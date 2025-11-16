Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Wholesome Thing You Have Seen Or Experienced? (Closed)

Title explains it.
#1
A child under ten walking up to a crying adult at a funeral and hugging them. The kid’s intentions were so clean, so simple, just give comfort. They weren’t related. He said, “I hope you feel better when you’re done crying,” and then went back to the boys’ choir singing at the service.
#2
My grandfather was a type one brittle diabetic. He was diagnose at 19 during WWII while serving on the USS Intrepid. He was told he’d be lucky to make it to 30. He gave himself injections and had to stick his fingers multiple times a day for like 65 years. Until his doctor told him about this new invention, an insulin pump. He learnd everything about it and got fitted for one. He was able to try foods he’d never had before, eat out at restaurants safely, it was amazing. He became a advocate of the pumps and told everyone about it and how it changed his life. He passed away at 94 after living a full and amazing life and the insulin pump freed him from the daily pain he became accustomed to to live.
#3
I was at a starbucks with my friend and she had forgotten her wallet and I was about to pay for her when a very kind gentleman walked up to us and offered to pay for both of our drinks and him and my friend started dating and they are getting married in December of this year. That was 4 years ago and I’m so happy for them!
#4
At the age of 47 I was told by a specialist of a German Hospital I would have 5 yrs left to live. I was not able to digest carbohydrates, had muscle cramps, breathing problems, tremors, fatigue and vertigo.
One day my partner came back home, gave me 2 orphan lambs, which I had to feed with milk, hug them bc of body temperature, put on diapers, and train some does and don’ts.
To care for them, and soon for two more orphans, forced me to do everything what could enhance my health.
I’m 52 now, caring for 50+ sheep, and I’m in my best physical condition ever. I constructed a machine to skip some steps in wool-processing and at the moment I run tests for using grease wool for roof-, wall-, and dune-greening.
I don’t love my sheep – I owe them my life.
#5
My son was about 4 years old. One night I was tucking him into bed (as I normally do) and he asked for a story. It’s dark, so I ask him if it’s okay if I make up a story. He said yes. So I made up a story about him jumping so high he got to the moon. At one point I asked him if he could guess what happened next, and he said ‘Let’s turn the page and find out!’
#6
A few years my husband and I were both going through chemo at the same time. I was out of my mind with worry. The hair on my head was hanging on (cold capping helped) but my eyebrows were vanishing.
My friends and family know that I’m a weirdo when I get overwhelmed. I just can’t form words. Sounds yes, words no.
So I step into the entrance of a local Sephora and the kindest sales rep walks up to me. All I can manage to do is to point to my eyebrows and simply say “aaahhhh”. Without a word and without trying to engage me in conversation, the Sephora sales rep immediately calls another rep over and they fly into action. Within minutes I have eyebrows, instructions, products and I’m paid and on my way. It was the lift my spirits needed that day and years later I still tear up when I think about their gentleness and kindness.
#7
My sister was expecting fraternal twins but unfortunately her daughter was stillborn. Because they were in separate sacks, my nephew was born but very prematurely. When he was around 7 or 8, he was sitting outside with me, and he asked me, “Aunt Ree, did you know I had a twin sister? Her name is ( ) and she’s in Heaven. She talks to me.” That beautiful boy is graduating high school next year.
#8
The youtube channel Food4Dogs. It is an older woman who is incredibly passionate about videogames. She is so wholesome and sweet. She got into them after a very long series of events at a much older age than most and so her adventures are just so sweet to listen to.
#9
Surgeons calming down a worried and agitated patient by singing.
#10
When I (F) was a teenager at the county sectionals track meet, I discovered just before my 100m hurdles race that my shorts were on backwards. I was mortified. So my competitors formed a circle around me, we made the official turn his back, and I switched my shorts around before the race.
#11
At times I’ve been vulnerable and in need of help. Good souls have been there to help me. Major one is when I had a Grand Mal seizure. Fortunately, it happened in UK A&E (Accident and emergency. My body was being punished by pancreatitis and pleurisy) and I was cared for by a number of drs. It lasted, I don’t know, 20-30 seconds, but I was completely incapacitated. I was strapped down because of the convulsions and a possible a danger to others (obviously not intentional. I was having extremely violent muscle contractions). afterwards a dr kindly sat with me to make sure I was okay. Thank you drs. You have saved my life on a number of occasions. Literally saved my life.
#12
I was on a tram and an older man and his granddaughter (7?) got on and sat nearby. He asked her if she had been on the team before, to which she said, “yes, with my grandma, but she’s passed away now”. Grandpa then says, “it will be my turn next as I’m the next oldest”. This obviously shocked the girl (and me to be fair – but I think he was trying to softly prepare her for that inevitability). Anyway, the little girl sat for a moment and thought, before resolutely saying, “no. You can’t go – who would cook my din dins!”. The grandpa was smiling so much at that. It’s a very simple interaction but it was really sweet to watch.
#13
Our apartment overlooks a park and a large pond. A couple months ago, I witnessed a mama, papa, and 3 baby geese walk across the park and into the pond.
#14
Years ago I had a bad eye infection and a head cold to boot. Put off going to the doctor because I had no transport and could afford only a single trip with a taxi.
I knew nobody I could ask for a lift, since I was literally brand new to the complex. The only person I’d met when moving in was the tall, much older, and not overly-friendly complex manager who scared me a bit, so she was the last person I wanted to approach for help.
I wasn’t getting better, though, and feared I might infect my son, so I ended up texting the lady asking for a lift to the doctor. She immediately texted back: “Of course. I will pick you up at your door.” She not only insisted on waiting while I was seeing the doctor, but also on taking me to the pharmacy for meds, and then driving me back home.
Best thing though, we became friends after that day, which we still are. She’s an awesome human being behind that stern exterior.
#15
My cousin and her son were hit by a car about twenty years ago. He died instantly, aged 7, and she received pretty comprehensive brain injury. I remember at his funeral his other little cousin, who was about 9, was crying quietly. My beautiful Auntie, who’d just pretty much lost her child and grandchild, crouched in front of her little granddaughter and said, “it comes in waves.” Taking the time to teach the child about grieving, so gently and profoundly. “It comes in waves.” *sob*
#16
I found myself stuck in a riot in Palestine, without any means of transportation back to Jerusalem. A bystander who only spoke Arabic and a little Spanish took me as far as we could through the tear gas, stopping every car going out of town asking if they could give me a lift.
#17
I was about five years old, my parents were having a hard time we were basically broke and my mom was pregnant with her third baby. Easter was coming up and my parents couldn’t afford to give us a little treat. Above us lived several students in a shared apartment. On Easter Sunday there was a knock at the door and a box with sweets, crayons and two coloring books stood in front of our door. My parents found out later that day, that the students had pooled together some money to give us a nice Easter! I am over 50 years old now and have never forgotten those loving and nice young people!
#18
Maybe not as wholesome as some of these, but I rewatched The Lorax recently, and I feel like there’s a lesson to be learned there. Things can change, we just gotta try.
#19
My sisters graduation, I was so proud of her.
