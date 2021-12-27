During the 1980s, the A-Team was one of the most popular shows on TV. The series centered around a group of former special forces soldiers who were falsely accused of a crime. As a result, they find themselves on the run from the law as they attempt to clear their names. The show was full of action and adventure and it often kept viewers on the edge of their seats. On top of that, The A-Team also had a great cast to bring the story to life. Since the show’s end in 1987, some of the cast members have remained in the spotlight while others have become much less active in the entertainment industry. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to the cast of the A-Team.
George Peppard
Born and raised in Detroit, George Peppard’s road to becoming an actor wasn’t what you might expect. After being discharged from the military in the 1940s, he enrolled at Purdue University where he started studying civil engineering. While there, however, he developed an interest in acting and ultimately decided that he no longer wanted to be an engineer. While many would’ve seen this as a risky decision, George felt confident that he was doing what was best for him. Fortunately, it all worked out in his favor. He started his professional acting career in 1956. Over the course of his career, he appeared in a variety of movies and shows, but his role as Hannibal in The A-Team is easily one of the things he is best known for. After the show ended in 1987, George began to focus on theater roles. He only made a handful of on-screen appearances before his death in 1994. He was only 65 years old at the time.
Dirk Benedict
By the time Dirk Benedict was cast in The A-Team, he had already established a pretty solid career. However, his role as Lieutenant Templeton “Faceman” Peck made him even more famous. In the years since the show ended, Dirk has continued to work fairly regularly and his career is still going strong. His most recent on-screen role was in the 2020 movie Charlie’s Christmas Wish. Outside of acting, Dirk is also a successful author. He wrote Confessions of a Kamikaze Cowboy and And Then We Went Fishing.
Dwight Schultz
Dwight Schultz made his on-screen debut just two years before being cast in The A-Team, and his role in the show instantly took his career to another level. Thanks to the success of the show, Dwight was able to access even more awesome opportunities and he has been a fixture in the industry for more than 30 years. Over the course of his career, he has been a part of a wide variety of projects. On top of his live-action work, Dwight has also had a very successful career as a voice actor and he has been involved in many video games including Spider-Man and Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! When he isn’t working, Dwight often does political commentary.
Mr. T
Mr. T is arguably the most memorable cast member from The A-Team. Born and raised in Chicago, Mr. T didn’t have the easiest upbringing, but he was always determined to make something of himself. After a successful high school football career, he earned an athletic scholarship to Prairie View A&M University. However, he left school early and enlisted in the military. His ultimate goal was to make it to the NFL, but an injury prevented him from being chosen for a team. Mr. T started his professional acting career in 1980 and within a few years, things really started to take off for him. During the 80s, he also started wrestling professionally. After the A-Team ended, Mr. T continued to make on-screen appearances for several years. Surprisingly, however, it’s been about seven years since we’ve seen much of him. The good news is that he is still active on social media and he seems to be doing well.
Melinda Culea
During the 1980s, Melinda Culea had a thriving acting career and The A-Team was a part of the reason why. Even though she was only in the show for the first two seasons, she left a lasting impression on many viewers. She went on to appear in several popular shows including St. Elsewhere, Brotherly Love, and Knots Landing. Once the 1990s hit, however, things slowed down for Melinda. Her most recent on-screen appearance was in 2001 in a movie called Dying on the Edge. Since Melinda is a very private person, there isn’t much information on what she’s been up to in recent years.
Marla Heasley
Marla Heasley’s acting career began in the late 1970s, and it was relatively short-lived. After appearing in the third and fourth seasons of The A-Team, Marla only made a few more on-screen appearances. These days, Marla appears to be enjoying life outside of the spotlight.
Eddie Velez
Eddie Velez was only in the fifth season of The A-Team, but the series still played an important role in his career. He has been working pretty consistently over the years and some of his credits include Days of Our Lives and Port Charles. His most recent appearance was in 2020 in a TV series called Deputy.
Robert Vaughn
Robert Vaughn was another actor who joined the cast of The A-Team for season five. Not only did he have a successful career before The A-Team, but he went on to have lots of success afterward. Some of his credits after The A-Team include Hustle and Coronation Street. Robert passed away in 2016 after a battle with leukemia.