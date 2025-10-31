Mel Owens: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor returned in September 2025 with Mel Owens as its eligible bachelor. The former NFL linebacker-turned-attorney steps into the spotlight with a life story that stretches far beyond the realm of reality TV romance. Despite the public scrutiny over his selection and statements, his background reveals a more complex man than what audiences know him to be on screen.
While some chapters of his journey are inspiring, others have been more controversial. However, put together, they paint a portrait of a man not afraid to reinvent himself. The sexagenarian’s personal life has shaped him, from long marriages to fatherhood. As he hands out roses in search of new, true love, here are five things you probably didn’t know about Mel Owens.
1. Mel Owens Was a Multi-Sport Star in High School
Before Mel Owens became known for his football career, he was already turning heads as a gifted athlete in high school. Growing up in DeKalb, Illinois, Owens didn’t limit himself to the gridiron. Owens excelled in multiple sports, proving his versatility and natural talent across different athletic arenas. He played basketball, baseball, as well as football in high school.
His talent and records earned him nine varsity letters. Besides receiving unanimous all-conference basketball honors, Owens had the highest scoring and rebound points in the basketball team, becoming their most valuable player. Mel Owens’ early exposure to various sports provided a strong foundation that carried him into his college and professional football careers.
2. Mel Owens Was a High NFL Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Rams drafted Mel Owens in the 1st round of the 1981 NFL Draft. He was the ninth overall pick, following a successful college career at the University of Michigan. Before going pro and joining the Rams, Owens was a standout defensive linebacker at the University of Michigan, where he played for the Michigan Wolverines football team. His excellent record at Michigan helped position him for a first-round draft pick. At Michigan, Owens made 125 solo tackles, as well as 79 assists, and three interceptions. Owens, a freshman in 1976 and graduating in 1980, played in the 1978 Rose Bowl, 1979 Gator Bowl, and 1981 Rose Bowl.
3. Mel Owens’ Father Played Pro Baseball
Athletic talent runs deep in Mel Owens’ family. His father, Walter Owens, was a professional baseball player. Walter Owens played in the minor leagues for the Detroit Stars in the Negro American League. He was a right-handed pitcher and outfielder. After his three-season stint, which spanned from 1953 to 1955, Walter Owens went on to become a baseball coach at Northwestern High School. Growing up with a father who played sports at a professional level provided Owens with an early introduction to discipline, teamwork, and the demands of an athletic life.
4. Mel Owens Pivoted to Law and Founded His Own Firm
Mel Owens had a lengthy professional career in the NFL. He spent several seasons with the Rams and retired after roughly nine seasons in professional football. Before his Law career, Owens briefly worked in finance. He passed the Series 7 exam and was a financial advisor for the defunct Merrill Lynch & Co. investment bank. The experience provided him with a solid foundation in business, investments, and financial planning, laying the groundwork for his transition to a legal career.
Owens opted for a career shift in the early 2000s by seeking a career in law. To this end, he enrolled at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. Three years later, in 2003, Owens earned his Juris Doctor (JD). In 2006, Owens co-founded the law firm Namanny, Byrne & Owens. His practice specializes in sports law, disability benefits, injury claims, and workers’ compensation. Over his legal career, Owens has represented hundreds of athletes and clients in injury claims.
5. Mel Owens is a Divorcee and Father of Two
While he seeks to find love again in The Golden Bachelor season 2, Mel Owens’ personal life includes a long marriage and two sons. Mel married Brazilian-born businesswoman Fabiana Pimentel in May 2002, while he was still in law school. Their marriage lasted more than two decades and produced two kids. However, in February 2020, after almost 18 years of marriage, Pimentel filed for divorce. It wasn’t until 2024 that the divorce was finalized. On The Golden Bachelor, Mel Owens has the opportunity to find love again with women his own age.
Follow Us