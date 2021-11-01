10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hayes Grier

Remember when Vine was all the rage? People could get online and post videos that lasted approximately six seconds before they were done? It was TikTok before TikTok existed, and it was the start of a major craze. Kids were growing huge audiences and large numbers of followers on the app, ad it was a raging success. However, the app is now defunct, and it seems that those who used it before it was shut down and made their way to other apps, and they’ve found other ways to have their fans follow them. TikTok stars are all the rage now, and one such is Hayes Grier. He was Vine famous, and it made him an internet sensation. But, who is he?
1. He is Young
He’s currently only 21. He was born on June 8, 2000. He was famous before he was even old enough to drive, but that makes sense considering he was born and raised in the generation that grew up with cell phones and the internet. He never dealt with dial-up or the understanding of what life is like without a cell phone.
2. He’s From a Large Family
He’s from a very large family, indeed. He is the second youngest child in his family, which includes four kids. He is the third, so he’s kind of in the middle though not technically a middle child. He has two older siblings and only one younger sibling.
3. He Has a Famous Brother
One of his brothers is actually quite famous. He is a football star who played for West Virginia University prior to being drafted by the Carolina Panthers. He was drafted in 2019 in the third round, and he currently plays there now. His name is Will Grier. He began his career at the University of Florida, but moved to West Virginia after he was placed on a one-year suspension after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He tried to file an appeal, but the NCAA rejected it and the young star – who was good – transferred to a new school.
4. He is Reality Television Famous
When he was only 15, he was a contestant on a hit reality show. That show is the hit show “Dancing with the Stars,” on which he was let go in the middle of the season. He was partnered with a talented dancer, but they could not pull off the win. He placed 8th overall, and he did well as a dancer despite not being formally trained or having any experience with it at all.
5. He Made History
What makes his time on DWTS that much more impressive, though, is the fact that he was only 15 when he did it. That he could handle the strict rehearsal schedule is impressive on its own, but the fact that he was able to get so far is so much better. He was the youngest contestant on the history of the show – and that made history.
6. He Was Involved in an Accident
His fans panicked a bit in 2016 when it was made public that the young internet star was involved in a terrible accident. He was involved in a dirt bike accident that resulted in a hospital stay. Thankfully, he was all right in the end, and his fans were able to see him go home two days after his accident. He suffered multiple broken bones, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
7. He Was Arrested in 2021
In late summer 2021, the young star was arrested and charged with multiple crimes. He was charged with robbery, assault, and additional crimes in the state of North Carolina. He was allegedly caught beating up a man and causing him serious bodily harm. The man he was arrested for assaulting was 24 at the time.
8. The Fight Was Over Money
Ironically, it wasn’t a fight that left someone wanting money, owing money, or needing money – it was over who made more money. The fight occurred in Charlotte, North Carolina, and it seems that Grier, the alleged victim, and another young man were drunkenly trying to one-up one another about their financial status when the fight occurred.
9. He’s Wealthy
According to online sources, Grier is worth an estimated $3 million. He’s made his money from his millions of Instagram followers, collaborations, and more. He’s been working online for a long time, and he has profited heavily from this job as an influencer.
10. He’s Relatively Quiet About his Personal Life
He might be young, but he seems to be the kind of kid who doesn’t speak much about his personal life. Fans don’t know if he is currently dating, single, seeing someone, or what. Fans are unsure what his romantic life looks like, and it seems he might want them to stay unsure.