Every Joe Carnahan Movie, Ranked from Worst to Best

American filmmaker Joe Carnahan is one of Hollywood’s top talents, especially in the action genre. He has found success as a director, screenwriter, and producer. Known for his gritty, fast-paced action films and unapologetically macho sensibility, Carnahan has long carved out a niche for himself in modern filmmaking. While his name may not be recognizable as Michael Bay, Christopher Nolan, or Guy Ritchie, audiences of raw, character-driven action know what to expect from a Joe Carnahan project.
From indie darlings to star-studded studio thrillers, Joe Carnahan’s projects always find a way to stand out. He was hired as a replacement for David Fincher to direct Mission: Impossible III (2006) but ultimately left the project after 15 months following creative disputes. With a career spanning three decades, Carnahan has directed 11 feature-length films, including an untitled upcoming project. Here’s a look at the highs, lows, and everything in between of Joe Carnahan’s filmography as a director.
Shadow Force
IMDb: 5.2/10
Joe Carnahan’s latest film, Shadow Force, is surprisingly his least-rated film as of its release in May 2025. French actor and star Omar Sy co-stars with Kerry Washington as a couple in the high-stakes action thriller. Sy’s Isaac and Washington’s Kyrah characters are former leaders of a multinational special forces unit named Shadow Force. After violating protocol by falling in love, they go into hiding to protect their son and try to lead normal lives. Their actions make them the target of their former organization. Shadow Force’s cast also includes Mark Strong, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and Academy Award-winning actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph.
Blood, Guts, Bullets and Octane
IMDb: 5.3/10
Tomatometer: 43%
Popcornmeter: 43%
The 1998 Blood, Guts, Bullets and Octane is Joe Carnahan’s feature-length directorial debut. It is a gritty, fast-paced action-comedy that channels the spirit of Quentin Tarantino-era indie cinema. Carnahan put his heart and soul into the project as its director, screenwriter, and co-producer. He also starred in the film, co-starring alongside its producer Dan Leis. Blood, Guts, Bullets and Octane centers on their two characters, Sid and Bob, two down-on-their-luck used car salesmen.
Facing bankruptcy and desperate for cash, they accept an offer from their shady supplier to store a classic 1963 Pontiac LeMans for 48 hours in exchange for $250,000. However, they soon discover the car is rumored to be linked to a series of murders and is under FBI investigation. Soon, Sid and Bob find themselves entangled in a chaotic web of crime, corruption, and violence as they attempt to navigate the dangerous situation they’ve unwittingly become a part of. Despite its low budget and limited release, Blood, Guts, Bullets and Octane became a cult classic and became a testament to Joe Carnahan’s early promise as a filmmaker.
Smokin’ Aces
IMDb: 6.6/10
Tomatometer: 31%
Popcornmeter: 62%
Although he had already built a reputation in North America, the 2006 Smokin’ Aces (2006) brought Joe Carnahan international recognition. Its A-list ensemble cast included Ben Affleck, Andy García, Alicia Keys, Ray Liotta, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pine, Common, and Tommy Flanagan. Smokin’ Aces’ plot centers around the chaotic events that unfold when a Las Vegas magician-turned-mob-informant becomes the target of multiple hitmen and bounty hunters. Although panned by critics, audiences rated the movie above average.
The A-Team
IMDb: 6.7/10
Tomatometer: 48%
Popcornmeter: 66%
The star-studded 2010 action-comedy The A-Team is based on the famous 1980s TV series. The film’s plot centers around a group of elite former Special Forces soldiers. After the team is framed for a crime they didn’t commit, they go rogue to clear their names. In their search for justice, they uncover the true culprits behind the conspiracy. Its cast comprises an A-list ensemble with Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel, Patrick Wilson, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Sharlto Copley, and Jon Hamm in an uncredited role.
Stretch
IMDb: 6.5/10
Tomatometer: 88%
Popcornmeter: 63%
Stretch (2014) is one of Joe Carnahan’s lesser-known projects. It was released directly to video after its studio (Universal Pictures) lost confidence in its commercial viability. The film stars Patrick Wilson as its titular character. Kevin “Stretch” Brzyzowski is a failed actor turned limo driver navigating a chaotic night filled with eccentric passengers. In need of quick cash to pay off a $6,000 gambling debt to a Mexican Mafia, Stretch agrees to chauffeur an eccentric billionaire, Roger Karos (Chris Pine, uncredited).
Boss Level
IMDb: 6.8/10
Tomatometer: 74%
Popcornmeter: 77%
The 2020 Boss Level is Joe Carnahan’s first project in the science fiction genre. The sci-fi action starred Carnahan’s frequent collaborator Frank Grillo as Roy Pulver. His character is a former special forces operative who is trapped in a time loop, reliving the day of his murder repeatedly. As he dies over and again, Roy uncovers clues about a secret government project and a conspiracy that led to his predicament. Determined to break free, Roy must confront Colonel Clive Ventor (Mel Gibson), the mastermind behind the program, while evading a series of deadly assassins.
Copshop
IMDb: 6.2/10
Tomatometer: 83%
Popcornmeter: 74%
For almost four years, Copshop (2021) was Joe Carnahan’s last directed film before he recently returned to the big screen with Shadow Force. Copshop, a neo-noir dark comedy action-thriller, starred Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, and Alexis Louder. The high-octane film is set in a small Nevada town police station and involves a tense cat-and-mouse game between a con artist, a hitman, and a rookie cop. Copshop is often considered one of Joe Carnahan’s underrated films.
The Grey
IMDb: 6.7/10
Tomatometer: 80%
Popcornmeter: 61%
Audiences looking for a great survival thriller film should tick Joe Carnahan’s 2011 The Grey off the list. Liam Neeson leads the gripping survival thriller as John Ottway, a sharpshooter employed at an Alaskan oil drilling site. His primary role is to protect workers from the region’s aggressive wolf population. Following a plane crash, Ottway and several survivors find themselves stranded in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness. Surrounded by a territorial pack of grey wolves, the group must confront the harsh elements and fight to survive the wolves. The Grey also stars Frank Grillo, Dermot Mulroney, and Nonso Anozie.
Narc (2002)
IMDb: 7.1/10
Tomatometer: 84%
Popcornmeter: 79%
Over two decades later, the 2002 neo-noir crime thriller Narc is still Joe Carnahan’s highest-rated movie. Considered one of his best performances, the late actor Ray Liotta played Detective Henry Oak to perfection. Liotta’s Oak is portrayed as a volatile and intense officer. Narc follows Nick Tellis (Jason Patric), an undercover narcotics officer who’s pulled back into active duty after a deadly incident that ended his previous assignment. He’s assigned to investigate the brutal murder of another cop, working alongside Ray Liotta’s character. Narc succeeds critically and commercially for its emotional take on an otherwise crime-action plot.
Follow Us