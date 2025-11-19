Fans Praise “Classy” Kim Kardashian For Showing Bianca Censori How To Dress After Grammys Scandal

Kim Kardashian was praised by netizens for giving a lesson on “how you show a lil skin” at high-profile events.
Amid the buzz about Bianca Censori’s 2025 Grammys red carpet stunt, fans compared the Australian model’s bold fashion choices to those of 44-year-old Kardashian.
For her latest Instagram post, the reality TV mogul shared pictures of herself from the 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala.
Fans claimed Kim Kardashian was giving Bianca Censori a lesson on how to dress for public events
The Skims founder showed plenty of skin, wearing a custom design by the luxury brand Balmain.
The halter-neck dress featured a crocodile scales imprint and had sheer panels around the midriff area. The back side of the backless dress began from just above her derrière.
“Now that’s how you show a lil skin,” one netizen said about the look.
The reality TV star wore a backless Balmain design for the 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala
Another comment, seemingly directed at Censori, said: “Kim will show you how to properly shut down a red carpet sis!”
“Yes! Love Kim using her platform for good and not getting naked on the red carpet,” said another.
The look was showered with praises as well, with sister Khloé Kardashian saying, “You are one of one.”
“Love it all,” said one fan, while another wrote, “So stunning.”
Sister Khloé Kardashian left a remark amid the praises in the comments section
“The slight buttcrack in this dress is EVERYTHING,” said another.
The one thing Kardashian and Censori have in common is the knowledge of what it’s like to be a wife to rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
Kardashian started dating the Heartless rapper in 2012 and announced that they were expecting their first child together the same year.
They officially tied the knot in 2014 and divorced in 2022. They welcomed four children, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, during their time together.
Meanwhile, Ye and Censori officially got married in 2022, and the stepmother has hung out with the rapper’s children as well.
Kardashian and Ye tied the knot in 2014 and officially divorced in 2022
The Yeezy architect also built a repertoire of scandalous outfits since becoming Ye’s wife.
Many have speculated whether the Grammy-winning artist has been coercing his wife into wearing barely-there outfits in public.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has previously opened up about how her ex-husband used to choose outfits for her while they were together.
“Kanye’s always dressed me, always styled me,” she said during a past episode of The Kardashians.
She said at the time that the rapper had been sharing looks with her via email since the early 2000s. But even though it was their “thing,” she suggested wanting some “independence.”
“That’s always really been our thing. But there’s also a side of me that wants total independence, too,” she told Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian during the episode.
Ye’s previous partners have opened up about how the rapper used to control their wardrobe choices
Ye’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox made similar comments about the Gold Digger rapper controlling what she wore in public.
Fox claimed in her 2023 memoir, Down the Drain, that her former boyfriend had appointed a “team” to work on her wardrobe. She went on to say that two of her best friends were hired by Ye to be her personal stylists, and one of them showed up in the middle of a date with a “mountain of clothes.”
“I’m happy to see her, but it’s a little strange he didn’t just tell me he didn’t like my original outfit,” she wrote.
During a separate occasion, the actress and model claimed the “master gaslighter” had offered her a boob job simply because an outfit didn’t “fit quite right.”
The Uncut Gems star said she regretted her relationship and said it was “probably the most uncomfortable position” she’s ever been in her life.
“I regret that relationship so much,” she told the Sunday Times.
“I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime.”
If it is true that Ye has a history of styling and exerting influence over his partner’s looks, it could be an indicator of a “blatant power imbalance,” human behavior and relationship expert Patrick Wanis, PhD, told Bored Panda via email.
“There are very few people, regardless of gender, who wield as much influence and social power as Kanye West. In any relationship, unless he makes a conscious choice to mitigate it, there will inevitably be a power imbalance,” he said.
The celebrity life coach explained that it’s important to understand the “motivation” behind Censori marrying Ye in the first place.
“Bianca arrived in Los Angeles at a young age and was working for Kanye for 2 years before marrying him. Given his immense power and influence, it is possible that she looked up to him, sought to be part of his world, or wanted to capitalize on his success, fame, and fortune,” Dr. Wanis said.
Controlling a partner’s outfit choices “suggests a blatant power imbalance,” Dr. Patrick Wanis told Bored Panda
In relationships with this kind of a “power imbalance,” one partner might take on the role of being controlling and dominant while the other becomes submissive, the expert said.
“That power imbalance would manifest as him controlling and dominating the other, while the second person potentially becomes submissive, subservient, or seeks his approval,” added the Get Over Your Ex Now! author.
With Censori repeatedly engaging in highly publicized provocative behavior, there could be potential psychological effects in the long run.
“The primary concern is motivation,” Dr. Wanis said. “If the goal is to provoke a response, then behavior will need to constantly escalate. This cycle of increasing provocation could lead to potential mental health issues.”
“Meanwhile, your ex’s wife broke the internet,” a social media user commented on Kardashian’s pictures
