Hey Pandas, What Are Some Relationship Myths You Know? (Closed)

One of the more common ones is, “Happy couples never fight!” I’ll bet you’ve heard that a few times. Or read that somewhere. Happy couples don’t fight, right? what do you think, Pandas?
#1
“If he loves you, he knows what you wish/ what you need.”
No, he doesn’t. He’s your lover, not Nostradamus. You need to communicate with him and tell him your wishes, needs, expectations.
#2
“Your parents love you equally”, they lied to their children.
#3
“I only hit you because I love you so much.”
No, s/he doesn’t and they never will. Get out while you can.
#4
That you have to love yourself first. No you don’t.
“For those people who are still struggling with loving themselves, getting reassurance and support from a loving partner is very important in the healing process. Reminding someone who is struggling with self-acceptance that he or she deserves to be loved is a true gift from the heart.”
Telling someong they have to love themselves first is not only NOT helpful, it is actually harmful because it comes across as saying they are to blame for why they can’t find love. It only reinforces the negative self image.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/emotional-fitness/201001/you-dont-need-love-yourself-first
#5
“Mother is always right”
Yeah she’s gaslit us and guilt tripped us on multiple occasions and we only have found out recently how f****d up our childhood has been
#6
“He will change” and “She will always be this way” – both very wrong assumptions in many cases
#7
That women talk things to death, are OCD-ish about cleanliness and organization. That they watch talk and reality shows, soap operas and Hallmark movies.
#8
How about…” Plenty more fish in the sea.” ( also a lot of sharks, gropers and slimy bottom dwellers!)
#9
“Opposites attract”. And also the thesis that claims passion is enough to sustain a relationship even though the people have literally nothing in common. I personally can’t imagine being in a relationship with someone who isn’t also my best friend. Like, I’m unable to comprehend how does such a relationship work.
#10
Never go to bed angry.
What a steaming pile of bull***t. Why do people think it’s better to spend an entire night fighting to exhaustion than it is to get some sleep and come back at the problem calm and fresh the next day? It makes absolutely no sense.
#11
There is a relationship myth I know, a legend of sorts:
It’s about a park ranger named Ranger Kanootsen. Some would describe him as “thick as two short planks”. Others believe him to be “endearingly clumsy”. The prophecy foretells that for these reasons, Ranger Kanootsen can never get a relationship.
#12
Love is shown with money and gifts and big grand gestures…
#13
Common belief when I was a kid was that if a girl sits on a school desk she’ll never find a husband. I think the teachers just wanted to stop us from sitting on the desks…
#14
That everyone has someone out there to love, you just haven’t met them yet….
#15
The love and chemistry is all a couple needs.
All relationships take work and sacrifice and respect and a large dose of selflessness.
Love and chemistry certainly help tho.
#16
That your love is strong enough for both.
#17
trust is the hardest crop to grow and the easiest to kill off
#18
Happy couples can fight, but setting boundaries and maintaining clear communication will help conflicts from escalating.
#19
love is not a feeling, its an act of your will
-Don Francisco
