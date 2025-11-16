Artists Tried To Imagine Celebrities In Professions Amusingly Appropriate To Their Names, Here Are 46 Of The Best Attempts

In the past, people’s last names often reflected their profession, such as Smith for an ironworker or Baker for a bread and cake maker. However, nowadays, there are many cases where people end up in jobs that match their name, like an artist named Painter or a chef named Cook. These names are called “aptronyms”.

Thinking about that, DesignCrowd came up with a challenge for digital artists to imagine celebrities in professions amusingly appropriate to their names. From Tom Cruise working on an ocean liner to Orlando Bloom watering flowers, we believe these images will make you giggle. 

More info: designcrowd.com

#1 Carrie Fisher

Image source: FlashDaz

#2 Orlando Bloom

Image source: shaunjohnwood

#3 Jude Law

Image source: bennyandthemets

#4 Ellen Barkin

Image source: KebMo

#5 David Letterman

Image source: huatch

#6 Heath Ledger

Image source: Jesuslavex

#7 Tom Cruise

Image source: zynnya

#8 Patrick Stewart

Image source: bicyclewilli

#9 Dane Cook

Image source: SuperPimp

#10 Kevin Bacon

Image source: MA1947

#11 Will Smith

Image source: djcj325

#12 Sarah Jessica Parker

Image source: nicoguillermo

#13 Elijah Wood

Image source: jbuchmann55

#14 Gerard Butler

Image source: cobin31

#15 Jim Carrey

Image source: jbuchmann55

#16 Keira Knightley

Image source: mikemuggles

#17 Charisma Carpenter

Image source: MsgtBob

#18 Alec Baldwin

Image source: bibile

#19 Winona Ryder

Image source: Lancemaker

#20 Simon Baker

Image source: mccomic

#21 Brooke Shields

Image source: behrkub

#22 Reese Witherspoon

Image source: Partyshot

#23 Billy Crystal

Image source: MA1947

#24 Minnie Driver

Image source: batbrat

#25 Teri Hatcher

Image source: snakebit

#26 Penélope Cruz

Image source: devilmoon

#27 Sigourney Weaver

Image source: mzpresto

#28 Larry King

Image source: Fishwife

#29 Chevy Chase

Image source: MrSlausen

#30 Christian Slater

Image source: portboy76

#31 Tyra Banks

Image source: Rachole

#32 David Cook

Image source: Darenator

#33 Ban Ki-Moon

Image source: Killington

#34 Alicia Keys

Image source: beanfarmer

#35 Rachel Hunter

Image source: Polynic

#36 Kevin Spacey

Image source: KebMo

#37 Oliver Stone

Image source: underworth

#38 Sean Combs

Image source: vipez

#39 Billie Joe Armstrong

Image source: davidberettaowens

#40 John Goodman

Image source: theDissector

#41 Kevin Bacon

Image source: Mishikal

#42 Howie Mandel

Image source: FairMagda

#43 Christopher Walker

Image source: Spoonfan

#44 Amanda Seyfried

Image source: richardroy

#45 Oprah Winfrey

Image source: frank1956

#46 Steven Tyler

Image source: vipez

