This Guy Bought A $300 Gift For His Brother, But His Mother Brushed It Off As A Gift From Santa And Asked For More Money

When faced with the generosity and kindness of others, some people try to exploit the situation instead of showing gratitude. What makes this behavior even worse is that often it’s your friends or family members who do this. Take for instance this Redditor’s mom. After he got his younger brother an expensive gift, she decided that it wasn’t enough. So she convinced his brother that the gift he got was from Santa Claus making him think that his older brother got him nothing for Christmas. Petty, right? Scroll below to read the full story! (Facebook cover image: Dark Dwarf)

