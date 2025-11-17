Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Embarrassing Memory? (Closed)

I can’t possibly be the only person that stays up at night thinking about the embarrassing things I’ve done in the past, right? What keeps you up? I know I have quite a few answers…
#1
Forgetting which side is left and right, so forgetting which side to exit off of a stage, while everyone else exited on the opposite side of me. In front of 500 people.
#2
I have quite a few, but there’s one that sticks out . . . I got my first period when I was (around) 8 years old. At the time, I was still taking tennis lessons. The first time I had my period, I was in the bathroom about to go to tennis, when I noticed a bunch of blood. My mom didn’t make me go to tennis that day, thank god. A few weeks later, I arrived at tennis wearing some cute white shorts. I started playing, but the next thing I knew, I could FEEL my period start (if you’re a girl, you should understand.) For some reason, I continued to play anyway. Before I knew it, I had visible blood on my white shorts. When you’re surrounded by other girls, that shouldn’t be a problem because the girls would understand. That was not the case for me. Did I mention that I happened to be the only girl at my tennis class? Of course, other 8 year old boys don’t understand what a period is, so my new nickname became ‘Bloody Mary.’ To make things worse, the coach (who was also a boy, but he was probably 20ish) did NOTHING to stop that from happening! I was constantly teased every day, and he did nothing! I guess that was kind of more traumatic than embarrassing, but recently, I ran into one of the boys that was taking tennis lessons with me. He took one look at me, turned to all of his friends (who I didn’t recognize, thankfully) and said, “Oh, this is the Bloody Mary girl I was telling you about!” They all just . . . Laughed at me. So, yeah! (I might actually change my username to Bloody Mary now, haha!)
TLDR: I was wearing white shorts on my period while taking tennis lessons with all boys. The coach did nothing, and I ran into one of the boys on the tennis team recently. Now all of his friends know who ‘Bloody Mary’ (my nickname from tennis) is.
#3
It was embarrassing when it happened but looking back on it, me and my bestie both laugh at it. I was biking to my besties house cuz I hadn’t seen him in person for a few months and when I got there, he ran to me and I got really excited, bikes over a curb, and face planted into his garden 😁
#4
When I yelled at my crush that I liked him, then I proceeded to run away, because I was so embarrassed. I get embarrassed easily.
#5
Ok i don’t think i’ll ever live this down but my reputation’s already jack so whatever.
I was in kindergarten and i really had to go to the bathroom, so i asked to go and the teacher said i could. But all of the girl’s bathrooms (i’m trans but haven’t come out yet and probably never will because of how my family reacts to things) were full and because of gender seperation i did NOT want to go to the boys bathroom. So i am waiting for what feels like FOREVER and i literally start crying because i have to go so bad. Then i can’t hold it anymore and… well you know. RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE CLASSROOM (well there were no doors into the classroom from the pod, which is what we called the big open area that connected four classrooms) OPENING and by then i’m bawling hysterically and all of my classmates (none of which liked me) come over to see what all of this crying is about and start LAUGHING AT ME and my BROTHER COMES TO THE FRONT AND SAYS “I’m telling mom about this!” then the teacher struggles to get everyone back in their seats but eventually manages. Then i go to the nurse’s office and get new clothes that i promise to (but never did) return.
yay. an even worse reputation. woohoo.
#6
When Spider-Man hit me in the head with a bagel
#7
Hmm…
Flirting with my crush 👍🏼✨ That ain’t happening again for at least 30 years, thank you…
#8
so i was like 9 and and this restaurant and i spilled something so i grabbed a napkin or so i thought my mom said “what are you doing?!” i said “oh i spilled something” everyone then started to laugh and i said “what?” someone yelled out those are pancakes!
