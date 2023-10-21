Doom Patrol fans have been eagerly waiting for the next chapter of the final season ever since the mid-season finale in January. Worry not! The first two episodes of Season 4, part 2, are airing on Max. Here is a catchup for viewers who aren’t familiar with this misfit team of heroes. Doom Patrol follows a group of super-powered people who got their abilities through tragic circumstances and were experimented on by a weird doctor, more like a darker version of how the Umbrella Academy kids got their abilities.
In Doom Patrol season 4, these heroes have had their fair share of fights to save the world, but they need to unite one last time to prevent the world from being overrun by zombie butts. The only problem is they have lost their immortality and powers. Although this is what they’ve wanted for the past three seasons, it came at a high cost, and if they don’t reverse it, the world could end. In the final episodes of Doom Patrol, these heroes must face their deepest and darkest fears if they hope to save the world from Immortus and the butt-apocalypse. Here is everything to know about the final season of Doom Patrol!
When are the Final Episodes of Doom Patrol Part 2 Releasing?
After the mid-season finale of Doom Patrol season 4 in January 2023 and the news that this will be its final season amid James Gunn’s restructuring of DC, fans were skeptical that they would see the end of this story. However, in July, Gunn announced that Doom Patrol would return for part 2 (six episodes) in October. The two-episode Season 4 Part 2 premiere was released on Thursday, October 12. The finale episode will air on November 3.
What’s the Plot of Doom Patrol’s Final Episodes?
The official synopsis of Doom Patrol season 4 part 2 revealed that the team would be in a race for time to defeat Immortus and get back their immortality. Like in prior seasons, the Doom Patrol has to face their vulnerabilities and insecurities to be in the right headspace to save the world from Immortus and the zombie butts trying to take over the world.
Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 1 ended with the villain Immortus loose, the heroes of the Doom Patrol losing their immortality, and the zombie butt escaped. Showrunner Jeremy Carver hinted that some battles these DC heroes will face in the final episodes will answer questions fans have had for seasons. However, before they destroy Immortus, they need to find him first. Fans hope that whatever the outcome of this battle to save the world will be, these titular heroes will get the send-off they deserve.
Doom Patrol Season 4 also saw the introduction of Madame Rogue (a time-travelling individual who can mimic the appearance of others easily) using her time-travel machine, so expect a lot more time-jumping in Part 2. The heroes find themselves in the future after everyone is dead and are forced to face the tough decisions ahead of them. Should they focus on their happiness or the fate of the world? In Part 2, the team comes together for one last mission to regain their stolen longevity and save the world from Immortus and the ever-growing hoard of butts.
Doom Patrol Cast for Season 4 Part 2
The regular heroes are reprising their roles for the final episodes of Doom Patrol season 4. Brendan Fraiser returns as Robot-Man, April Bowlby as Rita/Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer as Larry/negative Man, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, and Diane Guerrero as Kay aka Crazy Jane. Also returning for part 2 is Michelle Gomez as Madame Rogue, Sandhil as Mr. 104, Madeline Zika as Casey, aka Space Case, and Elijah Rashad as Deric, the robotics teacher.
Is there a Trailer for the Final Episodes of Doom Patrol?
Yes. There is a trailer for Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2. The final six episodes of this DC series are teased in the official part 2 trailer released on September 21. The trailer starts with the group, seemingly older, discussing the possibility of being part of a superhero team named the Doom Patrol. They laugh it off, and the next scene is them looking back at all the good they’ve done, the villains they’ve defeated, and the innocents they saved over the past few years. Like the trailer says, ‘All good Things are Doomed,’ these last few episodes will close out these DC heroes’ unique story.