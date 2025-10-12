“What 45-Year-Olds Looked Like”: 73 Funny ’90s Posts And Memes To Jog The Best Memories Of Your Childhood (New Pics)

Ah, the good old ’90s… When our biggest worries included whether or not we’d manage to record our favorite song off the radio and onto tape before the DJ started speaking again. We didn’t have streaming services or iTunes back then. But boy, did we have fun.
Before Wi-Fi, influencers and TikTok dances burst onto the scene, the ’90s blessed us with the golden age of dial-up tones, Tamagotchis, VHS movies, Spice Girls and some very questionable (neon) fashion choices. Back then, social media wasn’t a thing and memes weren’t flooding our timelines. But, even if we didn’t realize it at the time, the raw material for them was everywhere.
Now, thanks to online communities like r/90s, we get to relive our awkward youth through a bunch of hilarious and relatable memes. The page has more than 363,000 members sharing their favorite blasts from the past. It reads like a love letter to the decade that shaped a whole generation’s sick sense of humor. And showcases an era that was way more iconic than many of us give it credit for.
Bored Panda has put together some of our favorite memes and posts shared by the group for anyone who lived through the Windows 95 start-up sound, and survived the chaos of the Y2k end-of-world panic. So dust off your Beanie Babies, slap bracelets, Sega consoles and Walkmans, and prepare to laugh your way through a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
#1 Gonna Watch Hook Now
Image source: Danceking81
#2 Memory Unlocked
Image source: imperfectbutperfectt
#3 Legend
Image source: hlnklrczu
#4 When Pizza Hut Had A Buffet
Image source: NoSite77
#5 What Else Did 90s TV Convince Us Was True?
Image source: skylinee_owl
#6 And As I’m Almost 40 I Don’t Look Like This LOL
Image source: Redeye007
#7 I Will Never Understand Why They Got Rid Of These Sunrooms
Image source: AdeptEconomics5378
#8 This Was Done Alot
Image source: Danceking81
#9 Blockbuster N Chill
Image source: river_stone_17
#10 Imagine That Happened 🤗😂
Image source: Tasty_Badger3205
#11 Danny Devito Has A Heart Of Gold! 😊
Image source: ROCKY13573
#12 90’s Can Relate This
Image source: Feeling_Pen_2611
#13 I Remember The Late Fees Were The Worst!
Image source: Drowsypetals
#14 Jack Black In 1992 At Age 23
Image source: ROCKY13573
#15 I Think I Actually Remember Mine
Image source: IKickedJohnWicksDog
#16 Wtf Happened To Vienetta? It Used To Feel Like The Height Of Luxury
Image source: LamingtonLawyer
#17 Sega Game Gear, 1991/1992
Image source: Tasty_Badger3205
#18 The Urge To Turn On The Lights Was Real
Image source: MellifluousManatee
#19 🍋🟩 Limewire
Image source: Heyoka888
#20 Sound Recorder For Windows 95
Image source: ROCKY13573
#21 Today’s Kids Have Fortnite And Roblox But We Had This
Image source: Desperate__Rub2121
#22 Norman Cook Aka Fatboy Slim Performing Live In 1998
Image source: bigguys45s
#23 Remember Being Blown Away By Graphics In 97 😂
Image source: Danceking81
#24 Chris Farley And Patrick Swayze At A “Chippendales Audition” On Snl In 1990
Image source: Dangerous_Bother_337
#25 My Local Camp Ground. This Place Hasn’t Changed Since The Early 90s . Even Smells The Same
Image source: Dvvstihn
#26 Yeah Goldeneye Was A Challenge To Beat The Time Targets
Image source: Danceking81
#27 Lindsay Lohan With Elaine Hendrix In The Parent Trap (1998) And In Freakier Friday (2025)
Image source: Away_Flounder3813
#28 I Totally Forgot About This!
Image source: Nymvalee
#29 Core Memory Unlocked
Image source: yourordinaryman
#30 Homer Hiding In A Donut 🍩
Image source: woodyboow
#31 The Original Scammer Of The 90s
Image source: imchanelcam
#32 The Ancients Had This Incredible Power
Image source: NineteenEighty9
#33 Did You Have A Holographic Necklace? I Wish I Still Had Mine, But They Got Tossed
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
#34 90’s McDonald’s Menu
Image source: GlitteringSea63
#35 Adam Sandler, David Spade & Jim Carrey Comedy Legends Together
Image source: ROCKY13573
#36 I Never Got Caught Doing This
Image source: Danceking81
#37 I Forgot About These Until Today, Now I Am Forever Sad
Image source: FromMyTARDIS
#38 We Had It So Good
Image source: EvansSyrae
#39 I Had A TV Tuner For My Game Gear. When I Stayed At My Grandparent’s Place They Thought I Was Playing Games But I Was Secretly Watching Stuff I Wasn’t Meant To Be Watching!
Image source: BigBlueMountainStar
#40 Where Are My Older Gamers At Who Are Still Playing Today?
Image source: YoungBpB2013
#41 I Found 7, Help Me Figure Out The Other 2
Image source: The_DIAM
#42 I Remember Thinking This Album Was A Guilty Pleasure At The Time
Image source: ProblemLongjumping12
#43 90s Tampax Ad
Image source: dark_sansa
#44 🍔👑🍟…
Image source: Tasty_Badger3205
#45 Young Tyrannosaurus Rex With Removable Dino-Damage Wound (1993)
Image source: robbjuteau
#46 Anybody Else Remember These?
Image source: idiotsbydesign
#47 No Way! Why Should I Change? He’s The One Who Sucks
Image source: Justanotherday5401
#48 Teen Stumbled Upon This Gem
Image source: ljh2100
#49 Vanilla Ice “Ninja Rap” Video Single 1991
Image source: Danceking81
#50 First Day Of School 1995
Image source: EdwardDorito
#51 Which One Are You Picking?
Image source: Naive_Establishment2
#52 Best Planners Ever
Image source: Luvixey
#53 Jell-O Jigglers (1990)
Image source: robbjuteau
#54 “The Witches” Was Released In Theaters 35 Years Ago On August 24th, 1990
Image source: Amaruq93
#55 Anybody Ever Make These Back In The Day?
Image source: HartleyM92
#56 “Max Likes Your Yabbos. In Fact, He Loves Them!”
Image source: rockstoned4
#57 Then And Now. The Big Comfy Couch. Alyson Court (Loonete) And Molly
Image source: jeffmartin47
#58 Remember?
Image source: QTePieE
#59 What’s Your Favorite 90s “One Crazy Night” Movie??? This Is Mine
Image source: titivenez
#60 Subways V-Cut Subs
Image source: Porkchopp33
#61 Cruel Intentions (1999)
Image source: movie5short
#62 “First We Feast. Then We Felony!”
Image source: rockstoned4
#63 In 1991, Betty Crocker Introduced Gushers Fruit Snacks
Image source: robbjuteau
#64 Should They Bring It Back?
Image source: Tall-Cantaloupe5268
#65 Beans And Cornbread…🎶
Image source: Rizz_Crackers
#66 McDonald’s ‘Batman Returns’ Happy Meal (1992)
Image source: robbjuteau
#67 Putting Personal Issues Aside, Who Do You Think Has The Better Career Overall? Brittany Spears Or Christina Aguilera?
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
#68 90s Children Delicacies
Image source: PleasantBeingg
#69 Scam Artist Sylvia Brown Was Frequent Guest On Montel Williams She Was Proven To Be Fraud
Image source: Redeye007
#70 This Is Me On The Cover Of Boys Life Magazine, 1992
Image source: kwaping
#71 Gabe Logan… One Of The Best
Image source: IronSkillet2025
#72 Big Johnson Shirts
Image source: Seven19td
#73 I Found My All That CD 🥹
Image source: PolkaDotMe
