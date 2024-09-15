This Dennis Quaid-Led Biopic Has Audiences and Critics Pretty Divided

The Dennis Quaid-led biopic Reagan was released on August 30, 2024. Right out of the gate, the film has ignited discussions and debates across various platforms, reflecting the deeply divided perceptions of Ronald Reagan‘s complex legacy. While many view him as a charismatically transformative figure whose policies reshaped America, others see him through a lens of controversy, highlighting issues of socioeconomic disparity, foreign policy missteps, and challenges in civil rights during his administration.
This dichotomy is precisely what makes Reagan an interesting, albeit contentious, cinematic venture. As the movie continues to gain momentum through its mixed reception, the story of Ronald Reagan is working its way into the fabric of today’s political conversations once again. So, here’s a detailed exploration of the movie and its place as one of the most divided biopics of the last few decades.
Reagan Is a Biopic With High Stakes
Reagan ambitiously takes viewers on a journey through the life of one of the most significant presidents in American history. The film chronicles Ronald Reagan’s rise from a humble Illinois childhood to the highest office in the land, touching on key moments that defined both his personal life and his presidency. Featuring a star-studded supporting cast, Dennis Quaid leads the ensemble with precision as the movie presents itself as a character study of a man whose influence is still felt today. However, as with any film that seeks to encapsulate such a monumental figure, Reagan has encountered a mountain of criticism from both audiences and critics. The disappointment stems not merely from the film’s content but from its perceived inability to handle the intricacies of Reagan’s legacy with the nuance and depth it demands.
Breaking Down the Movie’s Polarizing Opinions
Dennis Quaid was once of the biggest stars of the 80s and 90s but has slipped off the mainstream radar slightly in recent years. However, 2024 has been poised as his comeback year – leading the cast of Reagan and joining the body horror movie, The Substance. While the latter movie has been well received by critics, the same can’t be said for Reagan. Yet, it is not Quaid’s performance that has not landed well. In fact, Variety praised his rendition, saying: “Dennis Quaid, decked out in rosy-cheek makeup, does a credible and creditable job of conveying both the gregarious charisma and steel-willed tenacity of President Reagan.” However, the movie’s overall message and tone has been widely bashed.
One of the most prevalent points of contention comes from the depiction of Reagan’s life and policies. Many supporters of Reagan laud the film as a much-deserved homage to a president who championed conservative values and helped reshape the global landscape during the Cold War. They argue that Reagan celebrates the triumphs of his administration, including economic growth and a firm stance against Soviet communism. Conversely, critics have lambasted the film for glossing over the more controversial aspects of Reagan’s presidency, including the impact of his economic policies on the working class, his handling of the AIDS crisis, and issues related to racial inequality. Many reviewers feel that the film simplifies complex socio-political issues, veering dangerously close to hagiography rather than offering a balanced portrayal.
River Page of The Free Press labelled the film “deeply bizarre” and “one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen,”, citing other reviews to showcase that he is not alone in his assessment. He added that The Washington Post called Reagan a “shallow hagiography,” and New York Magazine stated that “Reagan Is Almost Fun-Bad But It’s Mostly Just Bad-Bad.”
The Role of Nostalgia in Reagan
Nostalgia plays a significant role in shaping the narrative around Reagan, both in the film and among audiences. For many, the 1980s symbolize a period of prosperity and national pride, leading to a romanticized view of Reagan himself. This nostalgia often conflicts with the more critical view held by others, particularly younger audiences who may not have lived through his presidency and therefore view it through a more analytical lens. This tug-of-war between nostalgia and critique does not just impact the film’s reception; it mirrors the very division that defined Ronald Reagan’s time in office and continues to resonate in contemporary politics.
The film’s attempt to navigate this well-worn terrain adds another layer to its complexity and the varied reactions it has garnered. This is highly reflective in the film’s critics-to-audience reception on Rotten Tomatoes. As it stands, Reagan has a Tomatometer of 19% based on 59 reviews. However, its Popcornmeter currently sits at an impressive 98%, based on over 2500 user ratings. Want to read about another movie iconic for its intense critical divide? Here’s a deep dive into 2019’s Joker.
Follow Us