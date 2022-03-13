Olan Rogers’ career is a prime example of how beneficial the internet can be to a person’s success in the entertainment industry. After getting his start on YouTube more than a decade ago, Olan has earned the love of fans all over the world and the respect of countless colleagues. His creativity mixed with his love for storytelling has proven to be the perfect combination. In addition to the work he’s done on YouTube, Olan is also the creator of an animated series called Final Space which aired from 2018 to 2021. Even though he has already accomplished lots of great things, Olan doesn’t plan on slowing down. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Olan Rogers.
1. He Is A Nashville Native
Country music is the first thing that comes to mind when many people think of Nashville. However, the city has also given the world creatives in other disciplines and Olan is one of them. He was born and raised in Tennesee and it appears that he still lives there.
2. He Loves Connecting With Fans
Olan is thankful for all of the people who have shown him love and support over the years. He likes to reciprocate that whenever he gets the chance by interacting with people on social media. He even ran the social media accounts for Final Space so that he could connect with fans directly.
3. His YouTube Channel Has Almost 100 Million Views
When Olan got his start on YouTube, he probably never imagined that his channel would grow to have more than 1 million subscribers. However, that is exactly what happened. What’s even more impressive, though, is the fact that the channel has more than 97 million views. There’s a very good chance that he will be at (or over) 100 million views by the end of 2022.
4. He Is Married
On top of all of the success that Olan has found in his career, things have also gone well in his personal life. He and his wife, Rachel, have been married for almost five years and their relationship appears to be going strong. She also helps Olan in his business ventures.
5. He Likes to Read
The best storytellers are those who also like to consume stories. Needless to say, Olan loves getting lost in a good story. Although his schedule can get pretty hectic, he enjoys reading when he gets the chance. During an interview with Tommy E, he shared that he really enjoyed the book The Gunslinger by Stephen King.
6. He Is A Dog Dad
From what we know, Olan doesn’t have any children of his own. However, that hasn’t stopped him from experiencing the joys of parenthood. He is a proud pet parent to his fur baby, Tardis. His beloved dog, that has made several appearances on his Instagram profile, overcame a battle with cancer in 2021.
7. He Studied At The University of Memphis
Olan is an alumnus of the University of Memphis, but that isn’t where he learned his most valuable lessons. In a Tweet, Olan said, “I first went to community college because I didn’t have the grades to get into regular college but then put in the work and later graduated from University of Memphis. I learned more from being self taught and doing Youtube but appreciate the experience of going”.
8. Olan Is Actually His Middle Name
The world knows him as Olan Rogers, but many don’t realize that Olan isn’t really his first name. He was born Thomas Olan Rogers. We couldn’t find any specific information on why he has chosen to go by his middle name, but it may be due to the fact that the name Olan is much more unique than Thomas.
9. He Is Involved In The Video Game World
Over the years, Olan has gotten to share his talents in a variety of ways. In 2022, he voiced several characters in the video game Final Space: The Rescue. The game is available on Windows devices as well as the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset. It’s unclear if Olan plans to do more video game work in the future.
10. He Is Fairly Private
Olan may be known to millions of people all over the world, but not many of those people can actually say that know him. That’s because Olan has chosen to remain pretty private throughout his career. He doesn’t share much about his personal life and prefers to keep all of the focus on what he has going on professionally. The decision to stay low-key can really help celebrities maintain their peace of mind.