Heaven featured an ensemble cast. Led by Orlando Bloom, its top cast included Eva Green, Jeremy Irons, David Thewlis, Brendan Gleeson, Edward Norton, Liam Neeson, and Marton Csokas. Set in medieval France, Kingdom of Heaven centers around Balian (Orlando Bloom), a blacksmith who becomes a knight and joins the Crusades in Jerusalem.
Following a personal tragedy, Balian journeys to the Holy Land, where he becomes involved in the political and military struggles between Christians and Muslims. Critical reviews were average initially but praised the director’s cut after it was released about six months later. Kingdom of Heaven performed moderately at the Box Office, grossing $218.1 million against its $130 million budget.
9. Napoleon — $221.4 Million
23 years later, actor Joaquin Phoenix reunited with Ridley Scott in the 2023 epic biographical war film Napoleon. Cast as its titular character, Phoenix portrayed French military leader and emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Scott’s Napoleon explores Napoleon Bonaparte’s meteoric rise to power, his strategic brilliance on the battlefield, and his complex relationship with his wife, Empress Joséphine (portrayed by Vanessa Kirby). Napoleon received mixed reviews from critics and was far from a Box Office success. It only grossed $221.4 million against its $130–200 million budget. However, its box-office earnings are high enough to make the list.
8. Alien: Covenant — $240.9 Million
The Alien films are among Ridley Scott’s most popular and successful science fiction movies. The 2017 Alien: Covenant is a direct sequel to Prometheus (2012). In Alien: Covenant, the crew of the Covenant colony shop is on a mission to a remote planet, Origae-6, to establish a new human settlement. After the crew is reanimated following a neutrino burst, they receive signals from a nearby planet.
Although the planet is uncharted and initially appears perfect, it turns out to be a dark, dangerous world where David 8 (Michael Fassbender) has been conducting experiments. Although Alien: Covenant failed to outperform Prometheus, it was also a commercial success, grossing $240.9 million against its $97–111 million budget. It also received generally positive reviews from critics.
7. Exodus: Gods and Kings — $268.2 Million
The 2014 Exodus: Gods and Kings is a biblical epic film that reimagines the story of Moses. With Christian Bale portraying Moses, it retells the story of how Moses led the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt. It also focuses on Moses’s relationship with Pharaoh Ramses II (Joel Edgerton), his exile after discovering his Hebrew heritage, and his eventual divine mission to liberate the Israelites. Although praised for its special effects and scale, Exodus: Gods and Kings received mixed reviews, with critics criticizing its historical inaccuracies and casting of non-Middle Eastern actors in lead roles. The film was produced on a $140–200 million budget and grossed $268.2 Million after its theatrical run.
6. American Gangster — $269.8 Million
Russell Crowe, a frequent collaborator of Ridley Scott, collaborated with the filmmaker for the third time in American Gangster (2007). Co-led by Crowe and Denzel Washington, American Gangster centered on the rise and fall of Frank Lucas (portrayed by Washington), a 1970s Harlem drug lord who built a heroin empire by importing drugs directly from Southeast Asia.
Frank Lucas operated with a ruthless code of discipline, amassing wealth and power while eluding law enforcement. Russell Crowe portrayed Detective Richie Roberts, an honest and determined detective tasked with bringing down Lucas and his drug empire. American Gangster was one of the best biographical crime films in the 2000s. The movie was loved by critics and doubled its budget at the Box Office. American Gangster grossed $269.8 million against a budget of $100 million.
5. Robin Hood — $321.7 Million
In another collaboration, Russell Crowe leads the cast of Ridley Scott’s 2010 historical action-adventure Robin Hood. With its plot based on the iconic Robin Hood legend, Crowe portrays the heroic outlaw Robin Longstride. Set in 1199 AD, Scott’s Robin Hood reimagines the origin story of the legendary outlaw. Joining Russell Crowe in supporting roles were Cate Blanchett, William Hurt, Mark Strong, Oscar Isaac, Danny Huston, Danny Huston, and Scott Grimes. Robin Hood was another success, grossing $321.7 million at the Box Office, produced on a $155–237 million budget.
4. Hannibal — $351.6 Million
The 2001 psychological horror Hannibal was created as a sequel to Jonathan Demme’s 1991 The Silence of the Lambs. Ridley Scott’s Hannibal follows FBI Special Agent Clarice Starling (portrayed by Julianne Moore, replacing Jodie Foster) as she attempts to track down the brilliant yet terrifying Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins).
Hannibal’s plot intensifies when Lecter’s only surviving victim, the grotesquely disfigured Mason Verger (Gary Oldman), seeks revenge. Verger orchestrates a plan to capture and kill Dr. Hannibal Lecter. FBI agent Clarice is drawn into the deadly game, with her professional and moral boundaries being tested. Despite its low critical ratings, Hannibal outperformed its predecessor, grossing $351.6 million against its $87 million budget.
3. Prometheus — $403.4 Million
Ridley Scott’s 2012 Prometheus is the third-highest-grossing film of his career. Produced on a $120–130 million budget, Prometheus grossed an impressive $403.4 million at the Box Office after its theatrical run. Prometheus follows a team of scientists and explorers aboard the spaceship Prometheus as they journey to a distant planet in search of the origins of humanity. Funded by the Weyland Corporation, the mission is based on ancient star maps that suggest a link between humans and an alien race known as the “Engineers.” Prometheus boasts a star-studded ensemble cast comprising Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba, and Guy Pearce.
2. Gladiator — $465.5 Million
Gladiator (2000) is still one of Ridley Scott’s highest-grossing films, almost a quarter of a century after its release. The Russell Crowe-led historical epic film won five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Set in ancient Rome, Gladiator follows Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a loyal Roman general. Maximus is betrayed by Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), the ambitious son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris).
After losing his family and being sentenced to death, Gladiator follows his rise through the ranks as a gladiator in the arena. Maximus seeks revenge against Commodus while inspiring the people of Rome with his courage and integrity. Produced on a $103 million budget, Gladiator quadrupled its budget by grossing $465.5 million at the Box Office. The film is one of Ridley Scott’s critically acclaimed movies.
1. The Martian — $630.6 Million
Ridley Scott’s highest-grossing film is his 2015 science fiction movie The Martian. The film’s screenplay was adapted from Andy Weir’s 2011 debut novel of the same name. The sci-fi survival drama centers around astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon), who is left stranded on Mars after his crew hastily leaves the planet during a violent storm, believing he is dead.
Left to survive alone, Watney used his botany skills and ingenuity to create water, grow food, and communicate with NASA from Mars. The Martian was also a critical success and featured a star-studded cast. The Martian is another Ridley Scott film that featured top actors, which included Jessica Chastain, Jeff Daniels, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kristen Wiig, Michael Peña, Benedict Wong, Sebastian Stan, Donald Glover, Sean Bean, Aksel Hennie, and Kate Mara.
