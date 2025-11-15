Conspiracy Theorists Claim That Snow In Texas Is Fake And They Burn It To Prove It Doesn’t Melt

In the last week Texas experienced a disastrous winter storm: temperatures dropping down to -2F (-19C), power outages, water shortages and boil water notices, residents evacuating their home—just to mention a few consequences. In the shadow of this hardship, some people thought that it’s actually the government’s fault—for sending the snow itself. And some individuals are claiming that they have been sent not regular snow, but the fake kind. Apparently, it was all to teach Texas a lesson for not voting blue.
Following that, more than a handful of conspiracy theorists have taken initiative to prove to everyone that the snow is not real—by burning it to show that it doesn’t melt.
Videos of people ‘revealing’ that snow in Texas is fake by burning snowballs are going viral on social media
While blaming President Joe Biden for creating fake snow, people are posting videos online showing that the snow does not melt while being burned, instead only leaving black marks and an unpleasant odor. Numerous videos show people holding up candles, lighters, or other implements to snowballs they have just made, explaining that there is no water dripping to be seen and it only turns black.
So it seems that the snow is burning instead of melting when exposed to fire
Image credits: des_her_way
The reason why there is no meltwater coming off the snow has nothing to do with artificial production of this weather phenomenon by any political bodies. So why isn’t the snow melting when you heat it up with a candle or lighter? Scientifically, it’s called sublimation: when you heat snow, it goes from solid to gas and it disappears by turning into vapor. It’s simply that exposure of the snow to direct, high-temperature heat makes it evaporate.
It also leaves a suspicious ash-like residue as it is burned
Image credits: loukeeyscott
The fear of fake snow in Texas got conspiracy theorists uploading numerous clips of ‘evidence’ of their experiments
Image credits: megslife18
The process of sublimation completely skips the the liquid stage and instead of turning into water, it turns into a gas form. The black remnants are simply particulates that occur while burning any fuel source which comes from candles and lighters, rather than the snow itself. This also happens when you hold a candle up close to a surface and it gets stained.
Some individuals are claiming that they have been sent not just some regular snow, but the fake kind
Image credits: theblondefarmer
Residents in other states decided to participate in the experiment currently sweeping through the internet
Image credits: thismustbedestiny
As the houses in Texas and other southern states are not equipped for such low temperatures, people experienced tough living conditions, which they shared on social media—anything from icicles inside their apartments to melting snow for water to wash hands and flush toilets, to even frozen aquariums. People in some other states have been uploading videos showing the difference between their snow and the fake snow in Texas, or, in some cases, showing that their snow is also artificial.
The results were shockingly the same—the snow is fake in other locations as well
Image credits: thismustbedestiny
The snow, again, burned and turned black, just disappearing and not melting
Image credits: thismustbedestiny
The severe weather conditions that haven’t been experienced in recent years have also affected other southern states. Scientists say that the warming of the Arctic might be behind such unprecedented weather. The high temperature in the Arctic could be pushing frigid air from the North Pole down south as far as the US-Mexico border. Despite that, people are claiming that it’s all to do with the government controlling the weather.
Some figured out that it’s all due to the fact that someone is controlling the weather
Image credits: crazy4fun72
And it turns out that President Joe Biden is behind all of the snowstorms in Texas
Image credits: crazy4fun72
So in order to explain what is actually happening, people created responses thoroughly decoding the processes
Image credits: TheBadAstronomer
Predominantly Q supporters and various others conspiracy theorists are insisting and carrying on, showing “evidence” that the snow is man-made. The same people also believe that the snow has been produced so well that it does melt just like the real deal, as the temperatures in Texas rose up into the 70s F (approx 20C) and, well, it started disappearing into water puddles completely. However, in response, numerous scientists, teachers and other academics or professionals are explaining the the mystery behind the burning snow.
And here are a few reactions of people after encounters with snow-burning conspiracy theorists
