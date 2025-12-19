76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

We all deserve to eat quality and nutritious food. But when you’re not cooking at home, you sometimes run into the demoralizing fact that not everyone in the kitchen cares about your experience. You’re famished, and you order something, but instead of eating something delicious, you’re served utter slop.

You then look at your ‘food,’ check how much it costs, and realize that you’ve been scammed. We’ve been there. You’ve probably been there, too. And many other folks online have gone through the same nightmare. So, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most egregious examples of people getting ridiculously offensive dishes. Grab a snack or a drink and scroll down to feed your rage.

#1 The Worst Pizza I’ve Seen In My Life

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: acota2

#2 I Tried Whataburger For The First Time In 20 Years, While On Vacation. Are They Punishing Me?

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Additional_Goose_763

#3 I Thought I Ordered A Pulled Pork Sandwich

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: UnionCrafty3748

Many people are massively cutting back on their expenses.

Based on the findings of a recent Business Insider survey, the vast majority of United States consumers have said that prices have gone up.

Most notably, groceries have gotten more expensive (90% of respondents said that prices have gone up in this category), as has dining out (87%), coffee (84%), personal care products (66%), utilities (65%), and clothes (62%).

“Most respondents said they’ve noticed a rise in grocery and dining out prices, with one person calling dining out a luxury and another saying it’s nearly impossible to do so. Some respondents specifically called out the cost of meat,” BI notes.

#4 €15 Spaghetti Carbonara From An Italian Opposite The Eiffel Tower

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: TheKellykid123

#5 Door Dashed BBQ. $40 And Showed Up With No Meat

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Available_Cycle4391

#6 Ordered A Chicken Burger, Disappointed

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: marapatty

Meanwhile, 61% of respondents said that pet food has gotten more expensive, 54% have noticed alcoholic beverage prices rise, 40% said the same about gasoline, and 38% have noticed their rent go up.

One respondent, Jeni Garcin, who, along with her husband, noticed price increases for coffee, tires, etc., had this to say to BI: “It’s so frustrating that people like us who are financially responsible, who are doing everything right, are still just feeling like we’re stretched every step of the way.”

#7 The “Bruschetta” I Was Served At A Restaurant. Yes, That’s An Entire Ball Of Mozzarella

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Golden_Hoe

#8 What I Ordered And What I Actually Received. Gave Me A Good Laugh

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: fool_questionmark

#9 I Ordered A Cheese Quesadilla

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Current-Potential-83

In Garcin’s particular case, she’s willing to pay the higher price for coffee, which she views as a luxury “self-care item.” That being said, she’s willing to cut back on chips or, when dining out, she goes for the cheaper burger option.

“Even though sometimes I want the sour cream and onion, I look at the price, and I just, I’m not going to do that,” she shared with BI.

#10 Arby’s Steak Nuggets

Yes I ate them. Yes I want my $6 back.

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Working-Size7571

#11 Assorted Cheese Plate At The Hotel I’m Staying At

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: New_Fry

#12 To This Day, The Worst Plate Of Food I’ve Ever Been Served

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: MLJ1151

Many Americans are now changing how they shop for food. Some decide to skip buying treats because they’re too expensive. Others are on a constant lookout for deals.

Meanwhile, another respondent, Sarah DeVillis Adams, stressed to Business Insider that grocery prices have increased.

“It’s absolutely affected our bottom line because the other things that are going through increases, we’re forced to pay — utilities and things like that. There’s no way out of it. And so the only thing we can manipulate is our grocery budget, and it gets harder and harder the more things cost,” she said.

She added that, for her family, dining out has become unaffordable, with one outing adding up to an entire week of food.

#13 What I Ordered vs. What I Got

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: ComprehensiveDust557

#14 My Taco Bell Quesadilla

It wasn’t even cut and I ordered extra jalapeño sauce which it clearly doesn’t have. This is the first time this taco bell has done me wrong I am so sad.

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: AhrimaMainyu

#15 The Boneless “Wings” From Papa Johns

My husband decided to add the boneless wings to our pizza order for the $6.99 deal – what are these, wings for ants?!

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: thigh_gap

If you want loyal, returning customers, then you’ve got to offer them quality products and services that match the pricetag. But if you’re ripping them off, you’re only going to push them away. It’s even worse if you advertise your products as being far better than what you actually serve up.

You’d expect business owners to be rational, but they’re sometimes so fixated on short-term gains that they completely ignore long-term reputational damage.

#16 Bread For Lunch I Guess

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: rampagerach

#17 Ordered Some Popcorn Chicken From A Restaurant With A Sense Of Humour

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Ordered A Grilled Cheese In A Resort In Cancun And Received This Beauty

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: CalebJJ

Like with most things in life, voting with your wallet is your best approach. If a business owner continues to provide products and services that are of an unacceptable quality, stop buying from them.

This eats into their profit margins. And they will either have to change their business strategy (i.e., provide better products) or go bankrupt.

#19 Listen, I Love My Baby Corn But This Is The Worst 30$ Chinese Food I’ve Ever Had

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: brittinea

#20 The Ribeye I Accidentally Ordered In Hawaii

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: stereo_mike_

#21 What I Ordered vs. What I Got

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bburnaccountt

In the meantime, the wrong thing to do would be to continue buying low-quality dishes for huge prices, without voicing your concerns or changing your buying habits. If you’re willing to spend your hard-earned cash on slop, why would these restaurant owners change their approach? From their perspective, business continues to boom.

Instead, look for better businesses to support with your money, ones that actually care about the customer experience.

#22 One Of The 10 Chicken Nuggets I Ordered

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: CosmosOfTime

#23 $10 Nachos At A Local Mexican Restaurant. Yes, Those Are American Cheese Slices

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: TheMeowMeow

#24 Ordered An Onion Salad From My Local Indian Restaurant, Don’t Know What Else I Expected

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: farrellmcguire

Or you can finally decide that enough is enough and that it’s a much better decision to cook more often at home, where you can control both the nutrition and quality of the food you’re eating.

You’ll save money. You’ll hone your culinary skills. You’ll boost your self-esteem. And if you’re not cooking alone, you’ll socialize a ton while in the kitchen.

#25 French Restaurants Salad

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: ElGringo6678

#26 “Appetizer” In Houston Restaurant. Just One Big Tomato Surrounded By 3 Cherry Tomatoes

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: angelaevans

#27 A “Hot Dog” I Received At A Restaurant Called “Patati Patata” In Montreal

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: pets_14

Sure, go out for a celebratory meal with your family, friends, and significant other from time to time. But make sure that it’s a quality restaurant.

In the meantime, embrace cooking at home as part of your daily routine. No matter how tired and busy you are, there are tons of quick, simple, great-tasting dishes that you can throw together. And if you make a bigger batch, you won’t have to worry about the next few days’ meals. Sure, it takes a bit of planning and effort, but it’s perfectly doable.

#28 Jalepeno Bagel Made With Lots Of Effort

Ordered a jalapeno bagel and received this. The bagel was like a chili pepper bagel with seeds in it. Got a cluster of seeds in a bite, and it was so spicy I needed 10 minutes of milk and ice. Truly terrible bagel, so I threw it out after, like, two bites.

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous_Bus_9973

#29 This Mac N Cheese That I Was Served In A Restaurant

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: TBoopSquiggShorterly

#30 This Lasagna I Ordered From An Italian Restaurant

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Tomi58

Once you’ve looked through these culinary abominations and upvoted the most hated pics, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments below, Pandas.

What is the most horrible dish you’ve recently been served? Practically speaking, what do you think it would take for restaurants to seriously raise the quality of their food?

What advice would you give anyone to inspire them to cook at home more often? What’s your favorite home-cooked recipe? Tell us all about it!

#31 This Dish My Mother-In-Law Accidentally Ordered In Poland

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: kael_gama

#32 Grabbed A Bagel For Breakfast While In Korea. Yes, That’s Butter

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#33 This Is Supposed To Be Poutine

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: ModmanX

#34 I Even Went With The Extra Steak Option. Please Bring Steak To My Wake

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: KingOfLife

#35 Crunchy Jalepano Slaw From KFC

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: accidentalyoghurt

#36 Ordered Cheesy Chips From My Local Chippy, And This Is What Arrived

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: CorruptedElfGaming

#37 I’ve Been Vegan For 20 Years. I Ordered The Vegan Breakfast Sandwich And Got Almost Halfway Through Before Realizing They Gave Me Real Sausage

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: ExamOk322

#38 Ordered From A Jamaican Spot That Brags About Their “Homemade Food And Patties”

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Actual-Log465

#39 First Time Buying At A Local Restaurant Called “Food And Love”, Ordered A Four Cheese Pizza And This Is What They Delivered

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: marrana_brainz

#40 This Restaurant Didn’t Understand Why I Sent My Burger Back. They Said It Was Cooked Perfectly

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: alistofthingsIhate

#41 They Served Us A Pretty Weird Drink In An Expensive Restaurant

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: ColaSeller

#42 Ordered A Veggie Wrap Yesterday And Received This. $30 Canadian

A lot of shredded lettuce, a few diced tomatoes, and a ton of feta with no sauce. On flatbread.

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: The_Temperance

#43 Rockys Italian “Restaurant” In Calgary

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: munsch_kin

#44 As A Native Texan Living In NC I Was So Excited To Finally Find A Restaurant With Pigs In A Blanket. Was 100% Disappointed

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: dkong1495

#45 Got This At A Beach Restaurant, It Cost Me 15€

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: GaddockTeegFunPolice

#46 “Pho” At My Campus Dining Hall

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Asleep-Cake-6371

#47 The Salad At The Local Pizza Place

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Karnakite

#48 I Decided To Order Birria Tacos Today, I Have Never Had Them Before Is This What They Are Supposed To Look Like?

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: sircr0tch

#49 This Is A Real Burger I Bought Today

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: THE-REAL-KANYE-WEST

#50 Asked For Strawberries On My Pancakes And This Is What I Got

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Chewierat

#51 Brownie From Chicago Pizza Kitchen & Taproom

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: PiggySmalls11

#52 Nice, A Charcoal Flavoured Choking Hazard

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Carnalvore86

#53 Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap At Local Pizza Shop

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: blobslobslaw

#54 Ordered “The Outlaw” Off Of The Subway Series Menu And Received Disappointment

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Rhys_Wilde

#55 Sad Potatoes

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Adorable_Web9911

#56 Jalapeno Double

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: JohnnyHopkinss7v8

#57 “Onion Rings” From Wahlburgers

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: johnfoof

#58 Loaded Hash Brown Brisket Scramble

Paid nearly $6 at my local DD for this half full cup of mushy hash browns a turd of “brisket” a handful of scrambled egg crumbs and barely a squirt of queso.

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: nitro_spaceship

#59 They Butter-Boarded My Pizza. The Box Is Literally Dripping

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Yohansugarnuggets

#60 Ordered Baja Blast From Taco Bell. It’s A Key Lime Pie Dyed Blue

It literally tastes just like key lime pie with a very thick texture. It’s not bad or gross, it’s just not Baja blast, it’s straight-up lime.

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: I_Like_Metal_Music

#61 The $6.95 Hamburger My Son Got At A Local Restaurant Today

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: MrTeacher_MCPS

#62 Burger At A Mexican Restaurant My Friend Ordered

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: blitz_cut

#63 This Restaurant’s Chicken Sandwich Was More Than Half The Plate. It Was Not Good And The Buns Were Useless

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Veriac

#64 How I Was Served Salmon Tartar At A Sushi Restaurant. On A Pringle

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Dr_Swagtickles

#65 Ordered A Breakfast Patty Melt, Was Given This Monstrosity

Near a half loaf of bread with a burger patty in the middle, with egg and bacon on top of the sandwich instead of in it.

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: NovaLakeMO

#66 Ordered A Cheeseburger With Green Chili And This Is What I Got

Had to eat this with a fork and knife. Actually tasted pretty good but was very upset when this is what was served to me.

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Usernumber_637

#67 Ordered Nachos With Cheese And This Is What I Got

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: ArcticArchi

#68 I Asked For An Egg On My Avocado Toast

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: WeeniePr

#69 A 32$/27€ Plate In A Tourist Trap In Iceland (It Came Exactly Like This)

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: jerryholmes1881

#70 The Edible Arrangement I Ordered vs. What They Had The Nerve To Give Me

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: dabbinmeg420

#71 This Thanksgiving Meal Was $45

It wasn’t even that good. It was from a local “fine dining” restaurant. This was not a buffet and didn’t include anything else. It was a sit-down meal served by a waitress.

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: aguyfromhere

#72 Sunflower Seeds Risotto

Went to a vegan restaurant and ordered sunflower seed risotto. Turned out, it didn’t mean a risotto with sunflower seeds, but sunflower seeds were used instead of risotto rice.

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: monikamonikamo

#73 Honey Butter Garlic Parmesan Chicken From Mcdonald’s

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Salty_Pension5814

#74 So Technically This Is Just Cooked Piece Of Sausage, But I Serviced It As Top 1 Michelin Restaurant’s Food

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#75 Baja Bowl With Chicken

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: Decemberswo

#76 Double Big Mac Expectation vs. Reality

Yes, they just jammed 2 extra patties on the bottom bunk of an already made Big Mac and made a mess and dumped lettuce and special sauce everywhere. This was like a 7 dollar sandwich.

76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

Image source: BradWWE

