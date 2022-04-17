Unless you’ve been living off the grid for the last week or so, you’ve probably at least heard of the new Netflix series The Ultimatum. The show centers around a group of couples in which one person has issued the other an ultimatum: they need to get married or the relationship is done. When April Marie agreed to do the show with her boyfriend, she was fully committed to doing anything it took to make the relationship work. What she didn’t realize, however, is that she was in for a truly wild ride that would change her life in ways that she probably never imagined. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about April Marie.
1. She Has Filipino Roots
Since The Ultimatum was specifically focused on relationships, we didn’t get to learn much about who April is outside of that. Something we do know, however, is that she comes from a diverse background. Her father, who briefly appeared on the show, is white and her mother is Filipino.
2. She’s Worked as A Recruiter
According to April’s LinkedIn profile, she has professional experience as a recruiter. However, since the profile doesn’t seem to have been updated recently it’s unclear if she still works in this field. Now that she’s a reality TV star, she might decide to take a break from the traditional work environment.
3. The Ultimatum Is Her Only TV Experience
Being a reality TV star has become a legitimate job, so it’s easy to see why the idea of doing these shows is appealing to people. As far as we can tell, April does not have any on-screen experience outside of The Ultimatum. However, she might decide to take advantage of other opportunities in the entertainment industry now that she’s gotten her foot in the door.
4. She Is Originally From California
These days, Texas is the place that April calls home but that’s not where she’s actually from. According to an article from Inscriber Magazine, April is originally from San Diego. However, we do know that she also spent a lot of time living in Los Angeles as well as Destin, FL.
5. She Enjoys Modeling
The Ultimatum may have been April’s first time on TV, but she’s no stranger to being in front of the camera. April told Inscriber Magazine, “I love fashion so I enjoy modeling for all kinds of clothing brands!” She added, “The most exciting aspect of modeling is the networking part. You meet a lot of amazing models who all share this common hobby, career, and/or interest with you. And you even meet a number of photographers who all have a variety of different styles of photography so you get to create & shoot different looks!” There’s a very good chance even more modeling opportunities will come her way now.
6. She Is A Dog Person
If you’ve ever had a dog you can probably agree that it can be an awesome experience. The bond between a human and their pup is something that nothing else a can quite compare to. April is a very proud pet parent and her fur baby was instrumental in helping her cope with the aftermath of the show.
7. She Was A Pageant Girl
Modeling and reality TV aren’t the only times that April has been in the spotlight. In 2014, April competed in and won Miss Florida Top Model. It’s unclear if this competition is still active. We weren’t able to find any information on whether she’s competed in any other pageants.
8. She Follows a Healthy Diet
Keeping herself in good shape is something that has always been important to April. While talking to Inscriber Magazine, April said, ” LOVE my fruits & veggies. I could eat apples, berries, oranges, pineapples, mangos, & peaches all day.” On top of that, she also likes to stay as active as possible.
9. She Likes Her Privacy
Despite the fact that April did a reality TV show where she essentially aired out her relationship’s dirty laundry, she does seem to be a fairly private person. Outside of her relationship, she hasn’t really shared any information about her personal life. However, in an article from Buzzfeed, Jake did accuse her of wanting to do the show for fame.
10. She Is A Sports Fan
We couldn’t find any information on whether April has ever been a competitive athlete, but we do know that she is a sports fan. She enjoys watching games on TV and she also likes to see them in person whenever she can. She is a fan of both Los Angeles and San Diego sports teams.