28 Before-And-After Pics Reveal What War Did To The Largest City In Syria

Aleppo, Syria, is probably the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world. With the first settlers dating to 6 millennia B.C., it has amassed incomprehensible amounts of history behind its walls. Aleppo used to be the biggest city in Syria, but since 2012 July the 19th, when horrors of the Syrian War ensued, now Damascus, Syria’s capital, is the largest.
The Syrian Civil War, still happening today, has demanded the deaths of thousands of civilians. With the center of it all being Aleppo, the many barrel bombs dropped from helicopters have destroyed what used to be the oldest city in the world. The hammams, souqs, basilicas, and the ancient Old Town had turned to rubble because of this dispute. Not to mention the many peoples’ lives it has destroyed.
Now, we understand that these war pictures of the great city before and after the war are not our usual cheery topic to write about, but sometimes it’s good to have a reality check.
Scroll down below to see the destruction of the UNESCO World Heritage site in our picture list of Syria before and after the war.
