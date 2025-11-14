15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project “Dressed In Love”

More and more young people these days decide to not get married. A Russian company that creates wedding rings decided to create a project where couples celebrate their marriages, to show that marriage is not that bad. That it doesn’t destroy individuality as many believe but strengthens it. The company “Ring Studio” told Bored Panda: “We love to say that our wedding rings are meaningful. Sometimes we evoke pleasant associations in people with our rings, but only their owners can give the jewelry real meaning. Mountain rings are chosen by those who have found love in the mountains. Cosmos Rings with each other’s fingerprints are for those who seek individuality in jewelry.”
The social project is called “Dressed in Love.” “We called people who have a relationship, who choose a single partner and decided to get married and spend the rest of their lives together. Each pair is an individual and is very different.” The project was participated in by 15 couples from 10 different countries. All the couples were from diverse backgrounds, religious beliefs, and ethnicities.
#1 Native Muscovites Of Yoruba Ethnicity
Samuel and Deborah.
#2 Love Does Not Rust
Stas and Masha.
#3 Heroes Of Knightly Novels
Andrew and Angelina.
#4 Size Matters
Ivan and Maria.
#5 Korean Puppy-Love
Eugene and Irina.
#6 The Sweetest Cappuccino In The World
Ali and Alia.
#7 Love From A Blank Piece Of Paper
Nikolay and Daria.
#8 The Puzzle Is Complete
Valery and Victoria.
#9 Beauty And The Beast
Vladimir and Galina.
#10 Perfect Interweaving
Anton and Nariko.
#11 Cocoa With Marshmallows
Vladislav and Salma.
#12 When Words Are Superfluous
David and Mary.
#13 Animal Cult In The Vegan Family
Ruslan and Ira.
#14 They Are Just Colleagues
Yaroslav and Tanya.
#15 “It Is Only With The Heart That One Can see rightly” (A. Saint-Exupéry
Daniel and Angelina.
