50 Must-See Photos That Reveal The Highest Paid Athletes Of 2025

The global sports industry is worth billions of dollars in 2025, which is why it isn’t surprising that big contracts and lucrative brand deals keep the world’s best athletes cashing in massive paychecks. Today, athletes are way more than just players; they’re global icons. From golfers to football players and even boxers, some of the stars earn more in just one season than entire teams did in the past. In this list, we’ve ranked the 50 lowest to highest-paid names in sports this year. Be sure to stick around because the race to the top-earning spot is electrifying.
#1 Russell Wilson (American Football) – $53.6M
Image source: Mike Morris
#2 Xander Schauffele (Golf) – $53.6M
Image source: Ryan Casey Aguinaldo
#3 Sadio Mane (Football) – $54M
Image source: Steindy
#4 Kyler Murray (American Football) – $54.6M
Image source: All-Pro Reels
#5 Vinicius Junior (Football) – $55M
Image source: All-Pro Reels
#6 Tiger Woods (Golf) – $55.4M
Image source: The Trump White House Archived
#7 Jayson Tatum (Basketball) – $55.8M
Image source: Keith Allison
#8 Paul George (Basketball) – $56.3M
Image source: All-Pro Reels
#9 Kawhi Leonard (Basketball) – $57.3M
Image source: Basketball Schedule
#10 Nikola Jokic (Basketball) – $57.6M
Image source: Erik Drost
#11 Bradley Beal (Basketball) – $58.2M
Image source: KA Sports Photos
#12 Devin Booker (Basketball) – $58.3M
Image source: Erik Drost
#13 Luka Doncic (Basketball) – $58.5M
Image source: Erik Drorst
#14 Jimmy Butler (Basketball) – $59.8M
Image source: Erik Drost
#15 Joel Embiid (Basketball) – $60.4M
Image source: All-Pro Reels
#16 Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander (Basketball) – $61.2M
Image source: Sandro Halank, Wikimedia Commons
#17 Erling Haaland (Football) – $62M
Image source: Werner100359
#18 Anthony Edwards (Basketball) – $62.1M
Image source: CCS Pictures
#19 Josh Allen (American Football) – $66.1M
Image source: All-Pro Reels
#20 CeeDee Lamb (American Football) – $66.7M
Image source: All-Pro Reels
#21 Blake Snell (Baseball ) – $67.4M
Image source: Keith Allison
#22 Damian Lillard (Basketball) – $67.5M
Image source: Erik Drost
#23 Justin Jefferson (American Football) – $72.2M
Image source: Tammy Anthony Baker
#24 Tua Tagovailoa (American Football) – $72.4M
Image source: CCS Pictures
#25 Justin Herbert (American Football) – $73.6M
Image source: All-Pro Reels
#26 Neymar (Football) – $76M
Image source: Granada
#27 Max Verstappen (Formula One) – $78M
Image source: fotoshirek.hu
#28 Lewis Hamilton (Formula One) – $80m
Image source: Jen Ross
#29 Canelo Alvarez (Boxing) – $80M
Image source: Presidencia de la Republica Mexicana
#30 Trevor Lawrence (American Football) – $80.5M
Image source: All-Pro Reels
#31 Jared Goff (American Football) – $80.8M
Image source: All-Pro Reels
#32 Jordan Love (American Football) – $83M
Image source: All-Pro Reels
#33 Patrick Mahomes (American Football)- $86.8M
Image source: All-Pro Reels
#34 Rory Mcilroy (Golf) – $87.9M
Image source: Bryan Berlin
#35 Kylian Mbappe (Football) – $90M
Image source: Sandro Halank, Wikimedia Commons
#36 Deshaun Watson (American Football) – $91.8M
Image source: Erik Drost
#37 Scottie Scheffler (Golf) – $92.5M
Image source: MDGovpics
#38 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Basketball) – $94.4M
Image source: Keith Allison
#39 Jon Rahm (Golf)- $100M
Image source: Real Federacion de Golf de Madrid
#40 Oleksandr Usyk (Boxing) – $101M
Image source: Web Summit
#41 Kevin Durant (Basketball) – $101.4M
Image source: Keith Allison
#42 Shohei Ohtani (Baseball) – $102.5M
Image source: Mogami Kariya
#43 Karim Benzema (Football) – $104M
Image source: Real Madrid
#44 Juan Soto (Baseball) – $114M
Image source: Ryan Casey Aguinaldo
#45 Lebron James (Basketball) – $133.8M
Image source: Erik Drost
#46 Lionel Messi (Football) – $135M
Image source: Bryan Berlin
#47 Dak Prescott (American Football) – $137M
Image source: Gage Skidmore
#48 Tyson Fury (Boxing) – $146M
Image source: Mike DiDomizio
#49 Stephen Curry (Basketball) – $156M
Image source: Noah Salzman
#50 Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) – $275M
Image source: wikimedia
