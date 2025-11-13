Abandoned Mining Towns In The Upper Peninsula Of Michigan

When most people think of Michigan, they think of the lower peninsula. They think of the once-booming automotive industry in Detroit. Quite often the entire Upper Peninsula of Michigan is forgotten on maps of the United States.
While Upper Michigan still has so much to offer, much of its industry has ceased to exist. Starting in the mid-1800’s mining was the main industry of Upper Michigan. Upper Michigan had an abundance of copper and other minerals. Stamp Mills began popping up all over Upper Michigan. A Stamp Mill’s purpose was to crush rocks so they could extract the minerals they sought after. Unfortunately, as the years have passed, the mining industry has seen a significant decline. Many houses and factories have been left abandoned, and the elements are starting to take over. There are several tours offered which will take you through some of the old mining buildings.
If you’re willing to go off the beaten path, you can find even more abandoned buildings and mining equipment.
#1
Abandoned Stamp Mill factory.
#2
Pictures left behind.
#3
Abandoned Stamp Mill factory.
#4
The dredge.
#5
Abandoned Stamp Mill factory.
#6
Graffiti at abandoned remains of a Stamp Mill factory.
#7
Quincy mine remains.
#8
Abandoned dryhouse.
#9
Graffiti at an abandoned Stamp Mill factory.
#10
Abandoned home.
#11
Abandoned home.
#12
Abandoned home.
#13
Derelict home for sale.
