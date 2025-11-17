50 Adorable Pets Being Happy To Finally Be Home After Getting Adopted (November Edition)

While it is sad that there is a need for adoption in the first place, luckily it is in and of itself a solution to the problem—a solution that quite a bit of folks seem to embrace.
And when folks adopt, it’s likely they take to the internet to celebrate their newest member (or members) of the family, sharing a picture of them being curious, mischievous, or downright adorable. Some of these find their way into our pet adoption of the month listicles, so here are the best ones for the month of November.
#1 I Rescued 3 Kittens From My Construction Job Site
Image source: realogy
#2 Decided To Adopt The Hissing, Swatting, Growling One At The Shelter. Took Her Less Than A Day To Turn Into The Sweetest Cuddle Bug
Image source: gotpoopstains
#3 Today, I Adopted A Street Cat And Her One-Day-Old Kittens
Image source: shahid_555
#4 My Neighbors Were Evicted And Abandoned Their Cat. I Decided To Adopt Him. Meet Mimi
Image source: Pogys
#5 Adopted A Sweet Bait Dog
Image source: BuddhaDaddy88
#6 I Asked For The Least Adoptable Cat… Ended Up With A Sweet Bundle Of Love
Image source: Fluffy-Designer
#7 Rescued This Little Girl From A Trash Compactor. Her Name Is Sylvie!
Image source: Aquarius_Bitch
#8 I Just Adopted Her And Named Her Duchess. Dutch For Short
Image source: NBD2016
#9 We Adopted This Little Orange Cutie
Image source: MdnightRmblr
#10 Just Adopted Two Tiny Voids
Image source: Celthara
#11 My Step-Mom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him
Image source: kittyishhh
#12 Daughter Was Worried About The Adopted Void Being Accepted
Image source: screaming_avacado
#13 Recently Adopted A Kitten, Was Worried He Wouldn’t Get Along With My Dog
Image source: zachp0wer
#14 Accidental Hug While Brushing A Newly Adopted 15yo Pittie
Image source: alittle_disabled
#15 We Adopted A Second Cat Today. He And Our First Cat Are Working Things Out
Image source: coinpile
#16 On The Euthanasia List At An Animal Shelter Instead, She Got Adopted And A Puppuccino From Starbucks
Image source: moncking
#17 Just Adopted This Sweet Boy, Can’t Believe He Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners
Image source: Limp-Bacon
#18 Rescued Violet 1 Week Ago
Image source: HospyNursie
#19 Just Adopted This 11 Year Old Love Bug
Image source: irishrose381
#20 This Is Weasley And Capucine Adopted Thru Our Shelter. The Big Boy Was Lonely (And Really Playful) So His Human Adopted A Little Sister For Him. Things Seems To Be Going Great
Image source: sonia72quebec
#21 We Just Adopted A Rescue. Meet Popcorn!
Image source: willevans1972
#22 Rescued This Little Fella From Being Thrown Away. She’s Now A Part Of The Family
Image source: DJ-Zero-Seven
#23 Meet Naomi! She Adopted Me A Week Ago And I Wanted To Show Her Off!
Image source: asm485
#24 Adopted My First Dog, Her Name Is Bug
Image source: httpsal3m
#25 I Am In Love With My 6 Weeks Old Cat
Image source: hamada625
#26 Susie Q Found Her Furever Home Yesterday!!!
Image source: animeyiddies69
#27 Brother And Sister We Adopted Together Who Cuddle Constantly
Image source: takeagender
#28 Newly Adopted Dog, Name Suggestions Please!!
Image source: there_is_no_party
#29 Adjusting To Indoor Life After Being Adopted From The Parking Lot
Image source: PartyMud
#30 What Name Should He Have?
Image source: Kyto_Echo
#31 Just Rescued This Lil Dude
Image source: pizzapuppiez
#32 Happy Halloween From Benny! 15 Y.o. Just Adopted Him Last Week!
Image source: helicopterlanding
#33 My Newly Adopted Puppy Is One Silly Sleeper
Image source: mll2000
#34 Our Latest Rescue
Image source: pdonettes
#35 Adopted This Mama Cat And Kitti
Image source: Crafty_Check_889
#36 Accidentally Adopted A Potato But We Love Her All The Same
Image source: GuideToTheGalaxy05
#37 Adopted At A Rescue And Newly Groomed. Truffles, Good Girl And Terror Of Squirrels
Image source: UCFLegion
#38 This Mf Adopted Me Yesterday
Image source: mr638
#39 I Was Adopted By A Stray Cat Today. I’m Grateful
Image source: New_Weather_7611
#40 Officially Adopting My Street Foster Jpeg, Look At Her Brother’s Happy Face!
Image source: freyaeyaeyaeya
#41 Rescued This Little Guy Tonight, Can Anyone Give Insight On His Age
Image source: LadyMcRib
#42 My Wife Just Adopted Her
Image source: zuinno
#43 Just Adopted. Her Name Is Juniper!
Image source: littleponine
#44 We Adopted Our Newest Family Member, Miley, Today!
Image source: RiightUmmNo
#45 Adopted A Kitten This Weekend
Image source: -Thenburyher
#46 First Week!
Image source: MajorCatEnthusiast
#47 My New Little Guy, Simon
Image source: Anon08753
#48 Adopted A Swiss Sennen/Labrador Boy For Our Blondie Lab Girl
Image source: Rimmer2022
#49 I Adopted A Kitten Named Toe
Image source: MarlaLinger
#50 My Dad Just Adopted This Baby
Image source: SayiBocedi
