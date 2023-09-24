Ryan Eggold: From Teen Drama to Medical Drama

Over the years, TV and film audiences have watched Ryan Eggold take on a wide range of roles. Eggold has raked-up credits on the small and big screens. He was born Ryan James Eggold in Lakewood, California, on August 10, 1984.
An alumni of the University of Southern California, Eggold graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts. Although he participated in theater plays in High School and University, he has based his career on on-screen roles. Known for his roles in the teen drama 90210 and medical drama New Amsterdam, here are Ryan Eggold’s notable roles as an actor.
90210 (2008–2011)
Ryan Eggold joined the cast of The CW’s teen drama series 90210 from season 1. He played the character Ryan Matthews and was a series regular in seasons 1 to 3. Ryan Matthews was an English Literature teacher at West Beverly High. Although Ryan begins the series having a close relationship with his students, he becomes strict after resuming suspension. He was suspended because he was caught having an affair with one of his students, who later turned out to be an undercover cop. He becomes a father after his affair with Jen Clark (Sara Foster). His other love interests on the show were Laurel Cooper (Kelly Lynch) and Kimberly MacIntyre (Jessica Lucas).
Into the Dark (2012)
Into the Dark (2012) starred Ryan Eggold alongside Mischa Barton. The film, Into the Dark, was written and directed by Mark Edwin Robinson. It is a supernatural horror film that follows its protagonist, Sophia Monet (Barton). Eggold’s character is introduced after bumping into Sophia. They fall in love and hope to live happily ever after, until she wakes up to find he’s gone. In search of the love of her life, she encounters spirits and learns of the afterlife – a world she vehemently refused to believe existed.
Beside Still Waters (2013)
Beside Still Waters (2013) was Chris Lowell‘s directorial debut. The comedy-drama starred Ryan Eggold as part of its lead cast as Daniel. The movie follows Daniel, who just lost his parents and chose to spend a final weekend with his friends. The film was first released at the 36th Mill Valley Film Festival before worldwide release. At the 2013 Austin Film Festival, the movie won the Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature.
The Blacklist (2013–2017)
After his time on 90210, Ryan Eggold’s next biggest role on television was on NBC’s crime thriller The Blacklist. Eggold played the character of Tom Keen, popularly known as a love interest and husband of Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). Tom was born Christopher Hargrave but took the adoptive name of Jacob Phelps. The character appeared on the show from season 1 and was killed in season 5. It was one of Eggold’s stellar performances, resulting in a spin-off, The Blacklist: Redemption (2017), based entirely on the character.
Sons of Liberty (2015)
Ryan Eggold was part of the History Channel’s miniseries Sons of Liberty (2015). He portrayed Joseph Warren, a prominent figure in Boston’s Patriot movement. The three-part miniseries is set during the start of the Revolutionary War and the drafting and signing of the United States Declaration of Independence. However, although the series did attract criticisms for its historical inaccuracies, it was, in fact, created as a period fiction “to capture the spirit of the time, convey the personalities of the main characters, and focus on real events that have shaped our past.”
BlacKkKlansman (2018)
In Spike Lee‘s biographical crime comedy-drama BlacKkKlansman (2018), Ryan Eggold was part of the film’s ensemble cast. Eggold played the movie’s main antagonist, Walter Breachway, the Ku Klux Klan Colorado Springs chapter president. BlacKkKlansman was a critical and commercial success, grossing $93.4 million on a $15 million budget. Eggold starred alongside John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Alec Baldwin, and Topher Grace. Eggold shared a nomination for Best Ensemble – International Competition at the CinEuphoria Awards.
A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)
Although not part of the lead cast, Ryan Eggold is cast as Ira in Tyler Perry‘s A Jazzman’s Blues (2022). His character is introduced as the German manager of Bayou’s older brother, Willie Earl. Though introduced as a drug addict, Ira helps Bayou and Willie Earl get jobs at the Capitol Royale in Chicago. A Jazzman’s Blues first premiered at TIFF about two weeks before it was released on Netflix. The movie became Tyler Perry’s most acclaimed film.
New Amsterdam (2018–2023)
Ryan Eggold’s most recent project in television is playing Dr. Max Goodwin on the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam. Eggold’s character is the medical director at the New Amsterdam Medical Center. The series revolves around Eggold’s character as he looks to reform the public hospital into one of the nation’s best. Ryan Eggold appeared in all 89 episodes of the show’s five seasons.