HBO Max’s Titans and Doom Patrol Are Ending After Their Current Seasons

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. A spokesperson for HBO Max has confirmed that the Greg Berlanti-produced DC shows will be coming to an end following the conclusion of their current seasons. There’s no word on whether a finale that ties all of the plots in a neat bow was shot. However, given the fact that it was never announced that season four was the final one beforehand, it sounds as if this is another surprise cancellation. Below is the official statement to IGN regarding the shocking announcement regarding Titans and Doom Patrol:
“While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climatic endings. We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such a thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schecter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.”
In truth, it’s not all too shocking that these shows are coming to an end. When Titans first arrived on the scene back in 2018, it gained buzz because of how dark and gritty the show came across. Plus, the “F**k Batman” line from Dick Grayson helped draw great attention to the series. Same thing with Doom Patrol, though fans were more so surprised at how great the show was throughout the entire season. Despite the high buzz surrounding both shows, it didn’t manage to keep that interest once the move over to HBO Max transpired.
There’s no word on how many viewers were watching the fourth season of Titans and Doom Patrol. However, the lack of award nominations and general conversations surrounding both shows highlights how they simply existed in today’s crowded landscape. Admittedly, I can’t speak on the quality of season four thus far as I haven’t watched it, though based on rotten tomatoes, the quality is still pretty good. The issue lies in the fact that there just doesn’t seem to be any gaining interest in either show due to the fact that they haven’t made a splash in the Nielson Ratings. With Warner Brothers Discovery looking to rebrand and cut costs, this show needed to perform in viewership to continue to justify its existence.
Though, it could be possible that James Gunn and Peter Safran had a say on whether to continue with each series. Gunn has stated in the past that he wanted the entire DC universe to be connected overall, so canceling Titans and Doom Patrol in that sense would seem to further that notion. However, that’s purely speculation on my end, as there aren’t any rumors on whether Gunn and Safran had any say on the future of Titans or Doom Patrol. Gunn even released a statement on the situation, saying that it “preceded” him and Safran.
The entire cast and crew have yet to speak about the cancellation of their respective series. However, executive producers Greg Walker and Jeremy Carver did release a joint statement expressing their gratitude:
“I’m immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all forty nine episodes over the last five plus years,” Walker said. “I couldn’t have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I’m incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve.”
“To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four season,” added Carver. “Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride.”
Part 2 of season four for Titans is expected to drop in April. There’s no release date for Part 2 of Doom Patrol at the moment.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!