People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated

Gordon Ramsay is notorious for hurling insults at chefs and kitchen staff when things are not to his liking. His fiery outbursts have become a staple on television shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares. But what sets Ramsay apart is his ability to burn someone in the most creative, funny, and brutal way possible.
Now, ordinary netizens are taking a leaf out of Ramsay’s roast book… They’re stirring the pot online with their spicy remarks about bad food. Perhaps the funniest part is that many are responding to people posting dishes that they’re truly proud of. “That looks like Britain tried to make Mexican food,” or comparing an aspiring chef to “Chief Seagull at the local rubbish repository” are among the epic gems out there.
Bored Panda has bravely dared to delve into the world of food abominations to find the most hilarious responses to some of the world’s worst meals. Sit back, stop eating, and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#1 Mac And Cheese
Image source: Aztery
#2 Bone Apple Feet
Image source: bandgeekchic
#3 Two Things Got Burned
Image source: xyloplax
Some people cook really well; others are okay. Then there are those who should rather stay as far away from the kitchen as possible. Making good food is a skill you can learn, even without going for formal training. Why then do so many people fail so dismally?
Foodie and ghostwriter Mike Towler believes it always comes down to five things: cleanliness in the kitchen, mise en place, ingredient selection, temperature control, and sauce-making. Towler, who has worked in kitchens with Michelin chefs, says good food begins long before the ingredients start being prepared.
“Watch any chef worth their weight in salt; the first thing they’ll do when they walk into a kitchen, especially one they don’t know, is clean,” he writes.
#4 Guess My Job
Image source: jadaddy3
#5 You Need 8 Cobblestones
Image source: International-Try467
#6 So Shiny And Smooth, As All Good Brains Are
Image source: unknown
Apart from ensuring no germs contaminate your food, a clean kitchen also enhances food quality and prevents unwanted flavor transfer during cooking.
“A clean kitchen allows for better culinary practices, as it frees up space and ensures that appliances and utensils are in optimal condition for use,” explain the cleaning experts over at Two Gals & A Broom. “Regular cleaning prevents the build-up of flavors and odors that can unintentionally transfer to your cooking, ensuring that the taste of your dishes remains unaltered and true to your intentions.”
#7 Obtuse Rubber Goose
Image source: Joe_Black03
#8 There Was An Attempt At Food
Image source: gacoug
#9 America Has Fallen
Image source: _KermitZeeFrog_
Towler mentioned “mise en place” as one of the reasons some people are terrible at cooking. It’s a French culinary phrase that translates to “putting in place” and refers to organizing and arranging your ingredients before you begin to cook. Most experts agree that mise en place is a vital part of successful cooking.
“By making sure ingredients are prepped and workstations are organized before you begin assembling a dish, you’ll save time,” explains the August Escoffier School of Culinary Arts’ site. “And not only will you waste fewer precious minutes completing prep work, but you’ll also eliminate unnecessary steps or duplicate work in the kitchen.”
#10 To All The Customer Who Ordered Well-Done (Extra Well-Done)
Image source: hellnoguru
#11 Such A “Proper” Slap On The Face
Image source: blahbluhblee1
#12 Poor Man’s Alfredo
Image source: No_Professional_3535
Sohla El-Waylly, a chef and cookbook author believes the biggest mistake that new (or bad) cooks make is forgetting to taste their food.
“You have to season in stages, throughout the cooking process, and remember to sample along the way. Sometimes, this means tasting things you might not want to, like briny pasta water, slick vinaigrettes and chalky spices, but it is the only way to ensure that your food is seasoned to the core, rather than superficially,” says El-Waylly. “It’ll also allow you to identify any flavors that could be going off the rails and get them in check before it’s too late.”
#13 Nothing Lower Than A Class A Felony
Image source: EvonyR
#14 Chickpeas, Corn, Apple, Banana, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper. All Cold
Image source: Netinetibutawareness
#15 Looks Like It’s Made Out Of Wood
Image source: JustinPetersMin
Samin Nosrat says great cooking comes down to four things. In her book Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking, Nosrat breaks down the elements she believes are the foundation of any kitchen.
The Iranian-American chef, TV host, food writer and podcaster explains that salt enhances flavor and brings out the natural taste of ingredients, while fat carries flavor and creates richness. Acid (like lemon juice or vinegar), says Nosrat, brightens dishes and balances richness. Finally, heat transforms ingredients through different cooking methods.
#16 Feet Seasoning
Image source: redditornot01
#17 What Did You Cook That Under? A Heated Argument?
Image source: unknown
#18 I Know His Coworkers Hate Him
Image source: thesebtchslovesosa
Great cooking isn’t always about the main dish…
“You can tell a good cook from a bad cook by the way they assemble a salad,” say the experts at Leiths Online Cookery School. “A punchy green salad is the perfect foil to rich roast chicken, baked pasta, or steak frites. Choose salad leaves that are fresh and crisp, not limp or discoloured. Wash them leaves with care, so they don’t bruise, then dry them thoroughly in a salad spinner.”
#19 Gordon Ramsay With Absolutely No Chill Roasting A “Flooded” Burger
Image source: FormaLim
#20 Gourmet Dog Food
Image source: BPTeehee
#21 It’s A Nice Cake If She’s 6-Years-Old
Image source: GordonRamsay
The team at Leiths explains that excess water will dilute the salad dressing and prevent it from clinging to the leaves.
“To perk up wilting salad leaves, you can immerse them in a bowl of cold water chilled with a handful of ice cubes,” they suggest. And when it comes to the vinaigrette, the experts advise that you balance the oil and acidity in the dressing to suit the salad ingredients.
“Add seasoning at the start so it permeates the whole vinaigrette,” they say.
#22 Chicken Permission
Image source: GordonRamsay
#23 50 Shades Of White
Image source: Segat1133
#24 Would You Finish Your Shift Early For This Home Cooked Meal
Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789
Many experts believe that a sauce can make or break a dish. Those at Leiths suggest that you first learn the method for making silky lump-free white sauce before trying to get fancy.
“Classic white sauce is based on a roux, a half-half mixture of flour and butter cooked with liquid that is slowly added over medium heat,” they explain. “Once you’ve mastered white sauce, you can make its derivatives including béchamel, Mornay sauce, and parsley sauce.”
#25 I Hate Bad Cooking As Much As This Guy, But That Is Harsh
Image source: Enough-Astronomer-65
#26 This Is A Struggle Meal
Image source: Recent-Sorbet
#27 A Moment Of Silence For Our Fallen Heroes
Image source: unknown
#28 Paul Revere Was Trying To Warn Us Of The Inconceivable Horror That Is British Food
Image source: imjustheretodomyjob
#29 Bloody Burgers
Image source: Pitviper2005
#30 Even Gordon Ramsay Still Haunted By This “Heart Attack” Dish
Image source: purplethunder76
#31 “Seasoning Comes From Unhealthy Cultures”
Image source: herewearefornow
#32 What A Burn
Image source: GordonRamsay
#33 Dog Diet
Image source: Fazbear2035
#34 500 Hotdogs Please
Image source: perplexexpress
#35 It Took Me A Second To Get It
Image source: bigchonkycat
#36 Prison Food
Image source: vadufl
#37 Valid
Image source: Priyang87
#38 Imagen Being Told Your Food Is A War Crime
Image source: Inevitable-Local-251
#39 Accurate
Image source: JustCheezits
#40 Herring Burritos
Image source: JoeFalchetto
#41 I Am In Tears
Image source: stevebustasemi
#42 The Creation Just Amazes Me
Image source: mvjinka
#43 Trojan Horse Typa Food
Image source: TheWebsploiter
#44 The Expectation And Reality
Image source: NotTheExpertYT
#45 Ice Cream
Image source: h3xenbrenner2
#46 Like Digging Up A Fossil And Finding A Can Of Beans
Image source: ChristinaTasty
#47 Facts
Image source: acdmma_
#48 I Know You See It
Image source: auntieofmunchie
#49 This Is The Type Of Meal That Would Have You In A Food Coma After
Image source: imjustheretodomyjob
#50 I Can Taste The Blandness
Image source: notcapnamerica
#51 Is That Supposed To Be Chinese Food?
Image source: Gorotheninja
#52 Rule
Image source: Taz119
#53 Looks Like A Collection Of Stool Samples
Image source: bekahj
Follow Us