Artists Tried To Imagine Celebrities In Professions Amusingly Appropriate To Their Names, Here Are 46 Of The Best Attempts

In the past, people’s last names often reflected their profession, such as Smith for an ironworker or Baker for a bread and cake maker. However, nowadays, there are many cases where people end up in jobs that match their name, like an artist named Painter or a chef named Cook. These names are called “aptronyms”.
Thinking about that, DesignCrowd came up with a challenge for digital artists to imagine celebrities in professions amusingly appropriate to their names. From Tom Cruise working on an ocean liner to Orlando Bloom watering flowers, we believe these images will make you giggle.
More info: designcrowd.com
#1 Carrie Fisher
Image source: FlashDaz
#2 Orlando Bloom
Image source: shaunjohnwood
#3 Jude Law
Image source: bennyandthemets
#4 Ellen Barkin
Image source: KebMo
#5 David Letterman
Image source: huatch
#6 Heath Ledger
Image source: Jesuslavex
#7 Tom Cruise
Image source: zynnya
#8 Patrick Stewart
Image source: bicyclewilli
#9 Dane Cook
Image source: SuperPimp
#10 Kevin Bacon
Image source: MA1947
#11 Will Smith
Image source: djcj325
#12 Sarah Jessica Parker
Image source: nicoguillermo
#13 Elijah Wood
Image source: jbuchmann55
#14 Gerard Butler
Image source: cobin31
#15 Jim Carrey
Image source: jbuchmann55
#16 Keira Knightley
Image source: mikemuggles
#17 Charisma Carpenter
Image source: MsgtBob
#18 Alec Baldwin
Image source: bibile
#19 Winona Ryder
Image source: Lancemaker
#20 Simon Baker
Image source: mccomic
#21 Brooke Shields
Image source: behrkub
#22 Reese Witherspoon
Image source: Partyshot
#23 Billy Crystal
Image source: MA1947
#24 Minnie Driver
Image source: batbrat
#25 Teri Hatcher
Image source: snakebit
#26 Penélope Cruz
Image source: devilmoon
#27 Sigourney Weaver
Image source: mzpresto
#28 Larry King
Image source: Fishwife
#29 Chevy Chase
Image source: MrSlausen
#30 Christian Slater
Image source: portboy76
#31 Tyra Banks
Image source: Rachole
#32 David Cook
Image source: Darenator
#33 Ban Ki-Moon
Image source: Killington
#34 Alicia Keys
Image source: beanfarmer
#35 Rachel Hunter
Image source: Polynic
#36 Kevin Spacey
Image source: KebMo
#37 Oliver Stone
Image source: underworth
#38 Sean Combs
Image source: vipez
#39 Billie Joe Armstrong
Image source: davidberettaowens
#40 John Goodman
Image source: theDissector
#41 Kevin Bacon
Image source: Mishikal
#42 Howie Mandel
Image source: FairMagda
#43 Christopher Walker
Image source: Spoonfan
#44 Amanda Seyfried
Image source: richardroy
#45 Oprah Winfrey
Image source: frank1956
#46 Steven Tyler
Image source: vipez
Follow Us