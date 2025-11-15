A Stray Dog Who Kept Trying To Steal A Purple Unicorn From A Store Gets A Toy And A Forever Home

Dogs are man’s best friends, but who are dogs’ best friends? Stuffed purple unicorns, apparently. A story about this stray 1-year-old pit bull named Sisu went viral recently. Sisu tried to steal a stuffed unicorn multiple times from this Dollar General. The owners of the shop kept throwing him out, but Sisu was persistent and always came back, ran straight to the stuffed toy aisle, and grabbed the same unicorn every time.
The owners called animal control and when they came to take Sisu away, an officer named Samantha Lane bought the stuffed purple unicorn for the pupper. After that, Sisu gladly came with the officers.
This pupper named Sisu decided he needed a friend, so he tried to steal this unicorn plushie from a store
The dog could not be separated from his toy and spends every second with it. The shelter workers are guessing that it’s because Sisu either had a similar toy or his owners had one just like that. After Sisu’s post went viral, he and his favorite toy got adopted and found their forever home!
Sisu went straight to the toy aisle and always grabbed the same unicorn even after being thrown out multiple times
After an animal control officer named Samantha Lane was called by the store’s owner, Sisu was taken to the shelter
However, before taking him in, Samantha bought the toy unicorn for Sisu
They have been inseparable ever since, spending every night curled up together
The people at the shelter then made a post about Sisu and his adventures in hopes that he will get adopted
In the post, they wrote: “This is what happens when you break into the Dollar General consistently to steal the purple unicorn that you laid claim to but then get animal control called to lock you up for your B & E and larceny but the officer purchases your item for you and brings it in with you.”
Samantha and Sisu
What do you think of this adorable puppy and his story? Does your pet have a favorite toy they couldn’t live without? Tell us in the comments down below! Don’t forget to donate to animal shelters if you can. They can always use your help!
Sisu captured the hearts of many people. Many of them wanted to adopt him, for now, it seems that Sisu found his forever home
