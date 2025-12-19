76 Outrageous Meals That Looked Nothing Like The Menu Photos (New Pics)

We all deserve to eat quality and nutritious food. But when you’re not cooking at home, you sometimes run into the demoralizing fact that not everyone in the kitchen cares about your experience. You’re famished, and you order something, but instead of eating something delicious, you’re served utter slop.
You then look at your ‘food,’ check how much it costs, and realize that you’ve been scammed. We’ve been there. You’ve probably been there, too. And many other folks online have gone through the same nightmare. So, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most egregious examples of people getting ridiculously offensive dishes. Grab a snack or a drink and scroll down to feed your rage.
#1 The Worst Pizza I’ve Seen In My Life
Image source: acota2
#2 I Tried Whataburger For The First Time In 20 Years, While On Vacation. Are They Punishing Me?
Image source: Additional_Goose_763
#3 I Thought I Ordered A Pulled Pork Sandwich
Image source: UnionCrafty3748
Many people are massively cutting back on their expenses.
Based on the findings of a recent Business Insider survey, the vast majority of United States consumers have said that prices have gone up.
Most notably, groceries have gotten more expensive (90% of respondents said that prices have gone up in this category), as has dining out (87%), coffee (84%), personal care products (66%), utilities (65%), and clothes (62%).
“Most respondents said they’ve noticed a rise in grocery and dining out prices, with one person calling dining out a luxury and another saying it’s nearly impossible to do so. Some respondents specifically called out the cost of meat,” BI notes.
#4 €15 Spaghetti Carbonara From An Italian Opposite The Eiffel Tower
Image source: TheKellykid123
#5 Door Dashed BBQ. $40 And Showed Up With No Meat
Image source: Available_Cycle4391
#6 Ordered A Chicken Burger, Disappointed
Image source: marapatty
Meanwhile, 61% of respondents said that pet food has gotten more expensive, 54% have noticed alcoholic beverage prices rise, 40% said the same about gasoline, and 38% have noticed their rent go up.
One respondent, Jeni Garcin, who, along with her husband, noticed price increases for coffee, tires, etc., had this to say to BI: “It’s so frustrating that people like us who are financially responsible, who are doing everything right, are still just feeling like we’re stretched every step of the way.”
#7 The “Bruschetta” I Was Served At A Restaurant. Yes, That’s An Entire Ball Of Mozzarella
Image source: Golden_Hoe
#8 What I Ordered And What I Actually Received. Gave Me A Good Laugh
Image source: fool_questionmark
#9 I Ordered A Cheese Quesadilla
Image source: Current-Potential-83
In Garcin’s particular case, she’s willing to pay the higher price for coffee, which she views as a luxury “self-care item.” That being said, she’s willing to cut back on chips or, when dining out, she goes for the cheaper burger option.
“Even though sometimes I want the sour cream and onion, I look at the price, and I just, I’m not going to do that,” she shared with BI.
#10 Arby’s Steak Nuggets
Yes I ate them. Yes I want my $6 back.
Image source: Working-Size7571
#11 Assorted Cheese Plate At The Hotel I’m Staying At
Image source: New_Fry
#12 To This Day, The Worst Plate Of Food I’ve Ever Been Served
Image source: MLJ1151
Many Americans are now changing how they shop for food. Some decide to skip buying treats because they’re too expensive. Others are on a constant lookout for deals.
Meanwhile, another respondent, Sarah DeVillis Adams, stressed to Business Insider that grocery prices have increased.
“It’s absolutely affected our bottom line because the other things that are going through increases, we’re forced to pay — utilities and things like that. There’s no way out of it. And so the only thing we can manipulate is our grocery budget, and it gets harder and harder the more things cost,” she said.
She added that, for her family, dining out has become unaffordable, with one outing adding up to an entire week of food.
#13 What I Ordered vs. What I Got
Image source: ComprehensiveDust557
#14 My Taco Bell Quesadilla
It wasn’t even cut and I ordered extra jalapeño sauce which it clearly doesn’t have. This is the first time this taco bell has done me wrong I am so sad.
Image source: AhrimaMainyu
#15 The Boneless “Wings” From Papa Johns
My husband decided to add the boneless wings to our pizza order for the $6.99 deal – what are these, wings for ants?!
Image source: thigh_gap
If you want loyal, returning customers, then you’ve got to offer them quality products and services that match the pricetag. But if you’re ripping them off, you’re only going to push them away. It’s even worse if you advertise your products as being far better than what you actually serve up.
You’d expect business owners to be rational, but they’re sometimes so fixated on short-term gains that they completely ignore long-term reputational damage.
#16 Bread For Lunch I Guess
Image source: rampagerach
#17 Ordered Some Popcorn Chicken From A Restaurant With A Sense Of Humour
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Ordered A Grilled Cheese In A Resort In Cancun And Received This Beauty
Image source: CalebJJ
Like with most things in life, voting with your wallet is your best approach. If a business owner continues to provide products and services that are of an unacceptable quality, stop buying from them.
This eats into their profit margins. And they will either have to change their business strategy (i.e., provide better products) or go bankrupt.
#19 Listen, I Love My Baby Corn But This Is The Worst 30$ Chinese Food I’ve Ever Had
Image source: brittinea
#20 The Ribeye I Accidentally Ordered In Hawaii
Image source: stereo_mike_
#21 What I Ordered vs. What I Got
Image source: bburnaccountt
In the meantime, the wrong thing to do would be to continue buying low-quality dishes for huge prices, without voicing your concerns or changing your buying habits. If you’re willing to spend your hard-earned cash on slop, why would these restaurant owners change their approach? From their perspective, business continues to boom.
Instead, look for better businesses to support with your money, ones that actually care about the customer experience.
#22 One Of The 10 Chicken Nuggets I Ordered
Image source: CosmosOfTime
#23 $10 Nachos At A Local Mexican Restaurant. Yes, Those Are American Cheese Slices
Image source: TheMeowMeow
#24 Ordered An Onion Salad From My Local Indian Restaurant, Don’t Know What Else I Expected
Image source: farrellmcguire
Or you can finally decide that enough is enough and that it’s a much better decision to cook more often at home, where you can control both the nutrition and quality of the food you’re eating.
You’ll save money. You’ll hone your culinary skills. You’ll boost your self-esteem. And if you’re not cooking alone, you’ll socialize a ton while in the kitchen.
#25 French Restaurants Salad
Image source: ElGringo6678
#26 “Appetizer” In Houston Restaurant. Just One Big Tomato Surrounded By 3 Cherry Tomatoes
Image source: angelaevans
#27 A “Hot Dog” I Received At A Restaurant Called “Patati Patata” In Montreal
Image source: pets_14
Sure, go out for a celebratory meal with your family, friends, and significant other from time to time. But make sure that it’s a quality restaurant.
In the meantime, embrace cooking at home as part of your daily routine. No matter how tired and busy you are, there are tons of quick, simple, great-tasting dishes that you can throw together. And if you make a bigger batch, you won’t have to worry about the next few days’ meals. Sure, it takes a bit of planning and effort, but it’s perfectly doable.
#28 Jalepeno Bagel Made With Lots Of Effort
Ordered a jalapeno bagel and received this. The bagel was like a chili pepper bagel with seeds in it. Got a cluster of seeds in a bite, and it was so spicy I needed 10 minutes of milk and ice. Truly terrible bagel, so I threw it out after, like, two bites.
Image source: Disastrous_Bus_9973
#29 This Mac N Cheese That I Was Served In A Restaurant
Image source: TBoopSquiggShorterly
#30 This Lasagna I Ordered From An Italian Restaurant
Image source: Tomi58
Once you’ve looked through these culinary abominations and upvoted the most hated pics, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments below, Pandas.
What is the most horrible dish you’ve recently been served? Practically speaking, what do you think it would take for restaurants to seriously raise the quality of their food?
What advice would you give anyone to inspire them to cook at home more often? What’s your favorite home-cooked recipe? Tell us all about it!
#31 This Dish My Mother-In-Law Accidentally Ordered In Poland
Image source: kael_gama
#32 Grabbed A Bagel For Breakfast While In Korea. Yes, That’s Butter
Image source: reddit.com
#33 This Is Supposed To Be Poutine
Image source: ModmanX
#34 I Even Went With The Extra Steak Option. Please Bring Steak To My Wake
Image source: KingOfLife
#35 Crunchy Jalepano Slaw From KFC
Image source: accidentalyoghurt
#36 Ordered Cheesy Chips From My Local Chippy, And This Is What Arrived
Image source: CorruptedElfGaming
#37 I’ve Been Vegan For 20 Years. I Ordered The Vegan Breakfast Sandwich And Got Almost Halfway Through Before Realizing They Gave Me Real Sausage
Image source: ExamOk322
#38 Ordered From A Jamaican Spot That Brags About Their “Homemade Food And Patties”
Image source: Actual-Log465
#39 First Time Buying At A Local Restaurant Called “Food And Love”, Ordered A Four Cheese Pizza And This Is What They Delivered
Image source: marrana_brainz
#40 This Restaurant Didn’t Understand Why I Sent My Burger Back. They Said It Was Cooked Perfectly
Image source: alistofthingsIhate
#41 They Served Us A Pretty Weird Drink In An Expensive Restaurant
Image source: ColaSeller
#42 Ordered A Veggie Wrap Yesterday And Received This. $30 Canadian
A lot of shredded lettuce, a few diced tomatoes, and a ton of feta with no sauce. On flatbread.
Image source: The_Temperance
#43 Rockys Italian “Restaurant” In Calgary
Image source: munsch_kin
#44 As A Native Texan Living In NC I Was So Excited To Finally Find A Restaurant With Pigs In A Blanket. Was 100% Disappointed
Image source: dkong1495
#45 Got This At A Beach Restaurant, It Cost Me 15€
Image source: GaddockTeegFunPolice
#46 “Pho” At My Campus Dining Hall
Image source: Asleep-Cake-6371
#47 The Salad At The Local Pizza Place
Image source: Karnakite
#48 I Decided To Order Birria Tacos Today, I Have Never Had Them Before Is This What They Are Supposed To Look Like?
Image source: sircr0tch
#49 This Is A Real Burger I Bought Today
Image source: THE-REAL-KANYE-WEST
#50 Asked For Strawberries On My Pancakes And This Is What I Got
Image source: Chewierat
#51 Brownie From Chicago Pizza Kitchen & Taproom
Image source: PiggySmalls11
#52 Nice, A Charcoal Flavoured Choking Hazard
Image source: Carnalvore86
#53 Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap At Local Pizza Shop
Image source: blobslobslaw
#54 Ordered “The Outlaw” Off Of The Subway Series Menu And Received Disappointment
Image source: Rhys_Wilde
#55 Sad Potatoes
Image source: Adorable_Web9911
#56 Jalapeno Double
Image source: JohnnyHopkinss7v8
#57 “Onion Rings” From Wahlburgers
Image source: johnfoof
#58 Loaded Hash Brown Brisket Scramble
Paid nearly $6 at my local DD for this half full cup of mushy hash browns a turd of “brisket” a handful of scrambled egg crumbs and barely a squirt of queso.
Image source: nitro_spaceship
#59 They Butter-Boarded My Pizza. The Box Is Literally Dripping
Image source: Yohansugarnuggets
#60 Ordered Baja Blast From Taco Bell. It’s A Key Lime Pie Dyed Blue
It literally tastes just like key lime pie with a very thick texture. It’s not bad or gross, it’s just not Baja blast, it’s straight-up lime.
Image source: I_Like_Metal_Music
#61 The $6.95 Hamburger My Son Got At A Local Restaurant Today
Image source: MrTeacher_MCPS
#62 Burger At A Mexican Restaurant My Friend Ordered
Image source: blitz_cut
#63 This Restaurant’s Chicken Sandwich Was More Than Half The Plate. It Was Not Good And The Buns Were Useless
Image source: Veriac
#64 How I Was Served Salmon Tartar At A Sushi Restaurant. On A Pringle
Image source: Dr_Swagtickles
#65 Ordered A Breakfast Patty Melt, Was Given This Monstrosity
Near a half loaf of bread with a burger patty in the middle, with egg and bacon on top of the sandwich instead of in it.
Image source: NovaLakeMO
#66 Ordered A Cheeseburger With Green Chili And This Is What I Got
Had to eat this with a fork and knife. Actually tasted pretty good but was very upset when this is what was served to me.
Image source: Usernumber_637
#67 Ordered Nachos With Cheese And This Is What I Got
Image source: ArcticArchi
#68 I Asked For An Egg On My Avocado Toast
Image source: WeeniePr
#69 A 32$/27€ Plate In A Tourist Trap In Iceland (It Came Exactly Like This)
Image source: jerryholmes1881
#70 The Edible Arrangement I Ordered vs. What They Had The Nerve To Give Me
Image source: dabbinmeg420
#71 This Thanksgiving Meal Was $45
It wasn’t even that good. It was from a local “fine dining” restaurant. This was not a buffet and didn’t include anything else. It was a sit-down meal served by a waitress.
Image source: aguyfromhere
#72 Sunflower Seeds Risotto
Went to a vegan restaurant and ordered sunflower seed risotto. Turned out, it didn’t mean a risotto with sunflower seeds, but sunflower seeds were used instead of risotto rice.
Image source: monikamonikamo
#73 Honey Butter Garlic Parmesan Chicken From Mcdonald’s
Image source: Salty_Pension5814
#74 So Technically This Is Just Cooked Piece Of Sausage, But I Serviced It As Top 1 Michelin Restaurant’s Food
Image source: reddit.com
#75 Baja Bowl With Chicken
Image source: Decemberswo
#76 Double Big Mac Expectation vs. Reality
Yes, they just jammed 2 extra patties on the bottom bunk of an already made Big Mac and made a mess and dumped lettuce and special sauce everywhere. This was like a 7 dollar sandwich.
Image source: BradWWE
