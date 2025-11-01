Megyn Kelly’s Comments About Sydney Sweeney’s Sheer Look Spark Heated Online Debate

Looks like Sydney Sweeney’s braless sheer look has caught the attention of not only the internet but also conservative commentator Megyn Kelly.
The Anyone But You star attended Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event on October 29 in Los Angeles.
Her provocative silver dress left “little to the imagination” and was condemned by Kelly on her show yesterday, October 30.
“She knew exactly what she was doing – and it worked!” expressed one social media user.
Megyn Kelly recently shared why she wasn’t a fan of Sydney Sweeney’s daring red-carpet look
Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty Images
Sydney had donned a sparkly, floor-length gown from the Christian Cowan x Elias Matso Spring 2026 collection.
She confidently strutted down the red carpet, posing for the paparazzi at the gala held at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
However, the 54-year-old commentator made it clear she disapproved of the outfit on an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.
She was joined by Relatable podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey, who shared a similar opinion.
Image credits: Gilbert Flores / Getty Images
Megyn began by clarifying that while she admired Sweeney’s natural beauty, she wasn’t fond of the wardrobe choice.
She said, “Sydney Sweeney is all woman, real woman, actual woman, and absolutely stunning. But she decided to show off her number one asset… It’s her enormous breasts, which are spectacular. No one would take that away from her.”
The 28-year-old actress bared her chest on the red carpet at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women Gala
Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram
“Controversial opinion – I object to this. I disapprove of the dress she wore because it’s completely see-through. You can see her entire ni**les.”
Megyn went on to compare Sydney’s look to Kim Kardashian, claiming the actress’s new image felt reminiscent of someone who “overshares.”
“She reminded me of Kim Kardashian, who overshares and then takes away like the thing that is the sexiest, which is every guy’s hoping to be the one who actually sees them for real, and leaving a little to the imagination.”
Image credits: Megyn Kelly / YouTube
Kelly added, “She is absolutely beautiful, and no one at all is trying to deny that. But, I mean, I am definitely pro-modesty… I think that we should do everything we can to draw the eyes to the beauty of the face.”
She continued, “There’s nothing wrong with a womanly figure… there’s a way to dress that with dignity and respect.”
“Who is actually complaining about it? Oh that’s right, jealous woman as usual,” one fan wrote in defense of Sydney online
Image credits: Megyn Kelly / YouTube
According to both television personalities, revealing private parts is where they “draw the line.”
Meanwhile, Allie called out the Euphoria star for being “superficial” and doing things purely for “attention.”
“I think maybe on an individual level, it’s probably as superficial as just liking the attention, liking how they look in the mirror, knowing that they are going to be written positively about.”
Image credits: Megyn Kelly / YouTube
Kelly agreed with her co-host, adding, “Maybe it’s a little bit of a swing of Sydney Sweeney saying, ‘I’m hot; I know I’m hot; I know people think I’m hot; and I don’t really care.’”
Apart from blaming Sydney for agreeing to wear the bold look, the two hosts also suggested that her “PR people decided that that’s a good thing.”
According to the 54-year-old conservative commentator, Sweeney’s sheer look lacked “dignity and respect”
Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram
“Maybe Sydney Sweeney has just been like, ‘Okay, I’m going to be a lightning rod and I’m going to cause controversy,” shared Stuckey.
Megyn also expressed why she thinks Sydney is still trying to find herself and her style in the industry, and in this instance, “trusted the wrong person” to style her.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram
“I think she might have been misled into it… I think she’s probably very young… and I guarantee you, somebody brought the dress to her and was like, ‘Now we’ll take it to the next level.’ And she trusted the wrong person, and before you knew it, we had all seen it.”
Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram
“It’s not going to hurt her at all. It’s just people like us who, I think, were becoming her new fans, were like, ‘Okay, that wasn’t the move.’”
However, some netizens seemed to disagree with the remarks, noting that Sydney is a “grown woman” and knows “exactly what she is doing.”
Jamie Lee Curtis was a fan of The White Lotus alum’s exposed look, even praising it on her socials
Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram
One user wrote, “Sydney is continuing her pattern… She wasn’t tricked at all, it’s got exactly the reaction she and her team planned.”
Another commented, “Megyn Kelly spends way too much time criticizing other women for what they wear. She’s turning into quite the petty, shallow, air head.”
On the red carpet, the blonde bombshell was seen crossing paths with actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who, unlike Megyn and Allie, seemed in awe of Sydney’s daring outfit.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram
The Oscar winner warmly embraced her younger counterpart and later shared an Instagram post praising Sydney for the “impact” she has made on younger generations.
“That is true power. The power of exposure. The power of presence. The power of advocacy,” Curtis wrote.
“Megyn is so lame. Why does anyone bother listening to her?” one critic expressed
