My 10 Comics About An RPG Character Who Was Never Vaccinated

I’m a firm believer that humor is one of the best ways to get serious messages across. That’s why this year I started creating a comic called “Little Archer”. The comics follow an RPG character whose stats are all tiny because he was never vaccinated, and who is on a journey to find his parents.
My idea has been to make each episode enjoyable either as a standalone comic or as part of the series, and to tell a (sort of) heartwarming story along the way.
You can read all 10 episodes below. I have plans for several more “seasons” that you can catch wherever I post comics.
Whether you are really into role-playing games or not, I hope you will enjoy following the Little Archer’s story as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it!
1. Give Him A Shot
2. Kindness
3. Stone’s Throw
4. Leveled Up
5. Bootstraps
6. Hero
7. Killin’ Time
8. Weird Flex
9. The Apprentice
10. The Side Quest Ends
