People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

by

When you think about it, TV Land is such a weird place. Characters never seem to finish their meals (and leave most of their food untouched in cafes which hurts me on a personal level), they don’t say ‘goodbye’ when they end their calls, and whenever they switch on the TV, there’s always a news segment on that’s relevant to their situation.

Really, life seems much more convenient on-screen. But it is raising some eyebrows. So much so that the people over on Twitter are posting example after example of how bizarre life is when you’re a film or TV character. Scroll down to check out these funny quirks and remember to upvote the ones that made you pause for a moment.

Pop culture and entertainment expert Mike Sington, who is a former Senior Executive at NBCUniversal, explained to Bored Panda that unrealistic scenarios and acting decisions are required to keep the plot moving on a TV show. “No one wants to see characters eat a full meal, that would bring a storyline to a screeching halt! Things like seeing a relevant news segment playing can immediately fast forward a storyline or emphasize a plot point. It’s a common tool that writers use,” he said. And we fully agree. (Though the Joey Tribbiani in all of us is wondering how good the meal has to be to get featured from start to finish.)

#1

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: MmeDefargeKnits

#2

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: jamiesmart

#3

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: anothersarahj

#4

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: tcurtisphoto

#5

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: Psychonaut99

#6

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: JoScoMac

#7

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: cooksferryqueen

#8

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: mrmjrhodes

#9

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: ajdavies

#10

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: LisaSollors

#11

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: sispurrier

#12

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: MCaselyHayford

#13

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: HellaHandbasket

#14

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: Bemnix

#15

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: medepaolo

#16

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: GWR71

#17

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: virginia_gay

#18

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: ChrisRBurrows

#19

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: MortenSchoubye

#20

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: humblerock

#21

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: cox_tom

#22

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: JezzaTrev

#23

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: iamriteamirite

#24

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: dan_thom

#25

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: markwh2001

#26

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: jessmcguire

#27

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: DominicDulley

#28

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: DramaMatt

#29

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: IndolentFop

#30

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: Capn_Tom

#31

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: HartaStark

#32

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: misterkristoff

#33

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: saribethrose

#34

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: aliterative

#35

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: kingstonwrites

#36

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: itsmariekelly

#37

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: Nick_Payne

#38

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: euro_trashed

#39

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: PDJ_THATCHER

#40

People Are Exposing The Totally Unrealistic Behaviors Of TV Or Movie Characters In Funny Tweets (40 Pics)

Image source: pattonoswalt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Dumps Loving GF To Marry The Smartest Woman He Knows, Reveals The Outcome
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2025
A Few Things You Don’t Know about Blue Bloods Star Bridget Moynahan
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2016
Frasier Season 1 Episode 5 Review: “Here’s Looking At You”
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2015
I Photograph Children Outdoors To Showcase Great Britain’s Incredible Colourful Seasons
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
People’s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Coffee Inspired Me To Illustrate These Cute Little Characters
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.