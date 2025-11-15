Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Thing That You Overheard Someone Saying In Public? (Closed)

We’ve all overheard someones conversation, and sometimes people say some pretty dumb stuff. Have you heard someone saying something dumb to someone else?
#1
I was in a black bear resturant and this girl was making a TikTok with her girlfriend. I ordered with my mom and sister and while we were waiting, I heard the girl say, “God, my pussy is throbby like crazy.” The girlfriends eyes widened and was like, “God were in a resturant.” I started laughing and looked away to make sure they didn’t see me. If you do happen to find the tiktok, try and find me.
#2
well, not really *overheard*- more like directed at me, although it was still in public
someone told me that ADHD wasn’t a real disorder-
when i have it and take medication for it and it obstructs my life without said medication. ya know, like how disorders are described casually?
#3
“ugh, my brother dented my hydroflask,” and “Donald Trump is the world’s most inspiring person,”
