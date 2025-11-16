50 Best Apple TV+ Shows That Will Keep You Hooked On For Hours

Yet another post dedicated to the best shows. We have already compiled lists of the best TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO. You might wonder: how the heck can we find the time to watch them all? Well, we’re not trying to brag, but our Panda family is pretty big… Think of 500+ Pandas, and the number is growing every day. P.S. We are hiring! Regardless, there is one more streaming service that’s been neglected. And that is Apple TV Plus.
Whether Apple’s streaming service and shows on Apple TV Plus are the best of the bunch is, however, not our place to judge. We’re not here to mix apples and oranges and compare the platforms to tell you which is the best. It’s all personal preference. However, it genuinely sucks when a show you want to watch is on a different streaming platform. Because let’s be honest, not everyone can afford a subscription to all of them.
Therefore, we think it’s beneficial to learn about all the options and choices available on your already subscribed platform instead of jumping on a different one. To find the best of the apple bunch, we’ve prepared a lengthy list of the best shows on Apple TV Plus to get the most out of the platform. And your money, of course. Well, or your friend’s mother’s money.
As you may already know, Apple TV Plus is a relatively new platform, so many Apple TV+ shows are very fresh. Although it’s a little too early to deem any Apple TV shows classics or the best shows of all time, that doesn’t mean their status won’t change in the upcoming future. It also means that many of the best Apple TV shows are still in the making, and you can follow their journey!
Below, we’ve compiled a list of Apple TV best shows that will hopefully also become your favorites. Do you agree with our selection? Is there an Apple TV show that you would rank much higher on the list? Let us know!
#1 Ted Lasso
2020 – | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 2
An English soccer team’s owner hires Ted Lasso, an American college football coach, to manage a struggling English Premier League football team, AFC Richmond. Lasso, grappling with his lack of experience in the sport, seeks to win over the skeptical English market with his folksy, upbeat demeanor. The show is simply hilarious and heartwarming. Somehow, it manages to tackle various tricky subjects in a way that respects the seriousness but doesn’t engulf you. The characters are entertaining and distinct, and Tad Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is very likable. Although the plot is almost laughably silly, the acting, tone, and writing are all so flawless and pitch-perfect that this series seems to be a smashing success. Watch the show, and you’ll see that the show is entertaining and brings a much-needed breath of fresh air.
#2 Severance
2020 – | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
Severance is a sci-fi mystery drama that centers on a group of office employees whose private memories are erased each time they clock in for work. They are completely isolated from the outer world and only concentrate on their tasks. If you give it closer thought, the Severance corporation is a metaphor for how caught up people are in their jobs. Without giving too much away, the first two episodes successfully transport the audience into the heads of the characters who undertake the odd act of Severance on behalf of a huge, mysterious organization. In this exquisite slow-burner, you never feel as though what’s happening is normal. You are constantly asking questions because there are so many things, and this keeps you interested and involved. There is also a handful of strange, dark humor. Open your mind and watch this. Everyone who likes drama, enigmatic, mind-bending content, or wants to watch something intellectually stimulating should give Severance a watch.
#3 Mythic Quest
2020 – | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 2
The team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time is tasked with building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends. Still, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game – they happen in the office. This show follows a group of men and women as they manage a popular game, Mythic Quest. The first season follows the launch of the new addition to the game, Raven’s Banquet, and how well it will perform with online streamers. This show doesn’t shy away from appealing to a very young demographic, which makes for some hilarious moments in the realm of internet entertainment where you need to be able to please a very young audience. Here at Bored Panda, we love workplace comedies. Mythic Quest feels fresh yet familiar and close to home. Comparison is unfair yet inevitable, so we would describe it as a slightly more optimistic and heartwarming version of Sunny. Therefore, if you are a fan of The Office and are into gamer culture, this TV show is well worth giving a go.
#4 The Afterparty
2020 – | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
Everyone is a suspect when a high school reunion afterparty ends in a fatality. One by one, a detective questions the old classmates to elicit plausible motives as they each relate their version of events, leading to the stunning conclusion. Till the very ending, the viewers are left guessing whodunnit? Among the many murder mysteries, it’s a breath of fresh air to see a series that does something distinct, with every episode being a different genre. While witnessing a mystery play out through several characters’ points of view is nothing new, the show’s presentation of it is. It may not be Only Murders in the Building, but comedic mystery lovers will still enjoy it very much.
#5 Little America
2020 | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
Little America is a touching anthology series that tells individual stories of immigrants who came to America in search of a better life. Each story is unique, yet when taken as a whole, it conveys the optimism and pain immigrants face in the US. Each story captures the aspirations of a person and what it takes to reach the pinnacle of their own life. It’s exceptional storytelling without any agenda-setting. These are actual people with actual stories to tell. It’s entertaining and doesn’t overuse cliches like similar television programs do. The compilation of various individual stories works like an emotional roller coaster that may cause tears but leaves you with a positive feeling.
#6 El Deafo
2022 – | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
A miniseries called El Deafo is based on the New York Times Best-Selling comic book created by Cece Bell and inspired by her childhood life. The narrative, set in Cece’s early years and featuring all the characters as bunnies, describes how she became deaf. After suffering an illness that caused her to go deaf, Cece is fitted with hearing aids and develops a superhero alter-ego called El Deafo to help her get by. The series does an excellent job of staying true to the subject and faithful to the source material it adapted from. You should look forward to watching the show because it’s a lovely, sweet, inclusive experience. Children and adults alike will enjoy the beautiful storytelling of El Deafo.
#7 Swagger
2021 – | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
Swagger explores the world of youth basketball and the players, their families, and coaches who tread the delicate line between dreams and ambition, opportunism, and corruption. It was inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences. Off the court, the show depicts what it’s like to grow up in America. It’s a strong series with great acting and a rich, profound plot. To keep the ball rolling, several mini-stories are going on at the same time. Therefore, the series goes beyond basketball. Themes like racial profiling, abuse, and poverty that affect young people growing up in metropolitan Baltimore are explored via interwoven storylines. It offers a glimpse into the day-to-day activities of young hoopers: the highs, lows, ups, and downs of inner-city life for someone with skill and a goal but no resources. It’s a binge-worthy series.
#8 The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey
2022 | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
As the title suggests, we are looking at the end of a man’s life that is not ending too well. The lady Ptolemy Grey once loved, and his friends and family have all passed away, and he is now slipping into dementia. When 91-year-old Ptolemy Grey (Samuel L. Jackson) is suddenly left all alone without assistance, Ptolemy falls into the care of 18-year-old Robyn (Dominique Fishback), who takes him to a doctor who says he can cure his dementia with an experimental treatment. Jackson’s performance here is phenomenal. In terms of quality, Jackon’s “dementia acting” matches Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar-winning performance as an Alzheimer’s patient in The Father. Also, clever use of camera work. As Ptolemy Grey’s eyesight gets worse with age, the camera lens blurs along the edges of the picture as if we are viewing from his perspective. We experience and perceive the world through his eyes. This pulls at the heartstrings.
#9 Mr. Corman
2021 | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
Mr. Corman follows Josh Corman (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a 30-something fifth-grade teacher and a resident of Los Angeles. Together with his ex-fiancée Megan (Juno Temple), he was a member of an indie electronic band. Since their breakup a year ago, Corman has found it difficult to move on. He realizes he wants to enliven his life. Perhaps he needs to start dating or pick up music again. Whatever it is, something in his life must change. In movies, there are two approaches to dealing with life and reality: one is to laugh at the issues (comedy), and the other is to address them (drama). Perhaps Mr. Corman won’t always be very amusing, but it will make you feel and think. There might not be enough humor, but the aesthetic content makes up for it. You should watch it if you appreciate comedies with believable people and a plot that is presented uniquely, from Joshua’s bizarre delusions to the tense sounds of the gong.
#10 The Morning Show
2019 – | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 2
The Morning Show offers an intimate look into the lives of those who help the nation wake up, looking at the particular difficulties faced by the men and women who participate in this regular broadcast routine. With the drama series The Morning Show, Apple TV+ has really hit a home run. It’s full of lifelike twists and turns involving the main characters as it goes behind the scenes and shines a light on both their professional and personal lives. The reporters and anchors are always covering the most intriguing stories, and with plenty of hot-button subject topics along the way, something more lies within each. As a viewer, you get to see the labor and preparation that goes into how things work at a national news network. This drama series is amusing and compelling because it depicts the highs and lows of private and professional life as they collide to create insane drama. It can also be compared to current headlines and other real-world scandals. So go ahead and watch The Morning Show. It’s delightful and entertaining since the plot will keep you glued to the screen while secrets and truths are uncovered.
#11 Dr. Brain
#12 Dickinson
#13 Harriet The Spy
#14 Pachinko
#15 Schmigadoon!
#16 The Shrink Next Door
#17 Trying
#18 The Mosquito Coast
#19 Lisey’s Story
#20 Long Way Up
#21 CODA
#22 Defending Jacob
#23 For All Mankind
#24 Roar
#25 Suspicion
#26 Tiny World
#27 Servant
#28 Truth Be Told
#29 Home Before Dark
#30 Amazing Stories
#31 Calls
#32 Foundation
#33 Invasion
#34 Little Voice
#35 Losing Alice
#36 See
#37 Slow Horses
#38 Tehran
#39 WeCrashed
#40 Acapulco
#41 Physical
#42 Central Park
#43 Blush
#44 Doug Unplugs
#45 Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock
#46 Fraggle Rock: Rock On!
#47 Get Rolling With Otis
#48 Beastie Boys Story
#49 The Tragedy Of Macbeth
#50 The Velvet Underground
