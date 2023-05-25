This Final Space Character Deserved More Attention

Final Space is a sci-fi animated series that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. It is the story of Gary Goodspeed, a prisoner in space who is nearing the end of his sentence when he meets an alien he calls Mooncake. The series has an extensive cast of supporting characters but one character, in particular, deserves more attention for his poignant and compelling character arc – Little Cato.
Little Cato, the son of Avocato, is a young, scrappy alien caught in a battle for survival. When he is not holding his own in fights against dangerous enemies, he is dealing with trauma from losing his father, who he believed to be dead. For much of the series, Little Cato’s primary role is vengeance, seeking closure for his father’s death and trying to avenge him. While his initial characterisation is straightforward, the character arc he undergoes is a masterclass in storytelling, which deserves more attention.
Little Cato’s Relationship With Gary & Avocato Made Him the Heart of Final Space
Little Cato captured the hearts of The Final Space fans, thanks to the depth of his emotional connection with Gary and Avocato. The death of his father left him with unresolved feelings of grief, adding a layer of depth and complexity to his character. His quest for vengeance threatened to consume him, leading him down a dark path. However, through his relationship with Gary, he found a way to work through his trauma and pain and grow as a character.
Gary and Little Cato’s relationship begins when Avocato dies, and Gary is tasked with dealing with a child he does not know or understand. However, as they work together, their relationship evolves into one of mentorship, which ultimately becomes a meaningful bond of friendship. Gary takes Little Cato under his wing, offering him guidance and support through his journey of healing. This transformation is one of the things that make Little Cato the heart of the show.
Little Cato Had One of the Show’s Most Dynamic Storylines
Little Cato has one of the more dynamic storylines on Final Space, with his character development being among the most compelling arcs of the series. The resiliency and strength that Little Cato portrays in the face of loss, grief, and isolation make him an inspiring and relatable character. His character growth pushes the boundaries of expected behaviour and is one of the ways the show was able to weave complex themes and emotions into the show’s narrative.
Little Cato’s ability to navigate through the ups and downs of his journey makes his character, especially in the face of the unrelenting trauma, made him a fan favorite. The story arc he experiences leads him to confront his emotions, his memories, and ultimately his role in the universe. His portrayal of the complexities of loyalty, anger, and forgiveness makes his character development one of the most memorable aspects of Final Space and for this, he deserved more attention on the show.
