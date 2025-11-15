People Are Mercilessly Roasting Amazon For Allegedly Creating These Fake ‘Happy Amazon Employee’ Accounts On Twitter

Amazon has been in the news again lately, as more and more employees are coming out and revealing details about the inhumane working conditions and quotas that some of them have to deal with. Currently, votes are being counted in an election to determine whether or not workers at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, will form a union. And Amazon is being accused of union-busting.
The company has always been very strongly anti-union in the US and appears willing to do pretty much anything from letting its workers unionize, including (allegedly!) straight-up lying. So much so that among real Fulfillment Center worker posts, they’ve (allegedly!) mixed in completely fake social media accounts where ‘employees’ defend the company and lambast unions. All with a big smile.
Now, people are calling out these fake people and their ridiculous profiles that not only sound fake (corpo-speak much?), some of them actually use stock or manufactured images for photos! Twitter has even banned a handful of these propaganda accounts that were pretending to be happy Amazon staff members. Bored Panda has collected some of the most egregious examples of Amazon (allegedly!) trying to manipulate its employees to have anti-union sentiments over the years. Scroll down to see the Brave New World we’re all living in and have a read-through and upvote the funny comebacks and reactions to the latest Amazon jobs-related scandal.
People have been calling out fake Twitter profiles that rush to defend Amazon and criticize unions
Image credits: timjsully
For instance, one account used a stock image for a profile pic
Image credits: timjsully
While another profile, confirmed to be fake by Amazon, used a photo created on a website
Image credits: MunsonGoober
People have been posting jokes and memes about the fake pro-Amazon profiles ever since
#1
Image source: po0opooooooo
#2
Image source: MNateShyamalan
#3
Image source: Gremlimbs
#4
Image source: SamHaney12
#5
Image source: joeygllghr
#6
Image source: eechentx
#7
Image source: hessianchef
#8
Image source: AtOak4
#9
Image source: daveewave
#10
Image source: velourazure
#11
Image source: NunesHeel
#12
Image source: SeanOhhhh
#13
Image source: jedi_master_liz
#14
Image source: CheeseSando
#15
Image source: shelbyenlow
#16
Image source: carsondavid__2
#17
Image source: YMBFCPT88
#18
Image source: MNateShyamalan
#19
Image source: cubmoth
#20
Image source: MNateShyamalan
#21
Image source: wannabeyerdog
#22
Image source: DoctorPissPants
#23
Image source: MNateShyamalan
#24
Image source: pringers_
#25
Image source: willhastings320
#26
Image source: PlagueIslander
Follow Us