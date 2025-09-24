“Definitely Suspicious”: Erika Kirk’s Hand Gesture At Memorial Service Raises Eyebrows

Erika Kirk is facing bizarre accusations of making a “satanic” gesture during her husband Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.
The 36-year-old widow spoke to thousands of mourners who had gathered together for the memorial service in Arizona on September 22
“No assassin will ever stop us…” she said through tears.
Netizens later scrutinized a hand symbol she flashed while standing next to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at a Utah college campus on September 10, was hailed as a “martyr” and “great American hero” by supporters and loyal right-wingers at his memorial service on Sunday.
Mourners had begun lining up before dawn to snag a spot inside Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, which can seat over 63,000 people.
Additional space was reportedly arranged nearby to accommodate the flood of people.
Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube
Erika Kirk, the widow of the slain conservative activist, addressed the crowd during the service and said she forgave Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect who allegedly fired the life-taking shot from the campus rooftop.
She was captured onstage being consoled by the US president after his own speech at the service.
Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube
While next to the president, Erika made a hand gesture with her index and pinky fingers pointing up and her thumb extending out.
The gesture sparked outlandish claims online, with some claiming she was making the “devil horn” hand gesture.
“Why did Erika wait until she was standing with the most famous man alive, in front of the whole world, at the most significant moment of her life, to throw up the devil-horned gesture?” one asked.
Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube
“Sorry but why did Erika make the devil horn hand gesture at the end with Trump? I watched the entire memorial and thought it was very heartfelt and speeches were moving but why that from her? It wasn’t a rock concert,” another wrote. “I’m truly perplexed.”
“I hope she doesn’t realize what she’s doing, but this is definitely suspicious!” one said.
“Erika Kirk throwing up a satanic hand symbol to end off Charlie’s funeral?!?!” read another comment.
Image credits: Amedeo777
Another wrote, “I caught this hand sign from Ericka Kirk, which is a Devil/Owl sign people use in dark meetings and rock-on concerts.”
Others pointed out that the hand gesture is the symbol used to say “I love you” in sign language and shared pictures showing the difference between the “I love you” sign and the “devil horns” symbol.
The “I love you” sign in ASL (American Sign Language) has the thumb extended out, as shown by Lingvano, a popular App for sign language learning. On the other hand, what is typically referred to as the “devil horns” gesture has the thumb folded in.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
“PSA: Erika Kirk’s hand sign at the end was sign language for I love you. Not a satanic hand sign. Dear lord… please give me strength on this app,” one commented.
Another wrote, “Is our education system that bad that people don’t know the difference? How can you be that ignorant.”
Image credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Image credits: LizzyRevelation
During the memorial service, an emotional Erika spoke about losing her husband and the father of her two children.
“I saw the wound that ended his life. I felt everything he would expect to feel. I felt shock. I felt horror, and a level of heartache that I didn’t even know existed,” she said.
“These past 10 days after Charlie’s assassination, we didn’t see violence,” she continued. “We didn’t see rioting. We didn’t see revolution. Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country, we saw revival.”
Image credits: DuckTheBuck3
Erika also said she forgave the alleged rooftop sniper and claimed her husband Charlie wanted to “save young men” like the “one who took his life.”
“That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do,” she said about Tyler Robinson.
“No assassin will ever stop us…,” Erika told the sea of mourners
Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube
Following her husband’s passing, the mother-of-two was named the new CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization Charlie co-founded in 2012 to advocate right-wing ideologies.
“Charlie and I were united with purpose. His passion was my passion, and now this mission is my mission,” she said.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
The slain conservative activist targeted the youth while advocating his ideologies.
He was known for visiting campuses across the U.S., engaging in conversations and debates about contentious issues.
“No assassin will ever stop us from standing up to defend those rights ever because when you stop the conversation, when you stop the dialogue, this is what happens,” Erika said, noting that campus events will continue.
“When we lose the ability and the willingness to communicate, we get violence,” she added.
Netizens commented on the hand gesture, with one saying: “Maybe she sacrificed him.”
