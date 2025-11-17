65 Powerful And Memorable Quotes From The Vampire Diaries

Will we ever get bored of dramas with vampires in them? Never! Especially when they’re as cool and as captivating as The Vampire Diaries. For those in the unknown on the topic, it’s an epic tale of love, friendship, and eternal beings that are as charming with their dangerousness as a corgi’s butt is cute with its fluffiness. But charms and plot twists aside, The Vampire Diaries also offers a whole slew of memorable quotes that each and every fan of the famous series knows by heart. Want to know more about what it’s all about? Then you’re in luck, for this is our list dedicated to The Vampire Diaries quotes.
First off, let’s talk about the most obvious thing here – vampires are immortal. Duh. Naturally, having an eternal life gives you plenty of opportunities to learn about the human (or vampire) condition, love, and the meaning of the omnipotent ‘all.’ So, it’s absolutely no wonder that the charming supernatural heroes of the series usually utter the best quotes!
However, their human counterparts have an advantage – their mortality. We know it sounds a bit off, but once you live with the thought that everything has an end, it also gives you a certain kind of deeper knowledge and a whole different perspective on life compared to being one of the undead. And when it all merges into one, we have some pretty awesome and hugely powerful gems of wisdom from The Vampire Diaries to cherish and live by!
So, ready to take a look at our collection of Mystic Falls quotes? If so, you know the drill – scroll down below, check out the supernatural quotes, and give the most memorable ones your vote! Whether those are Damon Salvatore quotes or Lexi Branson quotes, we’ll know they’re the most powerful once they’re on the top of this list! And lastly, share this immortal wisdom with any and all of your friends who you think would benefit from reading them.
#1
“Dear Diary, a chipmunk asked me my name today. I told him it was Joe. That lie will haunt me forever.” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#2
“You are not even worth the calories I burn talking to you.” – Caroline Forbes
Image source: imdb.com
#3
Elena: “Why don’t you ever let anyone see the good in you?”
Damon: “When people see good they expect good. And I don’t wanna live up to anyone’s expectations.”
Image source: imdb.com
#4
“We’re in hell. My own person, custom-built hell.” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#5
“Some girls can’t resist my good looks, my style, my charm, and my unflinching ability to listen to Taylor Swift.” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#6
“The first rule of truly living is to do the things you’re most afraid of.” – Rebekah Mikaelson
Image source: imdb.com
#7
“I’m not human. And I miss it. I miss it more than anything in the world. That is my secret.” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#8
“Your life is pathetic. Your after-life doesn’t have to be.” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#9
“I need to say it once. You need to hear it. I love you, Elena.” – Damon Salvatore.
Image source: imdb.com
#10
“I’ve been in love. It’s painful, pointless, and overrated.” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#11
“He’s your first love. I intend to be your last, however, long it takes.” – Klaus Mikaelson
Image source: imdb.com
#12
“It’s not a crime to love what you cannot explain.” – Klaus Mikaelson
Image source: imdb.com
#13
“Everything I like about me is you.” – Tyler Lockwood
Image source: imdb.com
#14
“When you lose someone, it stays with you. Always reminding you of how easy it is to get hurt.” – Elena Gilbert
Image source: imdb.com
#15
“It’s the most real thing I’ve ever felt in my entire life. I love you, Damon.” – Elena Gilbert
Image source: imdb.com
#16
Elena: “Please don’t do anything stupid.”
Damon: “Yeah, but stupid’s so much more fun!”
Image source: imdb.com
#17
“It’s Called Dignity. Have Some. It’s Free.” – Bonnie Bennett
Image source: imdb.com
#18
“New rule: You live your life, you heal, and in the meantime, we’re friends.” – Stefan Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#19
“I’m worse than shallow. I’m a kiddie pool” – Caroline Forbes
Image source: imdb.com
#20
“I’m basically an insecure, neurotic, control freak on crack.” – Caroline Forbes
Image source: imdb.com
#21
“You’re my brother. I’m not gonna give up on you. I never will.” – Stefan Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#22
“There’s more to me than just gloomy graveyard girl.” – Elena Gilbert
Image source: imdb.com
#23
“I’m a little behind on the times, but I believe that the term you’re looking for is… OMG.” – Elijah Mikaelson
Image source: imdb.com
#24
“We choose our own path. Our values and our actions, they define who we are.”- Stefan Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#25
“I know you said to kill her with kindness, but can’t I just kill her?” – Caroline Forbes
Image source: imdb.com
#26
“Why are jeans so tight when phones are so big?” – Kai Parker
Image source: imdb.com
#27
“You can understand why I’m a little upset that I’m on the verge of being defeated by a sinus infection!” – Katherine Pierce
Image source: imdb.com
#28
“Excuse me. To whom it may concern — you’re making a big mistake if you think that you can beat me. You can’t.” – Elijah Mikaelson
Image source: imdb.com
#29
“All you can do is be ready for the good so that when it comes, you invite it in.” – Elena Gilbert
Image source: imdb.com
#30
“Just because I talk a lot doesn’t mean I always know what I’m talking about.” – Caroline Forbes
Image source: imdb.com
#31
“Whenever you go too far, I will be there to pull you back. Every second. Every day. Until you don’t need me.” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#32
“Peace exists. It lives in everything we hold dear. That is the promise of peace — one day, after a long life, you find each other again.” – Elena Gilbert
Image source: imdb.com
#33
“I was feeling epic.” – Lexi Branson
Image source: imdb.com
#34
“Everything changes tomorrow. It’ll be all unicorns and rainbows.” – Damon Salvatore.
Image source: imdb.com
#35
“It’s cool not growing old. I like being the eternal stud.” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#36
“You can’t just sit there and wait for life to come to you, you have to go get it.” – Damon Salvatore.
Image source: imdb.com
#37
“I mean, Stefan’s different, he… he wants the whole ‘human’ experience. He wants to feel every episode of ‘How I Met Your Mother…'” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#38
“I wake up every day and I feel okay. But there’s something missing, like a hole. Some people, they fit in life or whatever. I don’t.” – Jeremy Gilbert
Image source: imdb.com
#39
“People have been after me for a thousand years, but I’m always one step ahead.” – Klaus Mikaelson
Image source: imdb.com
#40
“I think Stefan is a good guy. But at the end of the day, he’s still a vampire.” – Alaric Saltzman
Image source: imdb.com
#41
“So am I your last stop on the Stefan Salvatore apology tour?” – Caroline Forbes
Image source: imdb.com
#42
“Just because I tell you things doesn’t mean you’re allowed to know them.” – Caroline Forbes
Image source: imdb.com
#43
“This clearly isn’t peace. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be stuck here with you.” – Bonnie Bennett
Image source: imdb.com
#44
“Our actions are what set things in motion, but we have to live with that.” – Elena Gilbert
Image source: imdb.com
#45
Damon: “What’s so special about this Bella girl, anyway? Edward’s so whipped.”
Caroline: “You have to read the first book first, otherwise it won’t make sense.”
Damon: “Ugh, I miss Ann Rice – she was so on it.”
Caroline: “Hey, how come you don’t sparkle?”
Damon: “Because I live in the real world where vampires burn in the sun.”
Image source: imdb.com
#46
“I would die one hundred times over just to have you standing here alive, in front of me.” – Bonnie Bennett
Image source: imdb.com
#47
“We both know I could rip you to shreds and do my nails at the same time.” – Katherine Pierce
Image source: imdb.com
#48
“If I have to hear doppelgänger one more time, I’m going to have to learn how to spell it.” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#49
Elena Gilbert: “Getting out of bed is dangerous these days. But we have to live our lives.”
Stefan Salvatore: “Hmm. Who gave you that horrible advice?”
Elena Gilbert: “Some guy I used to date said it once or twice.”
Image source: imdb.com
#50
“We stick together as one, always and forever.” – Rebekah Mikaelson
Image source: imdb.com
#51
“There’s no such thing as a bad idea. Only poorly executed awesome ones.” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#52
Stefan Salvatore: “Elena is… Elena’s warm. And she’s… she’s kind and she’s caring and she’s selfless… and it’s real. And… honestly, when I’m around her… I completely forget what I am.”
Lexi: “Oh my God! You’re in love with her.”
Image source: imdb.com
#53
“Life is too cruel… if we cease to believe in love, why would we want to live?” – Katherine Pierce
Image source: imdb.com
#54
“Come on. Kiss me. Or kill me. Which will it be, Damon? We both know you’re only capable of one.” – Katherine Pierce
Image source: imdb.com
#55
“Bonnie Bennett, to me you’re the whole damn world.” – Lorenzo ‘Enzo’ St. John
Image source: imdb.com
#56
“Perhaps one day, in a year or even in a century. You’ll turn up at my door and let me show you what the world has to offer.” – Klaus Mikaelson
Image source: imdb.com
#57
“It’s all an act, Stefan. Being a vampire is miserable. I would give anything to be human.” – Rebekah Mikaelson
Image source: imdb.com
#58
“That Elijah is one scary dude—but with nice hair.” – Alaric Saltzman.
Image source: imdb.com
#59
“Honestly, I’m not gonna be one of those pathetic girls whose world stops spinning because of some guy.” – Elena Gilbert
Image source: imdb.com
#60
“For over a century, I have lived in secret hiding in the shadows, alone in the world until now. I am a vampire and this is my story. I shouldn’t have come home. I know the risk. But I had no choice. I have to know her.” – Stefan Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#61
“He got under my skin and no matter what I do, I can’t shake him.” – Elena Gilbert
Image source: imdb.com
#62
“I’m in love with a woman I can never have. The point is I’m in love with her and it’s driving me crazy.” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#63
“Not to nitpick, but we evil villains usually use minions to pick up our dry cleaning.” – Klaus Mikaelson
Image source: imdb.com
#64
“Hello, brother.” – Damon Salvatore
Image source: imdb.com
#65
“Do you have any idea what it’s like to run in heels? I have blisters, Damon.” – Katherine Pierce
Image source: imdb.com
Follow Us