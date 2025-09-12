Hey Pandas, What’s A Totally Normal Thing You Do That Would Look Insane To An Alien?

by

We all do weird stuff when no one’s watching… practicing speeches in the shower (not to mention singing, of course), talking to our plants, or even pretending our pets understand our deepest thoughts (which maybe they do). But have you ever stopped to think about how totally insane these normal habits would look to an alien visiting Earth? I wanna know: what’s something you do every day that’s completely normal to you—but would make an alien scratch its head in confusion? Share your funniest, weirdest, or most relatable answers below… let’s see who has the most “WTF” habit!

#1

Talking to my Wi-Fi router like it’s a person when it’s slow. I’m like, “Come on buddy, you can do this.” Not that aliens would know what Wi-Fi is anyway…

#2

Laugh at reports of UFO sightings.

