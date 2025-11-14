15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project “Dressed In Love”

More and more young people these days decide to not get married. A Russian company that creates wedding rings decided to create a project where couples celebrate their marriages, to show that marriage is not that bad. That it doesn’t destroy individuality as many believe but strengthens it. The company “Ring Studio” told Bored Panda: “We love to say that our wedding rings are meaningful. Sometimes we evoke pleasant associations in people with our rings, but only their owners can give the jewelry real meaning. Mountain rings are chosen by those who have found love in the mountains. Cosmos Rings with each other’s fingerprints are for those who seek individuality in jewelry.”

The social project is called “Dressed in Love.” “We called people who have a relationship, who choose a single partner and decided to get married and spend the rest of their lives together. Each pair is an individual and is very different.” The project was participated in by 15 couples from 10 different countries. All the couples were from diverse backgrounds, religious beliefs, and ethnicities.

More info: ringstudio.ru | Instagram | Instagram

#1 Native Muscovites Of Yoruba Ethnicity

Samuel and Deborah.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#2 Love Does Not Rust

Stas and Masha.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#3 Heroes Of Knightly Novels

Andrew and Angelina.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#4 Size Matters

Ivan and Maria.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#5 Korean Puppy-Love

Eugene and Irina.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#6 The Sweetest Cappuccino In The World

Ali and Alia.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#7 Love From A Blank Piece Of Paper

Nikolay and Daria.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#8 The Puzzle Is Complete

Valery and Victoria.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#9 Beauty And The Beast

Vladimir and Galina.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#10 Perfect Interweaving

Anton and Nariko.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#11 Cocoa With Marshmallows

Vladislav and Salma.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#12 When Words Are Superfluous

David and Mary.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#13 Animal Cult In The Vegan Family

Ruslan and Ira.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#14 They Are Just Colleagues

Yaroslav and Tanya.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

#15 “It Is Only With The Heart That One Can see rightly” (A. Saint-Exupéry

Daniel and Angelina.

15 Very Different Married Couples Pose For The Photography Project &#8220;Dressed In Love&#8221;

Image source: dressed__in__love

