People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

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Gordon Ramsay is notorious for hurling insults at chefs and kitchen staff when things are not to his liking. His fiery outbursts have become a staple on television shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares. But what sets Ramsay apart is his ability to burn someone in the most creative, funny, and brutal way possible.

Now, ordinary netizens are taking a leaf out of Ramsay’s roast book… They’re stirring the pot online with their spicy remarks about bad food. Perhaps the funniest part is that many are responding to people posting dishes that they’re truly proud of. “That looks like Britain tried to make Mexican food,” or comparing an aspiring chef to “Chief Seagull at the local rubbish repository” are among the epic gems out there.

Bored Panda has bravely dared to delve into the world of food abominations to find the most hilarious responses to some of the world’s worst meals. Sit back, stop eating, and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1 Mac And Cheese

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Aztery

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

#2 Bone Apple Feet

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: bandgeekchic

#3 Two Things Got Burned

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: xyloplax

Some people cook really well; others are okay. Then there are those who should rather stay as far away from the kitchen as possible. Making good food is a skill you can learn, even without going for formal training. Why then do so many people fail so dismally?

Foodie and ghostwriter Mike Towler believes it always comes down to five things: cleanliness in the kitchen, mise en place, ingredient selection, temperature control, and sauce-making. Towler, who has worked in kitchens with Michelin chefs, says good food begins long before the ingredients start being prepared.

“Watch any chef worth their weight in salt; the first thing they’ll do when they walk into a kitchen, especially one they don’t know, is clean,” he writes.

#4 Guess My Job

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: jadaddy3

#5 You Need 8 Cobblestones

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: International-Try467

#6 So Shiny And Smooth, As All Good Brains Are

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: unknown

Apart from ensuring no germs contaminate your food, a clean kitchen also enhances food quality and prevents unwanted flavor transfer during cooking.

“A clean kitchen allows for better culinary practices, as it frees up space and ensures that appliances and utensils are in optimal condition for use,” explain the cleaning experts over at Two Gals & A Broom. “Regular cleaning prevents the build-up of flavors and odors that can unintentionally transfer to your cooking, ensuring that the taste of your dishes remains unaltered and true to your intentions.”

#7 Obtuse Rubber Goose

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Joe_Black03

#8 There Was An Attempt At Food

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: gacoug

#9 America Has Fallen

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: _KermitZeeFrog_

Towler mentioned “mise en place” as one of the reasons some people are terrible at cooking. It’s a French culinary phrase that translates to “putting in place” and refers to organizing and arranging your ingredients before you begin to cook. Most experts agree that mise en place is a vital part of successful cooking.

“By making sure ingredients are prepped and workstations are organized before you begin assembling a dish, you’ll save time,” explains the August Escoffier School of Culinary Arts’ site. “And not only will you waste fewer precious minutes completing prep work, but you’ll also eliminate unnecessary steps or duplicate work in the kitchen.”

#10 To All The Customer Who Ordered Well-Done (Extra Well-Done)

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: hellnoguru

#11 Such A “Proper” Slap On The Face

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: blahbluhblee1

#12 Poor Man’s Alfredo

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: No_Professional_3535

Sohla El-Waylly, a chef and cookbook author believes the biggest mistake that new (or bad) cooks make is forgetting to taste their food.

“You have to season in stages, throughout the cooking process, and remember to sample along the way. Sometimes, this means tasting things you might not want to, like briny pasta water, slick vinaigrettes and chalky spices, but it is the only way to ensure that your food is seasoned to the core, rather than superficially,” says El-Waylly. “It’ll also allow you to identify any flavors that could be going off the rails and get them in check before it’s too late.”

#13 Nothing Lower Than A Class A Felony

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: EvonyR

#14 Chickpeas, Corn, Apple, Banana, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper. All Cold

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Netinetibutawareness

#15 Looks Like It’s Made Out Of Wood

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: JustinPetersMin

Samin Nosrat says great cooking comes down to four things. In her book Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking, Nosrat breaks down the elements she believes are the foundation of any kitchen.

The Iranian-American chef, TV host, food writer and podcaster explains that salt enhances flavor and brings out the natural taste of ingredients, while fat carries flavor and creates richness. Acid (like lemon juice or vinegar), says Nosrat, brightens dishes and balances richness. Finally, heat transforms ingredients through different cooking methods.

#16 Feet Seasoning

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: redditornot01

#17 What Did You Cook That Under? A Heated Argument?

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: unknown

#18 I Know His Coworkers Hate Him

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: thesebtchslovesosa

Great cooking isn’t always about the main dish…

“You can tell a good cook from a bad cook by the way they assemble a salad,” say the experts at Leiths Online Cookery School. “A punchy green salad is the perfect foil to rich roast chicken, baked pasta, or steak frites. Choose salad leaves that are fresh and crisp, not limp or discoloured. Wash them leaves with care, so they don’t bruise, then dry them thoroughly in a salad spinner.”

#19 Gordon Ramsay With Absolutely No Chill Roasting A “Flooded” Burger

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: FormaLim

#20 Gourmet Dog Food

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: BPTeehee

#21 It’s A Nice Cake If She’s 6-Years-Old

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: GordonRamsay

The team at Leiths explains that excess water will dilute the salad dressing and prevent it from clinging to the leaves.

“To perk up wilting salad leaves, you can immerse them in a bowl of cold water chilled with a handful of ice cubes,” they suggest. And when it comes to the vinaigrette, the experts advise that you balance the oil and acidity in the dressing to suit the salad ingredients.

“Add seasoning at the start so it permeates the whole vinaigrette,” they say.

#22 Chicken Permission

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: GordonRamsay

#23 50 Shades Of White

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Segat1133

#24 Would You Finish Your Shift Early For This Home Cooked Meal

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789

Many experts believe that a sauce can make or break a dish. Those at Leiths suggest that you first learn the method for making silky lump-free white sauce before trying to get fancy.

“Classic white sauce is based on a roux, a half-half mixture of flour and butter cooked with liquid that is slowly added over medium heat,” they explain. “Once you’ve mastered white sauce, you can make its derivatives including béchamel, Mornay sauce, and parsley sauce.”

#25 I Hate Bad Cooking As Much As This Guy, But That Is Harsh

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Enough-Astronomer-65

#26 This Is A Struggle Meal

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Recent-Sorbet

#27 A Moment Of Silence For Our Fallen Heroes

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: unknown

#28 Paul Revere Was Trying To Warn Us Of The Inconceivable Horror That Is British Food

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#29 Bloody Burgers

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Pitviper2005

#30 Even Gordon Ramsay Still Haunted By This “Heart Attack” Dish

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: purplethunder76

#31 “Seasoning Comes From Unhealthy Cultures”

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: herewearefornow

#32 What A Burn

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: GordonRamsay

#33 Dog Diet

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Fazbear2035

#34 500 Hotdogs Please

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: perplexexpress

#35 It Took Me A Second To Get It

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: bigchonkycat

#36 Prison Food

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: vadufl

#37 Valid

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Priyang87

#38 Imagen Being Told Your Food Is A War Crime

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Inevitable-Local-251

#39 Accurate

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: JustCheezits

#40 Herring Burritos

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: JoeFalchetto

#41 I Am In Tears

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: stevebustasemi

#42 The Creation Just Amazes Me

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: mvjinka

#43 Trojan Horse Typa Food

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: TheWebsploiter

#44 The Expectation And Reality

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: NotTheExpertYT

#45 Ice Cream

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: h3xenbrenner2

#46 Like Digging Up A Fossil And Finding A Can Of Beans

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: ChristinaTasty

#47 Facts

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: acdmma_

#48 I Know You See It

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: auntieofmunchie

#49 This Is The Type Of Meal That Would Have You In A Food Coma After

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#50 I Can Taste The Blandness

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: notcapnamerica

#51 Is That Supposed To Be Chinese Food?

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Gorotheninja

#52 Rule

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: Taz119

#53 Looks Like A Collection Of Stool Samples

People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Image source: bekahj

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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