If you were a teen (or tween) during the 2000s, Bevin Price’s face is one that is probably pretty familiar to you. Bevin rose to stardom in 2004 after being cast in the TV series One Tree Hill. The show would go on to become one of the decade’s biggest hits, and it aired for nine seasons. In her role as Bevin Mirskey, Bevin played a high school cheerleader who was a little on the ditzy side. The role may not have been very complex, but Bevin did a great job bringing the character to life. However, after leaving the show in season five, Bevin’s on-screen appearances have been few and far between. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to Bevin Prince.
Bevin’s Acting Journey
Bevin was born and raised in North Carolina. There aren’t any details on exactly when or why Bevin began acting, but we do know that it’s something she was taking seriously by the time she got to high school. During that time, she participated in school plays. After graduating from high school, Bevin went on to attend North Carolina State University before transferring to the University of North Carolina Wilmington where she majored in film studies. It was during college that the opportunity to be part of One Tree Hill presented itself.
Oddly enough, though, the opportunity was the result of random chance more than anything else. According to an interview on a One Tree Hill fan website, Bevin explained how she got the part by stating, “I was interning for school with the Fincannons in the casting office, and they needed cheerleaders to be extras. I was like, “I’ll do it! That will be really be fun!… I think I just hung around long enough that they felt bad for me and stared writing a part.”
Bevin was part of the show from 2004 to 2008 and she returned in 2012 to make a brief appearance in the series finale. After her time on One Tree Hill ended, Bevin appeared in several films and she also made a string of guest appearances in popular shows such as House and Desperate Housewives. However, things really started to slow down for Bevin in the early 2010s, and she’s only made a handful of on-screen appearances since then.
What Is Bevin Doing Now?
Just because Bevin hasn’t been very busy on the acting from doesn’t mean that she isn’t doing anything. In fact, she’s actually been pretty busy over the last few years. She is the founder of a fitness company called Recess which offers unique cycling classes focused on bringing stationary bikes outdoors. According to the business’ website, “Each class is a 45 minute, high-intensity cycling workout, which focuses on physical and mental wellness, positivity, community, music, and fun.” Through the business, Bevin has built a strong and supportive community and she enjoys being able to empower people to go after their fitness goals.
In addition to her work with Recess, Bevin also ventured into the podcasting world. In 2018, she began co-hosting a podcast called Be My Neighbor alongside Brittany Levine. The show’s description states, “Welcome to “Be My Neighbor.” Our neighborly duties are to provide real life solutions and practices that elevate and inspire, but also remind us to not take it all too seriously.” Unfortunately, however, the podcast ended in 2020 due to COVID-19. Around that time, Bevin decided to relocate from New York City back to North Carolina.
Although there are lots of things that have been going well for Bevin, she has also had to deal with more than her fair share of tragedy. In July of 2022, Bevin’s husband, Will Friend, died after being struck by lightning while boating. After news of his death hit the internet, Bevin received an outpouring of love from people all over the world. A memorial fund has also been started in his honor.
What’s Next for Bevin?
Bevin’s most recent on-screen appearance was in 2017 in an episode of the hit series Power. As of now, it doesn’t appear that she has any acting projects in the works. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she is done with acting for good. For now, though, it appears that Bevin is focused on continuing to build the Recess brand.
There are lots of people who are hoping that Bevin eventually decides to return to the screen. At the end of the day, though, even if playing Bevin Mirskey ends up being the biggest role of Bevin’s career, she will always be able to say that she was part of something iconic.