Fur Inception: 50 Animals With The Strangest Fur Patterns And Markings (New Pics)

Mother Nature can be genuinely amazing. Sometimes it might outdo even the most talented creative hands and minds. One need not look further than how it colors its animals in the most unexpected and original markings you can imagine. Pictures of animals with unique fur markings is a long standing tradition here at Bored Panda. Special honor is extended to cats in this regard, but is that really surprising? After all, cats truly have been the kings and queens of the internet. Let’s be honest, whose day wouldn’t get better after seeing a cat with a hipster’s mustache? When I look at pictures of Kitlers, I too reminisce about the olden days of the internet.

Yet, nowadays, it isn’t all about cats and their cute little paws. Other animals deserve to be represented and have their shot at being famous too! For that reason, we’ve sprinkled some other unique fur pattern owners in here. Which one captured your attention? Let us know in the comments!

#1 Wow. What A Unique Beauty

Image source: Brief_Translator_235

#2 Zorro And Bandit Are Ready To Fight Crime

Image source: iwhy_75

#3 Marked With A Downvote Since Birth. Still A Very Good Boy

Image source: Ylimeq15

#4 This Two-Faced Cat Called Quimera

Image source: gataquimera, gataquimera

#5 He Wears His Heart On His Head

Image source: bearbrandbb

#6 Feel Free To Boop Or High-Five The Snoot

Image source: dog_rates

#7 Lucky Number 7

Image source: valewoodfarms

#8 Any Ideas?

Image source: incadove

#9 Spot-Bellied Eagle Owls Are Known To Possess Heart-Shaped Markings On Their Plumage

Image source: meagletrainer, meagletrainer

#10 This Is Heidi. Heidi Has Vitiligo

Image source: vinkulelu

#11 “That’s One Dapper Mustache , Sir”

Image source: meaganjean

#12 A Black Vitiligo Kitty

Image source: eskidefter, cileklilipstick

#13 Meet Wiley, The Dalmatian Puppy With A Heart-Shaped Nose

Image source: hi.wiley, hi.wiley

#14 He Has A Big Heart

Image source: Localpula420

#15 Cat With A Split-Colored Face

Image source: amazingnarnia

#16 Multicolor Budgie

Image source: Susan Dennis

#17 This Is Sam. He Has Eyebrows

Image source: samhaseyebrows, samhaseyebrows

#18 My New Kitten

Image source: Pixiex420xstix

#19 This Cat With A Unique Marking On Her Butt

Image source: Sakura73294840

#20 Scrappy’s Coat Pattern Started Getting White When He Was 7 Years Old. Most Likely, This Is Due To A Rare Skin Condition Vitiligo (Extremely Rare In Cats)

Image source: seniorscrappy, seniorscrappy

#21 This Lurker With Interesting Fur Patterns

Image source: barenton

#22 This Paw Has A Small Paw Mark

Image source: uwuuwu

#23 Venus The Two-Faced Cat

Image source: venustwofacecat, venustwofacecat

#24 The Pattern On My Dog’s Chest Looks Like A Cat Mid-Sneeze

Image source: VintageRice

#25 A Fine Choice There Sir

Image source: AsxDelsin

#26 This Cat’s Fur Pattern Looks Like A Boy Holding A Heart

Image source: reddit.com

#27 This Pupper’s Markings Look Like A Bat

Image source: AnnieChigurh

#28 Mustache Cat. Yes, It’s Real

Image source: hamilton_the_hipster_cat, hamilton_the_hipster_cat

#29 There Is A Squirrel With 3 Different Colors In Their Fur That I See In My Backyard Every Day

Image source: Odeiminmukwa

#30 This Chicken With Heart-Shaped Spots

Image source: cacacake

#31 My Foster Kitten’s Fur Spells Out “Meow”

Image source: indeliblevarlot

#32 This Cat’s Markings Make It Look Like It’s Nose Is Missing

Image source: Bluebottle96

#33 This Lamb Whose Markings Make It Look Like A Cow

Image source: grumpycatmum

#34 This Golden Retriever Has A Black Birthmark On The Left Side Of His Face

Image source: mister.enzoviola, mister.enzoviola

#35 My Sister’s Puppy Has A Unique Fur Pattern That Makes It Look Like She Has Glasses

Image source: Disprozium

#36 Kitty With A Heart Pattern On The Legs

Image source: raavanan007

#37 He Is Very Proud Of His Heart And Pants Patterns

Image source: vladalex10

#38 My Dog Has A Silhouette Of A Fat Cat In His Fur Pattern

Image source: littledaikon

#39 My Cat Has A Cat-Shaped Pattern On His Paw

Image source: Suspicious_Mustache

#40 The White Patch Of Fur On My Puppy’s Chest Looks Like A Bird

Image source: SaltMeat709

#41 Calf Has A Heart-Shaped Marking

Image source: Cloudy_Memory_Loss

#42 Brown Or Black?

Image source: shairazi

#43 One Of The Coolest-Looking Dogs I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: BillionBeast

#44 These Kittens With Perfect Mustache Patterns

Image source: LawsonLevi

#45 A Blonde Squirrel On My Old Mail Route

Image source: hoobgooblin

#46 A Family Returned Her Because Her Fur Wasn’t Getting Long. Their Loss Is My Gain – She Is Such A Sweetie

Image source: neuron_fc

#47 Not Your Traditional Aww But My Neighbor’s Llama Named Goblin Came To Say Hi While I Was In The Garden

Image source: cakeanddiamond

#48 Moving Out Of A Crime-Ridden Environment Has Done Wonders For Him And His Stress Levels

His fur is softer and he’s gotten festively plump in only 5 months!

Image source: RunicNature

#49 This Stray Cat With A Heart On His Fur

Image source: CarWaro

#50 Look At This Handsome Guy

Image source: logantheshepherd

#51 This Goat Has A Goat On Its Goat Fur… Goat

Image source: KeyzerSoze85

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
