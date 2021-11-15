10 Things You Didn’t Know About Tyler Labine

When Tyler Labine was a little boy, he had dreams. While we don’t know what he dreamed of when he was a child, we imagine he did not dream of being the star that he is now. Yet, here he is. He is a man who has a long list of amazing work to his name, and he continues to do good work. At the moment, he’s most well-known for his role as Dr. Iggy Frome on the hit show “New Amsterdam,” on ABC, and he’s killing it. He plays a psychiatrist with a lot of love, a lot of dedication, and a lot of his own faults he tries hard to work through. While his character is not a man of perfection, he is one who is relatable and interesting to watch. We love seeing what he brings to the table, and we thought we might spend some time getting to know this actor a little better.
1. He is in His 40s
Tyler Labine is a man with a youthful appearance. His youthful face belies the fact that he was born on April 29, 1978. It’s hard for his fans to believe that he is going to turn 44 on his 2022 birthday, but he is. He manages to look both like the professional doctor he plays on television and like a young man who just got his first car at the same time. That is a real talent.
2. He is from Canada
He was born and raised in Canada. He’s from a small town called Brampton, which is located in Ontario. He was born there, but his family did not stay for him to grow up there. Instead, they relocated to British Columbia, and he was raised in a place called Maple Ridge. Do we wonder if Maple Ridge is as idyllic as it sounds?
3. He Has Famous Brothers
His brothers are both actors, too. It seems that being a talented actor is something that runs in his family. You might recognize their names as well. His first brother is Kyle Labine who has been in the business since 1995. His other brother is Cameron Labine.
4. He is a Hockey Fan
If you ask him who he supports on the ice, he has an obvious answer. He’s a fan of the Canucks. He might not be from Vancouver, but that certainly doesn’t mean he is not happy to cheer on their team and provide his support to their cause when he has a chance.
5. He is Married
Tyler Labine is married, but he and his wife are not in a good place at the moment. He married Carrie Ruscheinsky in 2007, and they are listed as separated as of 2021. They do share three children together, and his fans are hopeful that they can work through the issues they are having as a family.
6. He Struggled with an Eating Disorder
As a child, Tyler Labine was a man who had a poor relationship with food. He was around 9 when he began to realize he was a little chunkier than his brothers, and his own father made a big deal of it. it became an issue for Labine, and he didn’t know how to appropriately handle that. His father – who Labine now realizes had his own issues with food – put his son on diets that would help him lose weight. He associated his father’s love with losing weight.
7. He Attempted Suicide
He was only 12 when he tried to take his own life. He doesn’t go into detail about how he tried to do this, and we don’t want to know, but he does say that he was dying inside. He was miserable and he was unhappy, and he didn’t know what to do with his life and how he was feeling as a child with a weight issue.
8. He Talked to New Amsterdam Producers About his Issues
From nearly the beginning of the show, his character always had a love and a fascination with food. It was so bad, though, that Labine had to tell his producers about his childhood and the trauma in his life because his character had such a triggering relationship with food. That’s when the show decided to turn its storyline into what it is now.
9. His Wife Helped Him
As an adult, there is one thing he realized. He realized that he never truly sought help for his body dysmorphia or his eating disorder, and his wife said something that stuck with him. She told him he’d never be happy with his body, but that his eating habits were sending a poor message to their own kids. That was the moment he chose to get the help he’s always needed.
10. He is Sober
In addition to his eating issues, he’d turned to drinking to drown out the pain he was feeling. He’s now been sober for more than three-and-a-half years, and he’s also on medication for his anxiety. He goes through talk therapy, and he’s learned to talk to his parents about his feelings, his kids, and his family. He’s doing wonderful things, and he is the kind of man so many people can look up to.