Meet The Cast Of “Billy The Kid”

Epix is set to drop another epic series, this time focusing on the infamous American outlaw Billy the Kid. Titled Billy the Kid, the show is created and executive produced by Michael Hirst, who is best known for his work on period projects like Elizabeth, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, The Tudors, and Vikings. Here’s the official synopsis of the show, according to the Epix website: “An epic romantic adventure series based on the life of famous American outlaw Billy the Kid, also known as William H. Bonney — from his humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond.” Billy the Kid promises to feature an intriguing cast of characters. If you are curious about the actors who will be appearing in this period drama, read ahead. here are the cast members of the upcoming Epix period drama series Billy the Kid.
Tom Blyth
Actor Tom Blyth will be starring in the upcoming TV series Billy the Kid, where he plays the titular character. Blyth previously appeared in Benediction. He also appeared in another period drama, The Gilded Age, created by Downton Abbey showrunner Julian Fellowes. According to a recent feature on the actor on TV Overmind, Blyth studied at Juilliard, likes to stay active, and loves theater. He is also the son of an entertainment industry veteran. “His father, Gavin, was a producer for popular UK productions such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Tom credits his father with helping him develop an interest in acting. Sadly, Tom was just 14-years-old when his father passed away.”
Daniel Webber
Australian actor Daniel Webber will be portraying the character of Jesse Evans in the upcoming Epix show Billy the Kid. He made his film debut in the movie The Combination. Since then, he’s worked on movies like Thumper, Australia Day, The Dirt, Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, and Escape from Pretoria. On TV, he’s starred in K-9, Home and Away, and The Punisher. In an interview with Screen Rant, Webber talked about the difference between working in the U.S. and working in his hometown of Australia: “To me, I love going home and shooting in Australia. It’s a different sensibility on set. It’s probably just because I grew up in Australia. The sleight of hand is just different, our way of being. It’s very comfortable. It’s always so comfortable going home and working with the people that I have that kinship with. But I don’t know if there’s any real difference.” Hopefully, he feels comfortable enough to continue lending his talents to Billy the Kid.
Eileen O’Higgins
Eileen O’Higgins will be appearing in the Epix series Billy the Kid as Kathleen McCarty. The Northern Irish Actress trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and is best known for her role in the play Hold Your Tongue, Hold Your Dead. Her role in the theater production led to supporting roles in Brooklyn and Mary Queen of Scots. O’Higgins also appeared in the crime drama series Dead Still as well as the film Misbehaviour. She also worked on a Netflix series, playing the role of Alice, in the mystery crime drama show The Irregulars. According to the Sunday Times, O’Higgins is best friends with the Academy Award-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan.
Dakota Daulby
Dakota Daulby will be portraying the character of John Beckwith in the series Billy the Kid. The young actor first appeared in short films like Camp Goodtimes and Why Does God Hate Me? He then went on to make appearances in prominent TV shows like iZombie, Warrior’s Gate, Wayward Pines, The 100, and Black Summer. His latest onscreen appearance is in the movie The Last Victim. In an interview with My Devotional Thoughts, Daulby explained how he became an actor. “I get asked this question a lot and I have a hard time pinpointing an exact moment where I was inspired or had some grand vision for my future. I’ve just always loved telling stories. Before I obsessed over movies, it was books about the Romans and the great Coliseum. Before that, it was just me dancing and acting out stories for my parents and my very unimpressed older sister. I’ve always been a storyteller and loved to entertain. So I guess that’s what inspires me; to be able to create something that will entertain and hopefully enlighten people to an idea or outlook they have never seen before.”
Sean Owen Roberts
Sean Owen Roberts will be portraying Bob Olinger in Billy the Kid. Here is his profile, according to IMDb: “Sean Owen Roberts is an actor born in Vancouver, British Columbia. He has garnered much attention from such series as Painkiller Jane, The Killing, Supernatural, The Romeo Section, and Frequency. His father and mother are both from East Vancouver. Sean was born and raised as a member of The Baha’i Faith. Before becoming an actor, Sean studied at the University of British Columbia with a major in Cultural Anthropology, minoring in Art History.” Aside from acting, Sean Owen Roberts is an avid motorcycle enthusiast.
Jonah Collier
Jonah Collier will be playing young Billy in Billy the Kid. He previously worked on projects like We’ll Meet Again and Deceit.
Ryan Kennedy
Ryan Kennedy will be portraying Ash Upson in the series Billy the Kid. Most people would recognize him for his appearances in For All Mankind, Tin Star, and The Good Doctor.
Siobhan Williams
Siobhan Williams is also set to appear in Billy the Kid as Irene Riley. Originally from Cambridge, England, she moved to Canada when she was young and began acting while living in Calgary. She’s worked on projects including Heartland, Level Up, Forsaken, and Hell on Wheels. During her free time, she plays the guitar, writes music, and takes photos.
Other cast members
Other actors expected to appear in Billy the Kid include Brendan Fletcher, Shaun Benson, Lisa Chandler, Chad Rook, Zak Santiago, Luke Camilleri, Vincent Walsh, Nuria Vega, Leif Nystrom, Horatio James, Jamie Beamish, Guillermo Alonso, and many more.