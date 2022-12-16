The Real Housewives of Potomac Cast is Not Getting Along: Here’s Why

The Real Housewives of Potomac aired in 2016 for the first time. Fans were not sure if the show would make it. Some cities don’t make it. Even the cast of the Real Housewives of Miami franchise was shut down after one season because they were boring (they’re back and less tedious than ever), and it took some time to decide if we liked the cast of Dallas. However, Potomac Housewives killed it from day one. This is a group of women who do not miss the drama. If there is a hint of it, they pick up the scent and hunt it down like it’s their job. They’re good at it. However, the Real Housewives of Potomac cast is currently not getting along. While there’s nothing new here, it’s new in that they are split evenly down the middle right now.
The Real Housewives of Potomac Cast
The current season has seven prominent cast members, a returning friend, and one new friend. Charisse Jackson was a leading cast member during the first and second seasons, but she’s been gone for years. Though she’s back now, she’s only back as a friend of the cast members. Some of them that is. Jacqueline Blake is the only new housewife in 2022 and is also a friend.
Ashley Darby is back. She’s separated from her husband, but she’s very focused on her kids. Candiace Dillard-Basset is also back. She’s thinking about her future babies and freezing her eggs. She’s also dealing with rumors causing issues for her and her husband. Gizelle Bryant is back. She’s back in the dating world, and her kids are growing up too fast for her. Karen Huger returned with a new look. Mia Thornton might or might not have cancer, but no one can quite figure it out now that she’s back. Robyn Dixon is back with a fiancé – finally – and has no desire to plan a wedding. Wendy Osefo is also back, and she’s working harder than ever. She needs some rest and to prioritize her focus.
Why is the Real Housewives of Potomac Cast Fighting Now?
It all started with a girls’ trip to Miami. Doesn’t it always start with a girl’s trip somewhere when the homemakers get into an altercation? These women should not drink alcohol together. It never bodes well. This time around, it was Wendy and Mia. They were screaming at one another to the point that things were being thrown. The things thrown were a handbag and a cocktail. Wendy wasn’t happy about the aftermath of the fight.
When Gizelle and Robyn decided not to have Wendy’s back following items thrown at her, she called them out. Back in the day, they were both very outspoken when Monique Samuels had a similar altercation with Candiace. They took Candiace’s side following that. They both spoke out loudly about how they did not condone that type of behavior, and they were standing up for Candiace following the attack on her.
Wendy doesn’t get why they chose Mia’s side when Mia is the one who did the same thing that Samuels did years ago. She’s called them hypocrites, and the cast is further divided. Meanwhile, Candiace was not there for any of it. When she arrived the following day, the entire thing sent her back to when she was attacked, and now she’s upset with everyone.
Candiace Took Wendy’s Side
While the other ladies took Mia’s side, Candiace did not. She stated, “I hate that Wendy’s being ostracized; I don’t think it’s right. Everyone is just carrying on like no one gives a f*** that she’s not here.” Karen and Ashley sided with Candiace following her statement, but Karen is more interested in staying out of it entirely. She doesn’t want to pick a side, get involved, or be part of this. As a result of supporting Wendy, both Candiace and Ashley were asked to leave the villa the wives were visiting as a group. Since Mia organized the trip, she felt it was her right to send them packing and leave them out.
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast is not having a good time. The women are split right down the middle, and they’re split because the vast majority of them must be involved in the business of everyone else. Perhaps they should all try being neutral in a situation that doesn’t involve them. But, of course, when someone throws things at another person, it makes it a little hard to stay out of it.