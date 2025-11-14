Bride Gets Savage Revenge On Controlling MIL By Serving Her A ‘Special’ Meal At The Wedding

In-law drama can sometimes feel like it’s a cliché trope used by sitcom writers to add a little conflict. After all, what sort of unabashedly entitled person would take their kid’s wedding and think “this should all be about me”? Well, get seated, as it turns out, some people are really like this.
A woman shared her hilarious tale of revenge on her controlling and attention-seeking mother-in-law. The MIL in question kept making demands for a “special meal” at the dinner, so her maid of honor hatched a scheme to give her just that. We reached out to the bride who posted the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
A MIL making wedding demands is a headache
Image credits: teksomolika (not the actual photo)
So one woman’s maid of honor hatched a plan to prank the mother of the groom
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Meghan Hessler (not the actual photo)
Image credits: cookie_studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Jolly_Passenger_8705
Some readers wanted to hear more
Commenters loved their prank
Later, she shared an update
Image credits: drobotdean (not the actual photo)
Follow Us