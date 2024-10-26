Supernatural Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Supernatural cast ensemble gained acclaim as one of the best in television history. The palpable chemistry between onscreen brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) as they hunt down supernatural beings, including demons and ghosts, made the show fun. Supernatural also boasts a plethora of other talented cast members who contributed to the overall success of the highly-rated American television series.
With 15 seasons and 327 episodes aired, Supernatural concluded its run on November 19, 2020. The series enjoyed success as one of the most-watched shows on The CW lineup after debuting on The WB network. Supernatural was named the longest-running American live-action fantasy TV series after the premiere of season 11 and continued to release four more seasons. It also spawned a spin-off series titled The Winchesters. Find out what the Supernatural cast has been up to.
Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester)
After playing a recurring role on Gilmore Girls, Jared Padalecki gained global recognition for his portrayal of Sam Winchester on Supernatural. The role earned him several award nominations and wins, including two Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV Actor Fantasy/Sci-Fi. He also reprised the role in a voice stint on Supernatural: The Anime Series. From 2021 to 2024, Padalecki starred as Cordell Walker on The CW’s Walker. He is set to appear in the fifth and final season of The Boys. This puts him on set with Supernatural’s Eric Kripke and Ackles.
Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester)
Before playing fan favorite Dean Winchester on Supernatural, Jensen Ackles made a name for himself on television series such as Mr. Rhodes, Days of Our Lives, Dark Angel, Dawson’s Creek, and Smallville. While playing Dean on Supernatural, Ackles reprised the role on Supernatural: The Anime Series in 2011. Since Supernatural came to a wrap, Ackles has played major roles on notable TV shows, including Big Sky (2022-2023) and The Winchesters (2022-2023). He has been starring on The Boys as Soldier Boy since 2022 and will reprise the role in the upcoming TV series Vought Rising.
Katie Cassidy (Ruby)
Katie Cassidy only appeared on Supernatural season 3 but her portrayal of the manipulative demon Ruby left a lasting legacy. Her stint on the show lasted from 2007 to 2008 after which she joined the main cast of other major series, including Harper’s Island, Melrose Place, and Arrow. She also played a recurring role on Gossip Girl from 2010 to 2012. On the big screen, Cassidy has starred in such films as When a Stranger Calls (2006), Taken (2008), A Nightmare on Elms Street (2010), and Wolves at the Door (2016).
Lauren Cohan (Bela Talbot)
While her performance as Bela Talbot on the Supernatural cast from 2007 to 2008 shot her to fame, Lauren Cohan gained global recognition afterward, starring as Maggie Greene on The Walking Dead. She is reprising the role on The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023-present). From 2010 to 2012, Cohan was a recurring cast member on The Vampire Diaries. She also played notable roles on Archer (2014), The Mindy Project (2016), and Whiskey Cavalier (2019).
Misha Collins (Castiel)
@klarolinecity
castiel edit since it‘s mishas birthday ! <33 || #supernatural #supernaturaledit #supernaturaledits #spn #spnedit #spnfamily #castiel #castieledit #castielsupernatural #mishacollins #mishacollinsedit
The undeniable chemistry between Misha Collins and the two main leads (Padalecki and Ackles) earned the trio the People Choice Awards’ Favorite TV Bromance accolade. Collins has an extensive television career that began on the set of Legacy in 1998. Before Supernatural, he starred in Charmed, NYPD Blue, 24, ER, and NCIS. During his stint on Supernatural, Collins guest-starred on Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2014 and Timeless in 2017. In 2023, he played the main role of Harvey Dent on Gotham Knights.
Mark A. Sheppard (Crowley)
Mark A. Sheppard is widely known for his depiction of the King of Hell Crowley on Supernatural. He joined the Supernatural cast in 2009 after appearing in a series of horror films, including Megalodon (2002) and Evil Eyes (2004). Before Supernatural, Sheppard grew his television career with recurring roles on 24, Battlestar Galactica, Leverage, White Collar, and Warehouse 13. His next major television role came in 2018 when he played Richard Johnson on Mania City. Sheppard was a recurring cast member on Doom Patrol from 2019 to 2023 and portrayed Nathaniel Hagan on Walker: Independence (2022-2023).
Mark Pellegrino (Nick/Lucifer)
Mark Pellegrino has more television presence than the rest of the Supernatural cast. After building a robust television career, appearing on notable TV shows like ER, The Sentinel, CSI: Miami, NYPD Blue, Burn Notice, Without a Trace, Grey’s Anatomy, Prison Break, The Mentalist, and Lost, Pellegrino enriched his fanbase with his portrayal of Lucifer on Supernatural. Subsequently, he played significant roles on shows such as The Closer, Being Human, The Returned, Quantico, 13 Reasons Why, and American Rust. Fans will see more of him in the upcoming series A Motel in which he is also a co-executive producer.
Alexander Calvert (Jack Kline)
Alexander Calvert joined the Supernatural cast as Lucifer’s Nephilim son Jack in season 12. He began as a guest star before joining the main cast in season 13 until the end of the show. Calvert reprised his role on The Winchesters in 2023 and played the recurring role of Rufus on Gen V the same year. Meet The Winchesters cast. Watch all seasons of Supernatural on Amazon Prime Video,
Follow Us