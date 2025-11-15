Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Thing That You Overheard Someone Saying In Public? (Closed)

by

We’ve all overheard someones conversation, and sometimes people say some pretty dumb stuff. Have you heard someone saying something dumb to someone else?

#1

I was in a black bear resturant and this girl was making a TikTok with her girlfriend. I ordered with my mom and sister and while we were waiting, I heard the girl say, “God, my pussy is throbby like crazy.” The girlfriends eyes widened and was like, “God were in a resturant.” I started laughing and looked away to make sure they didn’t see me. If you do happen to find the tiktok, try and find me.

#2

well, not really *overheard*- more like directed at me, although it was still in public

someone told me that ADHD wasn’t a real disorder-

when i have it and take medication for it and it obstructs my life without said medication. ya know, like how disorders are described casually?

#3

“ugh, my brother dented my hydroflask,” and “Donald Trump is the world’s most inspiring person,”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Couple Who First Met In Preschool 20 Years Ago Just Got Married, And The Internet Just Can’t Handle It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Bad Batch: Rescue on Ryloth-Recap
3 min read
Jul, 16, 2021
Danny Boyle Directing Limited Sex Pistols Series for FX
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2021
Woman Shares Things To Look Out For In A Hotel Room To Make Sure It’s Safe
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
New Hippopotamus Chair By Maximo Riera Is The Size Of A Real Hippo
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Parkland Students Are Trolling Their Mandatory Clear Backpacks By Carrying Things That Scare Conservatives The Most
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.