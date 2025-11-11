Photographer Captures The Fun Side Of Ground Squirrels

Wildlife and nature photography can sometimes be very dramatic – extreme weather phenomenon or tense animal chases caught on film denies the calmness that we associate with nature. But not all animal pictures have to have this element of tension – some not only are adorable but downright funny.

Henrik Spranz is a German nature photographer living in Austria. He’s a software developer with a passion for landscape, wild animals and macro photography, and it’s these latter images of cute squirrels that have captured our attention.

Henrik takes colorful images of small rodents (like European ground squirrels) in their natural habitat and captures the innocent and sometimes funny life of the baby squirrels. Sharp images, beautiful bokeh, and adorable main objects make these pictures close to magical.

More info: Facebook | spranz.org | Instagram

Photographer Captures The Fun Side Of Ground Squirrels
