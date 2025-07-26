Guy “Sculpts” Dog’s Face In Less Than 1 Minute

American artist Jim McKenzie has the world puzzled by a sculpture of his dog Gordo. However, if you noticed something off about the video, congratulations, you have the eye of a detective. If not, view it again and try to figure out its angle because I’m about to spoil it. Last warning. Ok, here’s the catch – Jim reversed the footage. He’s not making a tin foil version of his dog’s face, he’s destroying it. He uploaded this video on the internet as a prank to see if the media would fall for it. Sure enough, it did – the clip got featured on Daily Mail’s Facebook (6M views), Channel 7’s show “Just This Minute”, and other programmes. Jim McKenzie: 1, corporate news: 0.
