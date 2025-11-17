50 Adorable Pets Being Happy To Finally Be Home After Getting Adopted (November Edition)

While it is sad that there is a need for adoption in the first place, luckily it is in and of itself a solution to the problem—a solution that quite a bit of folks seem to embrace.

And when folks adopt, it’s likely they take to the internet to celebrate their newest member (or members) of the family, sharing a picture of them being curious, mischievous, or downright adorable. Some of these find their way into our pet adoption of the month listicles, so here are the best ones for the month of November.

#1 I Rescued 3 Kittens From My Construction Job Site

Image source: realogy

#2 Decided To Adopt The Hissing, Swatting, Growling One At The Shelter. Took Her Less Than A Day To Turn Into The Sweetest Cuddle Bug

Image source: gotpoopstains

#3 Today, I Adopted A Street Cat And Her One-Day-Old Kittens

Image source: shahid_555

#4 My Neighbors Were Evicted And Abandoned Their Cat. I Decided To Adopt Him. Meet Mimi

Image source: Pogys

#5 Adopted A Sweet Bait Dog

Image source: BuddhaDaddy88

#6 I Asked For The Least Adoptable Cat… Ended Up With A Sweet Bundle Of Love

Image source: Fluffy-Designer

#7 Rescued This Little Girl From A Trash Compactor. Her Name Is Sylvie!

Image source: Aquarius_Bitch

#8 I Just Adopted Her And Named Her Duchess. Dutch For Short

Image source: NBD2016

#9 We Adopted This Little Orange Cutie

Image source: MdnightRmblr

#10 Just Adopted Two Tiny Voids

Image source: Celthara

#11 My Step-Mom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him

Image source: kittyishhh

#12 Daughter Was Worried About The Adopted Void Being Accepted

Image source: screaming_avacado

#13 Recently Adopted A Kitten, Was Worried He Wouldn’t Get Along With My Dog

Image source: zachp0wer

#14 Accidental Hug While Brushing A Newly Adopted 15yo Pittie

Image source: alittle_disabled

#15 We Adopted A Second Cat Today. He And Our First Cat Are Working Things Out

Image source: coinpile

#16 On The Euthanasia List At An Animal Shelter Instead, She Got Adopted And A Puppuccino From Starbucks

Image source: moncking

#17 Just Adopted This Sweet Boy, Can’t Believe He Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image source: Limp-Bacon

#18 Rescued Violet 1 Week Ago

Image source: HospyNursie

#19 Just Adopted This 11 Year Old Love Bug

Image source: irishrose381

#20 This Is Weasley And Capucine Adopted Thru Our Shelter. The Big Boy Was Lonely (And Really Playful) So His Human Adopted A Little Sister For Him. Things Seems To Be Going Great

Image source: sonia72quebec

#21 We Just Adopted A Rescue. Meet Popcorn!

Image source: willevans1972

#22 Rescued This Little Fella From Being Thrown Away. She’s Now A Part Of The Family

Image source: DJ-Zero-Seven

#23 Meet Naomi! She Adopted Me A Week Ago And I Wanted To Show Her Off!

Image source: asm485

#24 Adopted My First Dog, Her Name Is Bug

Image source: httpsal3m

#25 I Am In Love With My 6 Weeks Old Cat

Image source: hamada625

#26 Susie Q Found Her Furever Home Yesterday!!!

Image source: animeyiddies69

#27 Brother And Sister We Adopted Together Who Cuddle Constantly

Image source: takeagender

#28 Newly Adopted Dog, Name Suggestions Please!!

Image source: there_is_no_party

#29 Adjusting To Indoor Life After Being Adopted From The Parking Lot

Image source: PartyMud

#30 What Name Should He Have?

Image source: Kyto_Echo

#31 Just Rescued This Lil Dude

Image source: pizzapuppiez

#32 Happy Halloween From Benny! 15 Y.o. Just Adopted Him Last Week!

Image source: helicopterlanding

#33 My Newly Adopted Puppy Is One Silly Sleeper

Image source: mll2000

#34 Our Latest Rescue

Image source: pdonettes

#35 Adopted This Mama Cat And Kitti

Image source: Crafty_Check_889

#36 Accidentally Adopted A Potato But We Love Her All The Same

Image source: GuideToTheGalaxy05

#37 Adopted At A Rescue And Newly Groomed. Truffles, Good Girl And Terror Of Squirrels

Image source: UCFLegion

#38 This Mf Adopted Me Yesterday

Image source: mr638

#39 I Was Adopted By A Stray Cat Today. I’m Grateful

Image source: New_Weather_7611

#40 Officially Adopting My Street Foster Jpeg, Look At Her Brother’s Happy Face!

Image source: freyaeyaeyaeya

#41 Rescued This Little Guy Tonight, Can Anyone Give Insight On His Age

Image source: LadyMcRib

#42 My Wife Just Adopted Her

Image source: zuinno

#43 Just Adopted. Her Name Is Juniper!

Image source: littleponine

#44 We Adopted Our Newest Family Member, Miley, Today!

Image source: RiightUmmNo

#45 Adopted A Kitten This Weekend

Image source: -Thenburyher

#46 First Week!

Image source: MajorCatEnthusiast

#47 My New Little Guy, Simon

Image source: Anon08753

#48 Adopted A Swiss Sennen/Labrador Boy For Our Blondie Lab Girl

Image source: Rimmer2022

#49 I Adopted A Kitten Named Toe

Image source: MarlaLinger

#50 My Dad Just Adopted This Baby

Image source: SayiBocedi

