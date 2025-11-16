30 Giveaways That Someone Is American, As Described By Non-Americans

Traveling is one of the most enriching experiences in life. You discover different parts of the world, soak in new cultures, and gain new perspectives that help you become a well-rounded person. After all, you learn about all the similarities and differences your homeland shares with these faraway territories. But at the same time, people over there also observe that you’re far, far away from a local.
To people outside the US, Americans are a recognizable bunch. Apparently, it’s not only the accent that gives them away. Extremely extroverted? Check. Wears shoes inside? Yes, sir. Asks for refills? Spotted in plain sight! And many more similar traits, as Reddit user TheRighteous999 proved when they posted this question, “What are some things American people do that instantly tell you that they’re American?”
Sure enough, the thread received an avalanche of responses with typically “American” traits that make them stick out in other countries. We’ve gone through the answers and gathered the ones that bleed blue, white, and red. So if you wish to be a more discreet traveler, scroll down and consider these giveaways for your next trip. Keep reading to also find an in-depth interview with travel blogger Megan Starr. Then let us know which of the replies you agree with most, and be sure to share your own takes in the comments!
#1
Talks about “freedom” like it’s an exclusive American privilege and not the bare minimum for a good chunk of the world.
#2
“I’m french, italian, spanish, portuguese and serbian”
**Born and raised in Connecticut, never left the state, only speaks english and maybe took a 23andme test**
Or
“You’re french ? I’m french too ! My great great … great grandmother was in Paris one time when she was a toddler !”
#3
Assume everyone on the internet is American.
#4
Smug and overconfident. Especially applies to White American men. I work in engineering consulting and it constantly amazes me how comfortable they are listening to the sound of their own voices and being wrong or inaccurate more than 50% of the time.
#5
They make a huge fuss over your accent.
I was in London and some American tourists asked for directions, I told them and they were like ‘you sound so British!’ and even called his friend over to marvel at my accent. Like, dude you’re *in* England. What do you expect? The people aren’t a f*****g museum attraction
#6
Most Americans I meet are some of the friendliest, polite people. That being said, they are unmistakably loud and over-sharey of personal details.
Also they should know that the customer is not always right, that service industry jobs are respectable occupations, and asking for ketchup is a dead giveaway.
#7
Measure everything in eagles per squarefoot
#8
Based on my personal experience:
“I don’t understand why no one here speaks English” – In a foreign country where actually a lot of people do speak English although not at a native level.
Also “You guys have no customer service” just because Karens in my country don’t get free food.
#9
Introduce themselves as their ancestors nationalities lmao
#10
Drive from one shop to the next even if it is 50 meter by walk
#11
Extremely extroverted and talkative
I’ve lived in germany for 14 years and I’ve never seen strangers talk really. when I went to America everyone was so nice and talkative. it was a nice but strange experience
#12
Honestly all the American I saw in my town were particularly cheerful and enthusiasts about things we take for granted. Like walking in a thousand years old street.
I also find them very expansive about their feelings. They don’t hesitate to say: “Oh! this guy is so funny, man” in public. whereas in Europe I have the impression that we have lost the habit of communicating together in public.
#13
Maybe woosh, but…
If you hold your fork on the left, and cut with the knife in the right, then you would usually keep the fork on the left to eat with.
Very American to cut with the right, then swap the fork to the right to eat that bit, then swap again to cut with the right. Rinse and repeat.
#14
Equating freedom with being able to buy a product or being able to do something really meaningless
#15
Asking for refills, ice, or iced tea has outed me more times than I’d care to admit.
#16
“Do you speak English? DOOO! YOOOU! SPEEEAK! ENNNNGLISH!”
#17
BEING LOUD. And I don’t mean intentionally. They can be just talking in a restaurant or a train and it’s the only conversation that can be heard from everywhere.
#18
“Do you accept American dollars?”
#19
Ask about common American chains that are uncommon/nonexistent in other countries. Also assuming that international chains serve the same thing in every country; McDonald’s, for example, has different menu items in, say, China. Assuming the food is prepared the exact same, too—I remember ordering chicken nuggets as a kid in Germany and being shocked they tasted so different. Probably because they were made with real chicken.
#20
Uses their shoes inside. Even if there has been raining
#21
They start talking to you/always trying to make conversation.
I was at the car wash one time and this guy sat beside me and asked if the truck was mine. I said no politely and hoped he’ll stop talking to me as English is not my first language.
Lo and behold few minutes later he was telling me the story about 9/11 as he was one of the first responders and how he developed an illness because of the said job.
Americans are really interesting people. They really know how to keep a conversation going. I couldn’t do that, Europeans wouldn’t do that, i think lol.
#22
Not giving a f**k what the rest of the world thinks.
#23
I asked for a refill of coke on vacation at a restaurant in Australia. They said I’ve got to be American and had a good laugh.
#24
If they’re a 35+ year old man wearing a large T shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and white sneakers with socks that go halfway up their calves
#25
Saying “hey how are you/how is it going” without expecting an actual answer. An when you answer and ask how they are, it usually baffles them!
#26
It’s 10 degrees and you’re wearing an oversized sweatshirt with the name of your college, shorts and flip flops.
#27
Wear a baseball cap at an indoor restaurant.
Signed, an American who (ONCE!) wore a baseball cap at an indoor restaurant.
#28
We get a lot of American tourists here, why do you all wear the exact same clothes? Ireland t shirt, shorts, socks with sandals or those awful trainers, sunglasses and baseball caps
#29
Loud, the way they dress, being overly polite, ask what I do for a living in the first 5 mins of conversation, etc
#30
Eating while walking (eg eating a bagel or breakfast sandwich on the way to work or school)
