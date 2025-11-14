People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

When you think about it, TV Land is such a weird place. Characters never seem to finish their meals (and leave most of their food untouched in cafes which hurts me on a personal level), they don’t say ‘goodbye’ when they end their calls, and whenever they switch on the TV, there’s always a news segment on that’s relevant to their situation.
Really, life seems much more convenient on-screen. But it is raising some eyebrows. So much so that the people over on Twitter are posting example after example of how bizarre life is when you’re a film or TV character. Scroll down to check out these funny quirks and remember to upvote the ones that made you pause for a moment.
Pop culture and entertainment expert Mike Sington, who is a former Senior Executive at NBCUniversal, explained to Bored Panda that unrealistic scenarios and acting decisions are required to keep the plot moving on a TV show. “No one wants to see characters eat a full meal, that would bring a storyline to a screeching halt! Things like seeing a relevant news segment playing can immediately fast forward a storyline or emphasize a plot point. It’s a common tool that writers use,” he said. And we fully agree. (Though the Joey Tribbiani in all of us is wondering how good the meal has to be to get featured from start to finish.)
#1
Image source: MmeDefargeKnits
#2
Image source: jamiesmart
#3
Image source: anothersarahj
#4
Image source: tcurtisphoto
#5
Image source: Psychonaut99
#6
Image source: JoScoMac
#7
Image source: cooksferryqueen
#8
Image source: mrmjrhodes
#9
Image source: ajdavies
#10
Image source: LisaSollors
#11
Image source: sispurrier
#12
Image source: MCaselyHayford
#13
Image source: HellaHandbasket
#14
Image source: Bemnix
#15
Image source: medepaolo
#16
Image source: GWR71
#17
Image source: virginia_gay
#18
Image source: ChrisRBurrows
#19
Image source: MortenSchoubye
#20
Image source: humblerock
#21
Image source: cox_tom
#22
Image source: JezzaTrev
#23
Image source: iamriteamirite
#24
Image source: dan_thom
#25
Image source: markwh2001
#26
Image source: jessmcguire
#27
Image source: DominicDulley
#28
Image source: DramaMatt
#29
Image source: IndolentFop
#30
Image source: Capn_Tom
#31
Image source: HartaStark
#32
Image source: misterkristoff
#33
Image source: saribethrose
#34
Image source: aliterative
#35
Image source: kingstonwrites
#36
Image source: itsmariekelly
#37
Image source: Nick_Payne
#38
Image source: euro_trashed
#39
Image source: PDJ_THATCHER
#40
Image source: pattonoswalt
Follow Us