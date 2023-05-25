All Final Space Seasons, Ranked

A perfect blend of laughter and tension, Final Space warmed its way into many hearts upon its premiere on February 26, 2018. The adult animated comedy sci-fi series revolves around the intergalactic adventures of an energetic astronaut named Gary Goodspeed and his alien ally, Mooncake – both played by Olan Rogers. In addition to voicing some of the main characters, Rogers also created and developed the animated series which was first aired on TBS before being moved to Adult Swim from season 2.
While Final Space has been canceled, it garnered a dedicated fanbase during its three-season run. This is largely due to the amazing storyline and stellar voice cast which includes the likes of David Tennant as Jack the Lord Commander, Steven Yeun as Little Cato, Coty Galloway as Avocato, and Tom Kenny as H.U.E. As such, it doesn’t come as a surprise how audiences voted for the series across board. According to Rotten Tomatoes’ audience scores, this is how Final Space seasons rank.
Season 2 – 77%
In Final Space season 2, the Battle for Earth continues but Gary is on a new mission with his team. Along with newcomers – Ash (Ashly Burch) and Fox (Ron Funches), Gary teams up with Little Cato, Nightfall, KVN, H.U.E, and Clarence on a dangerous mission to find the Dimensional Keys. They must foray through the galaxy to find the keys to free Bolo from prison, as well as save Quinn after reaching Final Space.
Made up of 13 episodes, Final Space season 2 premiered on Adult Swim on June 24, 2019, and on TBS on July 1st, 2019. This was after TBS threatened to cancel the show if more comic relief characters were not given attention. Thus, the next adventure of the series came with a lighter tone significantly different from the previous season. More independent episodes are featured in Final Space season 2 but the search for the Dimensional Keys remains the predominant story. Despite having the lowest audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this season of Final Space has good reviews from both critics and audiences. Overall, it has been summarized as a great continuation of the story that caught viewers’ attention in the first season.
Season 3 – 83%
Final Space season 3 takes off from where the previous season ended. Quinn is rescued by Gary and the Team Squad when they enter Final Space but their troubles are just starting. Now trapped in the terrifying dimension of Final Space, Gary and the crew must fight hard to stay alive and with the Lord Commander on their trail, survival becomes very hard. Apparently, Invictus and the new Lord Commander still want to capture Mooncake and harness the alien’s powers for his evil intentions. Beyond the Lord Commander, the Titans also want a piece of Mooncake and the crew’s only hope is to work with Earth’s last survivor to find an escape route.
While it doesn’t compare to the Final Space season 1 rating, Final Space season 3 cemented the show’s popularity among audiences. Season 3 was approved before the season 2 finale aired and on September 10, 2021, Olan Rogers announced it would be the last season of the show. Overall, Final Space season 3 debuted to critical acclaim and positive reception from critics and audiences.
Season 1 – 95%
Final Space season 1 ranks the highest according to Rotten Tomatoes audience score. This serves as evidence of the warm reception the series got when it started airing on February 26, 2018, on TBS, almost two years after the pilot was released on April 5, 2016. Made up of 10 episodes, Final Space season 1 starts when Gary is completing his five-year prison sentence in a spaceship called Galaxy One. While in prison, Gary meets Mooncake, an alien who is trying to hide from captors and vows to protect him from bounty hunters.
The season unfolds with the adventures of Gary, Mooncake, and Avocato as they try to hide from bounty hunters and The Lord Commander. In the season finale, The Lord Commander engages every resource at his disposal to not only capture Mooncake but also stop Gary from closing the Final Space entrance. While the first outing attracted a few negative comments from both critics and audiences, Final Space Season 1 wrapped up on May 7, 2018, on TBS on a good note. The show started off with an impressive 95% of audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and remains a fan-favorite to this day.
